The Verge

The alert slider lives on in leaked OnePlus 11 render

Reliable leaker OnLeaks is offering what’s likely an early look at the upcoming OnePlus 11, with an updated camera bump treatment and the beloved alert slider intact. The image, courtesy of GadgetGang.com, shows a sleek round camera bump, green and black color options, and the alert slider alive and well on the device’s side rail above the power button. It also corroborates an earlier leak. All told, it looks like the 11 will represent a slight cosmetic update to the 10 Pro’s design — a welcome sight to OnePlus fans who feared that the slider was on its way out when it was omitted from the 10T.
Android Police

Samsung's absolutely wonderful Good Lock software is now available in many more countries

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Good Lock app suite is one of our favorite parts about using the company's Android devices, and with the recent release of One UI 5 based on Android 13 we're even getting new Good Lock modules to add to the list of existing utilities. Good Lock uncorks a proverbial bottle of bubbly champagne for personalization enthusiasts, allowing custom gestures and personalization of system elements like the volume control. However, these wonderful modules have been off limits in several countries, and that’s finally starting to change.
ZDNet

Motorola updates $150 Moto G Play for 2023: Here's what's new

Motorola on Thursday announced the new $150 Moto G Play smartphone, an updated version of the 2021 Moto G Play. You'll be able to order the new Moto G Play starting Jan. 12 directly from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola. The new Moto G Play retains the previous model's 6.5-inch...
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Digital Trends

Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more

Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.
The Verge

The latest Motorola Moto G Play is a 4G-only phone for $170

It’s an easy bet that most new phones announced in 2023 will come with 5G, but there’s going to be at least one LTE-only device on shelves next year: the $169 Motorola Moto G Play (2023). It’s the latest edition of Motorola’s budget-tier phone since the 2021 G Play, and it comes with an updated screen and camera array — but nary a 5G band on its spec sheet.
Android Headlines

Sketchy OnePlus 11 camera module & display appear online

The OnePlus 11 camera module and display have just surfaced in real-life images. This leak comes right after renders of the OnePlus 11 surfaced, showing us the device in both its colorways. The OnePlus 11 camera module & display surfaced in real-life images. If you take a closer look at...
notebookcheck.net

Leaked OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip details hint at competent rivals to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4

Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The OPPO Find N debuted a year ago and received plenty of plaudits for its design and dimensions. OPPO is now set to bring a successor, in the form of the Find N2, along with a clamshell-style sibling—with the duo designed to go against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 that launched back in August.
Gizmodo

Carl Pei Want to Bring a Nothing Phone to the U.S.

The jokes really write themselves as far as the fledgling phone company Nothing is concerned. So far, the famed maker of the LED-backed Phone has kept up in the European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets and has had nothing to show for the U.S. or Canada, at least as far as its phone business is concerned. Now, the company said consumers on the other side of the Atlantic may get to see if all the hype was real... or a whole lot of nothing.
CNET

Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras

The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
notebookcheck.net

Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide

Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...

