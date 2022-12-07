Manchester City Women welcome neighbours and City rivals United to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they look to continue their winning run against the high-flying reds. City are just three points behind United after an incredible winning run that has seen them claim victory in their last nine games in all competitions, with Wednesday night’s 2-0 Conti-cup win at Liverpool being the latest. But United aren’t prepared to sit back and let the blues make it ten straight wins without a fight.

1 DAY AGO