Read full article on original website
Related
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Two men, a father and son, were sentenced to prison for their role in a $1.7 million COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme.
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
Pregnant Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes asks judge to sentence her to 18 months house arrest because she is 'not a robotic, emotionless caricature' - as she faces up to 20 years in prison
Elizabeth Holmes urged a U.S. judge not to send her to prison, as the founder of Theranos Inc prepares to be sentenced next week for defrauding investors in the blood testing start-up. In a Thursday night court filing, lawyers for Holmes asked that she receive 18 months in home confinement,...
Prosecutors ask that Todd and Julie Chrisley get sentenced up to 17 years in prison for fraud conviction
The 'Chrisley Knows Best' couple and their attorney are scheduled to be sentenced next week in Atlanta federal court.
Woman stole millions in fraud scheme and spent it on luxury cars and travel, feds say
The California woman was sentenced to decades in prison.
Trafficked nanny was paid $40 a month, forced to live in storage room, CA officials say
Despite promising her a three-month work commitment, the couple kept the live-in nanny for more than two years, holding on to her passport and restricting her from leaving the home, prosecutors said.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Potentially Facing Another Significant Loss Following Prison Sentencing
Todd and Julie Chrisley may be facing another significant loss after they had received their prison sentencing. A report from the New York Post indicates that the couple also was hit with $17.2 million in damages. The Post report also states that sources close to the Chrisleys say they may have to sell their duel Nashville mansion in order to help along with the restitution.
Rapper who bragged about getting rich off COVID-19 relief fraud sentenced to prison
LOS ANGELES — A rapper who bragged in a YouTube video about getting rich by committing COVID-19 fraud was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison on Wednesday. Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, of Memphis, Tennessee, also known by his stage name of Nuke Bizzle, was sentenced by a federal judge in California, The Washington Post reported.
Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty
A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
Former federal agent who aided organized-crime figure is sentenced to 10 years in prison
Felix Cisneros Jr. of Murrieta helped the unnamed associate of a criminal organization by providing updates on investigations and deleting info from a government database, prosecutors said.
Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison
Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
State Documents Reveal Potential Motive for Vanessa Guillen Murder
Just two years after Vanessa Guillen's murder, state documents have revealed a potential motive.
WSFA
Ex-Montgomery doctor sentenced in federal pill mill case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Montgomery doctor has been sentenced in a federal pill mill case. The U.S. Justice Department said D’livro Beauchamp, 56, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 135 months, or 11.25 years, in prison for his role in a plan to fraudulently distribute oxycodone. Between 1996...
Judge sentences Elizabeth Holmes to over 11 years in prison
A federal judge sentenced Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison on Friday, citing the need for investors in Silicon Valley startups to be able to take "risks free from fraud." U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes to surrender to federal custody...
Elizabeth Holmes Asks To Be Freed Pending Appeal, Citing Upcoming Birth Of Her Second Child
Elizabeth Holmes’ “soon-to-be-born child” will “incentivize her to comply with her conditions of release,” the disgraced Theranos founder’s lawyers wrote in a newly filed motion. Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has asked a federal judge to consider keeping her out of prison while she...
Former VA employees pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $2 million
McGlown and Gates then generated phony purchase orders for G4 equipment and materials and used a medical center-issued purchase card to pay the bill using Stripe payment processing platform. G4 never delivered any items.
Holmes' former partner gets nearly 13 years in Theranos case
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in the company’s blood-testing hoax — a punishment slightly longer than that given to the CEO, who was his lover and accomplice in one of Silicon Valley’s biggest scandals. Balwani, 57, was convicted in July of fraud and conspiracy connected to the company’s bogus medical technology that duped investors and endangered patients. His sentencing came less than three weeks after Elizabeth Holmes, the company’s 38-year-old founder and CEO, received more than 11 years in prison for her part in the scheme, which has been dissected in a book, an HBO documentary and an award-winning TV series. Balwani’s sentence was less than the 15 years sought by federal prosecutors, who depicted him as a ruthless, power-hungry figure. But it is substantially longer than the four to 10 months recommended by his lawyers. The scandal revolved around the company’s false claims to have developed a device that could scan for hundreds of diseases and other potential problems with just a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.
France 24
Former Theranos COO Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in jail for fraud
A US judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to 12 years and 11 months in prison on charges of defrauding investors and patients of the blood testing startup led by Elizabeth Holmes, a spokesperson for the US attorney's office confirmed. US District Judge Edward Davila...
Comments / 0