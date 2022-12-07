Read full article on original website
The Verge
The alert slider lives on in leaked OnePlus 11 render
Reliable leaker OnLeaks is offering what’s likely an early look at the upcoming OnePlus 11, with an updated camera bump treatment and the beloved alert slider intact. The image, courtesy of GadgetGang.com, shows a sleek round camera bump, green and black color options, and the alert slider alive and well on the device’s side rail above the power button. It also corroborates an earlier leak. All told, it looks like the 11 will represent a slight cosmetic update to the 10 Pro’s design — a welcome sight to OnePlus fans who feared that the slider was on its way out when it was omitted from the 10T.
Samsung's absolutely wonderful Good Lock software is now available in many more countries
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Good Lock app suite is one of our favorite parts about using the company's Android devices, and with the recent release of One UI 5 based on Android 13 we're even getting new Good Lock modules to add to the list of existing utilities. Good Lock uncorks a proverbial bottle of bubbly champagne for personalization enthusiasts, allowing custom gestures and personalization of system elements like the volume control. However, these wonderful modules have been off limits in several countries, and that’s finally starting to change.
ZDNet
Motorola updates $150 Moto G Play for 2023: Here's what's new
Motorola on Thursday announced the new $150 Moto G Play smartphone, an updated version of the 2021 Moto G Play. You'll be able to order the new Moto G Play starting Jan. 12 directly from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola. The new Moto G Play retains the previous model's 6.5-inch...
The best wireless keyboard deals in December 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check
Lots of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, so don't miss out
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Digital Trends
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.
The Verge
The latest Motorola Moto G Play is a 4G-only phone for $170
It’s an easy bet that most new phones announced in 2023 will come with 5G, but there’s going to be at least one LTE-only device on shelves next year: the $169 Motorola Moto G Play (2023). It’s the latest edition of Motorola’s budget-tier phone since the 2021 G Play, and it comes with an updated screen and camera array — but nary a 5G band on its spec sheet.
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Android Headlines
Sketchy OnePlus 11 camera module & display appear online
The OnePlus 11 camera module and display have just surfaced in real-life images. This leak comes right after renders of the OnePlus 11 surfaced, showing us the device in both its colorways. The OnePlus 11 camera module & display surfaced in real-life images. If you take a closer look at...
ZDNet
My favorite Android phone can do things my iPhone can't, and it just got a massive upgrade
I like all things Apple, especially my iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's in my hand most of my waking hours. But I still use an Android phone. Because it can do things my iPhone can't do. My previous favorite Android phone was the Ulefone Armor 9. I've been using this...
CNET
The Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 Lite Is at Its Lowest Price Yet, Get It for Just $215
If you're in the market for a new tablet, it may be easy to gravitate towards an iPad if you're a die-hard Mac fan. But for Android users who want to stick with what they know, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 is a great option. We tested this tablet and were impressed by its performance.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip details hint at competent rivals to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4
Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The OPPO Find N debuted a year ago and received plenty of plaudits for its design and dimensions. OPPO is now set to bring a successor, in the form of the Find N2, along with a clamshell-style sibling—with the duo designed to go against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 that launched back in August.
Gizmodo
Carl Pei Want to Bring a Nothing Phone to the U.S.
The jokes really write themselves as far as the fledgling phone company Nothing is concerned. So far, the famed maker of the LED-backed Phone has kept up in the European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets and has had nothing to show for the U.S. or Canada, at least as far as its phone business is concerned. Now, the company said consumers on the other side of the Atlantic may get to see if all the hype was real... or a whole lot of nothing.
CNET
Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Xiaomi 13 is a nightmare to make screen protectors for due to its new build, say accessory OEMs
Xiaomi has reportedly locked a flat-edged, flat-screened design in for the upcoming successor to its vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered flagship the 12, as a contrast to the more traditional curved display of the 12 Pro's own replacement. However, the resulting super-slim-bezel effect, hailed as a "pinnacle in terms of...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Powerful Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti gets enticing 32% discount
This fast 16-inch gaming laptop from Lenovo is equipped with a high-performing components like an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti dGPU, but the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 also sports a very decent 165Hz QHD display with a high peak brightness of 500 nits. Lenovo's Legion 5...
notebookcheck.net
Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide
Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...
