Related
Atlanta Moves Hometown Christmas Fiesta Event To Sunday
Ho Ho Hold on another minute, you mean to tell me that Atlanta, Texas is moving the Hometown Christmas Fiesta event to Sunday instead of holding it Saturday as they originally planned? Yes, I believe that's what they're saying. Will there still be Christmas Fiesta Tacos? We hope so, but...
Painting With Millie the Roo at Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park
Christmas has come to the ranch! Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park is having a painting party with Millie the Kangaroo this Saturday. December 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Jefferson, Texas. It's called "Painting With Millie," it's a girls painting party where you can enjoy the wild...
Harvest Distributes Food Boxes In Lafayette County, AR Wednesday Morning
Harvest Regional Food Bank returns to the road this week for the distribution of emergency food boxes for Lafayette County, Arkansas residents only, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, starting at 9 AM. The Distribution is scheduled to last until approximately 11 AM or until all boxes have been distributed. This will...
Enjoy Holiday Music at ‘Christmas at The Perot’ Sunday December 11
It's that time of year when you want to listen to all your favorite Christmas songs. Get ready for a Texarkana tradition this Sunday afternoon at the Historic Perot Theatre in downtown Texarkana. You will hear your favorites performed by the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra led by conductor Philip Mann and...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Sunday Morning Shooter
Texarkana Arkansas Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on State Line, if you have any information that could help, they would love to hear from you. An investigation is now underway in the shooting death of 26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana. According to the...
67 Total Arrests in Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Tuesday, Dec 6
Holiday over so it's everyone back on their worst behavior I guess. Bowie County arrests went back up quite a bit last week following the Thanksgiving Holiday, there were a total of 67 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 22 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 45 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here's last weeks report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 28 - December 4, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
You Can Check Out 10 Great Bands This Weekend In Texarkana
From some great Classic Rock to Country and even a little Blues, you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Texarkana Arkansas Seach For Possible Suspect in Second Shooting Over The Weekend
A second shooting occurred on Sunday, December 4 in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Texarkana Arkansas Police responded to a call in the 2000 block of 24th Street around 3:28 PM in the afternoon. The call was about a teenager being shot. The victim was 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam. Gilliam was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital and unfortunately died from his wounds.
Announcing The 2023 Bridal Fair, Get Your Tickets Now
If you are planning a wedding next year, thinking about the possibility of a wedding or you just love weddings, then it's time to get your tickets for the 2023 Bridal Fair. The 2023 Bridal fair is presented by Dots Rentals and Sales and will be held on Saturday, January 21 at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Cowhorn Creek.
Sixth Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana
The Christmas season is here and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than with the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana back by popular demand?. This will mark the sixth year of the Live Nativity at the First Assembly of God Lighthouse Ministries located at 3401 West 7th Street. There will be over 100 people in costume recreating the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. The moment you enter the parking lot you will be greeted by shepherds and their flock searching for baby Jesus.
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana
The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
Enjoy Christmas Movies, Ice Skating and Santa in Downtown Texarkana Dec 17
Get ready for tons of Christmas fun at Christmas on Main in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, December 17. There will be fun for the entire family. Enjoy Ice Skating on the Ice Skating Rink in Front of the Perot Theatre. The fun will all start at 10 AM inside and...
Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef
We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
Texarkana Police Are Looking for This Woman, Have You Seen Her?
There is nothing like taking a taxi for a ride, a long ride and then allegedly not paying for it? Texarkana Texas Police are asking for your help in locating this woman who has a warrant for her arrest. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on its Facebook page, that a...
University of Arkansas at Hope Sets Nurse Pinning Ceremony For December 13
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce the nurse pinning ceremony for the Arkansas Rural Nursing Education Consortium (ARNEC) program. The graduates will be pinned on Tuesday, December 13 with the ceremony starting at 6 PM at Hempstead Hall on the Hope campus in Hope, Arkansas. ARNEC is...
Rich Walker And Teazur Highlight The Texarkana Music Roundup
The first weekend in December has some great live music for you to check out. From rock to a little saxophone you can find it all this weekend in Texarkana. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
