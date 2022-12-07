Read full article on original website
EUR/JPY Bearish Channel Correction Setup
EURJPY is trending lower inside a falling channel on its 4-hour time frame, and it looks like the pair is gearing up for a test of resistance. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows levels where sellers might be looking to return. The 50% level appears to be holding as a ceiling,...
USD/JPY Fluctuates in Limited Range on Monday
In the early Monday European session, the USD/JPY currency pair has been moving sideways near the 200-day simple moving average. As selling pressure on the US Dollar persists, it hovers at the mid-134.00s, very close to the four-month low it reached on Friday. Despite Friday’s vital US monthly jobs statistics,...
USD/CHF Heading Back to Wedge Resistance?
USDCHF has formed lower lows and slightly lower highs on its hourly time frame, creating a falling wedge pattern that’s been holding since mid-November. Price is bouncing off support and could be due for a test of resistance again. The top of the wedge lines up with the .9400...
GBP/USD Fell Below 1.220 Amid Market Sentiment
Early in Europe, the GBP/USD currency pair broke through 1.2200. In Tokyo, cable dropped below 1.2220. Risk-averse markets will stay very bad. Due to people looking for safe havens, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is near its high of 105.40 on Monday. In anticipation of a higher Fed interest rate peak, 10-year US Treasury rates might rise above 3.59%. (Fed). S&P500 futures are having trouble making up for Monday’s losses.
EURAUD Range Resistance at 1.5650
EURAUD is still trading sideways on its 4-hour time frame, as price is testing the resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. If this keeps holding, the pair could fall back to support at the 1.5300 handle. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA, though, so the path of...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
U.S. fuelmakers more than recoup pandemic losses in 2022
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner PBF Energy (PBF.N) is closing out one of the best financial years in its history, a wild bounce back from the brink in April 2020 when fuel demand and gasoline prices cratered during the pandemic and the company's value swooned lower than what it had just paid to buy a California refinery.
Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher for longer' mantra
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Some investors believe an expected recession will force the Federal Reserve to loosen monetary policy next year, even as the central bank projects it will raise rates higher than it previously anticipated and keep them there longer as it fights to crush inflation.
EUR/USD Gains Amid Fall In Treasury Yields
EUR/USD might break above 1.0550 on Monday during the European session. As the yields on US Treasury bonds go down, the currency pair may have gone up because of a pullback in the US Dollar across the curve. The markets are worried that China’s rising number of COVID cases could...
EUR/USD Holds Gains Near 1.0550 Before US Releases
The gains from last week pushed EUR/USD above 1.0580 early on Monday. The pair stays about the same in the European morning, but technical analysis suggests that buyers will win. Safe-haven flows could make the US dollar stronger in the second half of the day, which would stop the pair from getting more robust.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | December 12, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index is trading slightly higher in today’s trading session as traders anticipating the Fed FOMC meeting this week. Despite the situation, we might see the index moving near the daily SMA 200 and waiting for further reactions. If the index could close above the daily SMA 200 after the Fed announcement then there is a chance of bullish continuation. On the other hand, if the index gets rejected with strong bearish reactions then the bearish trend will continue.
Best Forex Brokers for Day Trading
Choosing the best Forex broker for day trading can be challenging more so if you’re doing this for the first time. Each broker is unique; thus making a choice can be confusing considering the scores of brokers in the market. Besides, the forex market is very competitive, and the choice you’ve made has a significant impact on your success in the market. In this article, we’ll look at some tips that can assist you in locating the right broker.
USD/JPY Anticipates To Auction Above 137.00 As Risk-Off Sentiment Grows
USD/JPY is close to 137.00 at the start of trading in Europe. Investors are worried about the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, so the asset is trying to rise above a critical level (Fed). The last monetary policy of CY2022 might be uncertain because more and more people think that interest rate hikes will stop for a while. It will make volatility last longer. Jerome Powell, the head of the Federal Reserve, will also talk about interest rates for 2023.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | December 05, 2022
DJIA index slide on the prospect of continous interest-rate hike. The stock market traded lower on Monday as traders translated Jerome Powell’s message of the terminal rate which is higher than the projection in the September meeting. We might see the market trade lower this week as it prepares for next week’s interest-rate decision. Next week, the Fed expected to raise the interest rate by 50 bps. Traders might want to stay cautious and monitor the interest-rate decision, and inflation data to determine what might happen next.
China’s return to wildlife farming ‘a risk to global health and biodiversity’
Post-pandemic relaxation of restrictions could weaken animal protection and pose a hazard to public health, say experts
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slides Below 105.00 Amid Modest Market Rally
The US dollar weakened toward the end of the trading week, triggered by a modest rally in the broader financial markets and growing bets that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace and size of rate hikes as early as next week. But after a mostly meteoric year for the greenback, what will 2023 look like?
EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support
EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
Read the full memo the CEO of Binance sent to staffers after the exchange was hit by more than $1 billion of withdrawals in a day amid the FTX fiasco
In the memo, CZ wrote that Binance expects "the next several months to be bumpy." He added that the company will "get past this challenging period."
The USD Is under Pressure, Which Could Limit The USD/CAD’s Upward Potential.
On Friday, the USD/CAD pair stays above its 50-day simple moving average and draws buyers between 1.3570 and 1.3565. Spot prices go above 1.3600 during the first half of the European day, reversing some of the drops from a one-month high the day before. Concerns that a global economic slowdown...
Crude Oil Extends Losses Despite Bullish Trends Forming in Global Energy Market
Crude oil futures extended their losses this week, despite a significant decline in US inventories. Oil prices have slumped primarily on global recession fears amid central banks’ tightening efforts. Investors are also monitoring the price cap on Russian oil, although market analysts are still trying to determine how much it will impact the global economy.
