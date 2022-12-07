Read full article on original website
'He did nothing wrong': Family of Texas entrepreneur fatally shot by police say he was defending his home
A tech entrepreneur in Texas wasn’t given ample time to drop a rifle he was carrying on his own front porch before he was fatally shot by police last month, his devastated family told NBC News. Rajan “Raj” Moonesinghe, 33, had returned from a trip and suspected his home...
Essence
Former Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Back Gets Prison Sentence
J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state count of aiding and abetting manslaughter. He will serve three and a half years in prison. The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer kneeled on his neck was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday.
Racist Texas Bartender Found Guilty of Assault After Beating Black Woman
Former Texas bartender Austin Shuffield was found guilty by a jury one count of obstruction and another count of assault for beating L'Daijohnique Lee in a parking lot in March 2019, but not guilty of another charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident, in which Shuffield levied racial slurs against Lee while savagely beating her for blocking his car, attracted national attention and mass protests after police initially only charged Lee for breaking a rear window on the bartender’s truck. In a cellphone video captured by a nearby witness, Shuffield can be seen wielding a gun at his side during the altercation, though it wasn’t enough to sway the jury. As a part of a plea deal, Shuffield received a 120-day jail term for assault, a five-year prison sentence for obstruction, and probation for two years.Read it at CBS News
Aaron Dean Murder Trial Having No Black Jurors Sparks Outrage
Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman, was fatally shot by the white former police officer through a window in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman Killed in Front of 8-Year-Old Daughter by Boyfriend Who Then Turned Gun on Himself
32-year-old Kenia Osorio was killed outside of a Houston, Texas, hospital while her daughter was in the vehicle with her A woman was murdered in front of her 8-year-old daughter by her boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself in a car outside a Houston, Texas hospital, authorities said. The child was sitting in the back seat when the incident occured in the parking lot of Texas Children's Hospital West Campus around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Houston Police Department. The child was...
Man Accused Of Rapper TakeOff's Shooting Death Says He's Innocent
Patrick Xavier Clark is charged with opening fire at a Houston bowling alley, killing the rapper TakeOff. But Clark's attorney says her client is "being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.”. The man accused of a Halloween party shooting that left Migos rapper TakeOff dead says...
Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter stabs her own arms in their Texas home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s family is requesting privacy after his teenage daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on their arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
Man killed becomes 2nd to die while confronting car burglar at South Loop apartment complex
The shooting on Thursday came more than five months after a similar incident left another man dead at the same apartment complex.
Man convicted as a teen of murdering his mom says the real killer is still out there
A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours"...
Tanner Horner Reveals Why He Killed Athena Strand
Athena Strand, 7, was reported missing from her Texas home last week. Her body was discovered two days after her disappearance.
30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Tanner Lynn Horner: Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand
A FedEx contract driver has allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities in Texas say.Athena disappeared from her home in Paradise, north Texas, on Wednesday, 30 November.Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and volunteers spent two days canvassing homes and searching rugged terrain in the area for the missing first grader. On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her...
Grandfather of Slain Texas 7-Year-Old Speaks Out About Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Her
The grandfather of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl abducted and found dead in Paradise, Texas, last week, has said he is trying to forgive the child's alleged killer. In an emotional Facebook post, Mark Strand writes that although he's furious with the person who allegedly took his granddaughter's life, he's also committed to forgiving him. "…I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there's a soft gentle voice in the back of my head telling me I need to forgive him," he writes.
Clemency denied to death row inmate convicted in slayings of Oklahoma elderly couple
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to deny clemency to convicted killer Scott Eizember. Eizember, 61, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Jan. 12 for the 2003 slayings of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. Eizember was sentenced to death for the fatal bludgeoning of A.J. Cantrell, 76, and...
Rally to arrest woman connected to the murder of Emmett Till leads to threats
A threat of violence forced the cancellation of a parade in KY. The threat came after Civil Rights groups planned protests to call attention to the white woman tied to the death of Emmett Till.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family ‘Devastated, Angry' After 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead; Delivery Driver Confesses: Sheriff
A delivery driver is in custody, accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday and whose body was found Friday night about 10 miles from her home. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said during a press conference at about 10:15 p.m. Friday that authorities...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son
A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
NBC News
Texas parents charged after 7-year-old foster son found dead in washing machine in July
A Texas couple have been arrested and charged four months after their 7-year-old foster son was found dead in a washing machine, the Harris County sheriff said Tuesday. Authorities charged Jemaine Thomas, 42, with capital murder and Tiffany Thomas, 35, with injury to a child by omission after police found their 7-year-old son, Troy Koehler, dead in a washing machine at the family's home in Spring, a census-designated place about 24 miles north of Houston, on July 28 after he had been reported missing, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
mageenews.com
Two Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Officials Indicted for Excessive Force Against an Inmate
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed yesterday charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi...
Former Mississippi prison workers indicted for excessive force use allegations
A federal grand jury has indicted two former Mississippi correctional employees for alleged excessive force against an inmate. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said the panel handed up indictments against Jessica Hill, who worked as a correctional officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, and Nicole Moore, a case manager at the prison. Hill and Moore were officially charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.
