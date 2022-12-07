ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS LA

SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Pregnant Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes asks judge to sentence her to 18 months house arrest because she is 'not a robotic, emotionless caricature' - as she faces up to 20 years in prison

Elizabeth Holmes urged a U.S. judge not to send her to prison, as the founder of Theranos Inc prepares to be sentenced next week for defrauding investors in the blood testing start-up. In a Thursday night court filing, lawyers for Holmes asked that she receive 18 months in home confinement,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Outsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Potentially Facing Another Significant Loss Following Prison Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley may be facing another significant loss after they had received their prison sentencing. A report from the New York Post indicates that the couple also was hit with $17.2 million in damages. The Post report also states that sources close to the Chrisleys say they may have to sell their duel Nashville mansion in order to help along with the restitution.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC News

Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty

A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
FORT HOOD, TX
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison

Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
WSFA

Ex-Montgomery doctor sentenced in federal pill mill case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Montgomery doctor has been sentenced in a federal pill mill case. The U.S. Justice Department said D’livro Beauchamp, 56, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 135 months, or 11.25 years, in prison for his role in a plan to fraudulently distribute oxycodone. Between 1996...
TheAlmanac

Judge sentences Elizabeth Holmes to over 11 years in prison

A federal judge sentenced Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison on Friday, citing the need for investors in Silicon Valley startups to be able to take "risks free from fraud." U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes to surrender to federal custody...
The Associated Press

Holmes' former partner gets nearly 13 years in Theranos case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in the company’s blood-testing hoax — a punishment slightly longer than that given to the CEO, who was his lover and accomplice in one of Silicon Valley’s biggest scandals. Balwani, 57, was convicted in July of fraud and conspiracy connected to the company’s bogus medical technology that duped investors and endangered patients. His sentencing came less than three weeks after Elizabeth Holmes, the company’s 38-year-old founder and CEO, received more than 11 years in prison for her part in the scheme, which has been dissected in a book, an HBO documentary and an award-winning TV series. Balwani’s sentence was less than the 15 years sought by federal prosecutors, who depicted him as a ruthless, power-hungry figure. But it is substantially longer than the four to 10 months recommended by his lawyers. The scandal revolved around the company’s false claims to have developed a device that could scan for hundreds of diseases and other potential problems with just a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.
France 24

Former Theranos COO Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in jail for fraud

A US judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to 12 years and 11 months in prison on charges of defrauding investors and patients of the blood testing startup led by Elizabeth Holmes, a spokesperson for the US attorney's office confirmed. US District Judge Edward Davila...
SAN JOSE, CA

