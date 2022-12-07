Read full article on original website
Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event
Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
seventeen.com
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection
Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays
Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa’s Bold Leather Gown Has Cutouts That Show Off Her Abs
Dua Lipa brought the heat to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball this past Friday. The pop star appeared at the music extravaganza wearing an asymmetrical leather midi gown made of bold black and red panels, pulled straight from Gucci's resort 2023 runway. The jaw-dropping dress featured a crisscrossing bustier that left cutouts on the abdomen and sides of her torso. Finishing the look: a pair of pointed black lace-up boots and a multistrand diamond necklace and matching bracelet.
4 Top-Rated Pairs Of Uggs For Women You Can Snag On Amazon
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ugg season is upon us! Ever since Uggs shot to popularity in the early...
In Style
Jennifer Lopez Announced New Music in a Cropped Corset and an Ultra Low-Rise Leather Skirt
As her love for Ben Affleck continues to grow, Jennifer Lopez is creating new music to reflect the evolution of their rekindled relationship. On Friday, the singer announced she would be releasing a follow-up album to This Is Me...Then (aptly titled This Is Me...Now), 20 years later. In a short...
Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers
Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows. Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.” The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former...
cohaitungchi.com
Winter 2022 Nail Trends: French Pearl, Extreme Minimalism, and More
Now that we’ve formally entered a brand new season (and a brand new yr!), it’s excessive time to start out in search of the brand new nail inspiration that can carry us via to spring. Although we’ll seemingly spend a very good portion of the winter with our palms tucked into gloves and pockets, we additionally know that nothing raises our spirits fairly like a contemporary mani. And through the darkish winter months, we’ll take all of the TLC we get.
19 Amazon Women’s Slippers for Comfort and Cute Style
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift option or not, women’s slippers are always a good idea. And the best Amazon slippers will have you covered for holiday needs and beyond, no matter if you’re searching for a gift for mom or a daily staple for yourself. With Amazon’s range of cozy booties, comfy slides that offer arch support, and indoor-outdoor styles for hours of wear, you’ll be set. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings:...
iheart.com
Lady Gaga Recreates Wednesday Addams TikTok Dance Inspired By Her Song
TikTok can be a wonderfully niche place. One of the latest trends on the app paired a Lady Gaga deep cut off her 2011 album Born This Way with a scene of Wednesday Addams dancing from the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The quirky dance matches perfectly with Gaga's dramatic lyrics,...
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
Kate Beckinsale Poses in Skinny Jeans & Combat Boots To Reveal Unexpected Christmas Tree Ornaments
Kate Beckinsale was comfily dressed while ringing in the holidays during her latest project. She posed behind the scenes with close friend Gabs Morpeth in front of a Christmas tree with unexpected ornaments — a disposable glove, a covid test, a pair of worn boxers are some of the items that were hanging in their improvised tree. “Lovely Lada made us a Christmas tree in hell..and then our resourceful crew added some personal touches. Someone has no pants on and that was a noble sacrifice,” Beckinsale captioned her photo. For her photo, the “Guilty Party” star wore a set of black skinny...
Megan Fox Rocks Strapless Top & Head To Toe Denim With Machine Gun Kelly For Jimmy Kimmel Appearance
Megan Fox is always surprising us with her outfits and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 36-year-old accompanied Machine Gun Kelly, 32, for his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she wore a double denim outfit featuring pair of baggy ripped jeans with a strapless silver top and a baggy denim jacket on top. Meanwhile, MGK opted to wear a tan painter’s suit with the bottom half of the pants cut off.
hypebeast.com
DSquared2's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is an Homage to the Youthful Thrifting Experience
DSquared2 certainly knows how to present us with a throwback, having recently paid tribute to Jamaican icon Bob Marley in its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. For its Pre-Fall 2023 collection, designers Dean and Dan Caten reminisce on their teenage years of vintage shopping in Toronto’s Kensington Market. DSquared2’s latest offering...
Machine Gun Kelly Buckles Into Dr. Martens x Rick Owens Boots & Frayed Jumpsuit on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Machine Gun Kelly re-affirmed his allegiance to grunge style while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” For the late-night show’s latest episode, Kelly left the studio in Los Angeles with Megan Fox on Wednesday night, wearing a khaki jumpsuit. Styled by his longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, Kelly’s ensemble featured the singular piece in a collared silhouette with 3/4-length sleeves, a button-up front and two breast pockets — as well as legs ending in flared below-the-knee shorts. A black leather belt studded with...
Paris Hilton Slips on Philipp Plein Skull Pumps & Sequined Silver Turtleneck Top at Celine’s Winter 2023 Fashion Show
Paris Hilton attended Celine’s winter 2023 show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles yesterday. Sat front row between famous faces like Paris Jackson and Courteney Cox, Hilton was all aglow. The star wore a sequined ensemble with Celine accessories and classic footwear. In a shimmering display, Hilton’s ensemble featured a silver turtleneck top. The garment was littered with silver sequins that caught the light as Hilton posed for pictures. On bottom, Hilton sported a similarly sequined black belted midi skirt with a mesh overlay. As for accessories, Hilton carried a quilted black Celine clutch with silver hardware and monogrammed detailing. She added...
Victoria Beckham Masters Winter Layering With Stiletto Legging Boots in Paris
Leave it to Victoria Beckham to master the year’s most controversial shoe trend in the chicest way possible — in Paris, no less! The former Spice Girl stepped out while in the City of Light on Wednesday, wearing a sharp wool coat. Her black style included a knee-length hem, complete with wide sleeves, pockets and pointed lapels. Beckham simply accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, as well as a black leather version of her own popular Chain pouch — a $1,390 clutch in a large rectangular flap-style silhouette, complete with a gold watchband-style chain handle. Beckham’s pants actually served as the base for...
iheart.com
Ciara Delivers New Christmas Song And Video!
"I really don't need much. But if a girl could dream... I would dream a little something like this" is how Ciara opens her take on a holiday classic. And with the Instagram caption "Hey Santa Zaddy", Ciara and her Santa inspired cowboy hat, posted this song for the holiday!
Olivia Wilde Goes Grunge in Cropped Sweater Vest, Mom Jeans & Sandals With Brother Charlie Cockburn
Olivia Wilde stepped out in Los Angeles in whimsically grungy style yesterday, accompanied by her brother Charlie Cockburn. For the occasion, Wilde took a grungy approach to knitwear. The Independent Spirit Award-winning star donned a frayed green sweater vest by Yuhan Wang, featuring a cropped silhouette with a black and white cat print. Paired with the piece were wide-leg flared blue jeans by Veronica Beard. Wilde accessorized smoothly with a pair of black Native Sons sunglasses and gold and crystal spike-accented drop earrings from Astrid & Miyu. A brown suede Sac de Jour top-handle satchel by Saint Laurent — complete with cream...
