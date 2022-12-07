ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Discover Samsung holiday sale is going on right now through December 15. You can score deals on a number...
TechRadar

Campfire Audio wants to enter your Orbit with its first ever true wireless earbuds

Campfire Audio has picked up no end of plaudits from audiophiles for its IEM-style wired buds, but the dedicated earphone specialist is now finally moving into the world of cable-free audio, with the new true wireless Orbit. As much a luxury lifestyle brand as a high-end headphone maker, the Orbit...
Business Insider

How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint

If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
laptopmag.com

One year later, Apple still doesn’t give a damn about MacBook gaming

Apple still does not care about gaming on the Mac, and that is a huge disappointment — not just to you, but your wallet that just spent a lot of money on a system that’s only going to use about 50% of its power potential. You may remember...
notebookcheck.net

Huawei Watch Buds: Smartwatch and earbuds 2-in-1 presented with innovative design

Today, Huawei unveiled the Watch Buds, a smartwatch with an innovative design. As it name suggests, the Watch Buds also contain a pair of earbuds, which recharge beneath the device’s round AMOLED display. According to Huawei, the Watch Buds should last up to 3 days between charges too, despite the inclusion of a pair of earbuds.
Android Headlines

iQOO 11 is here with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more

Vivo’s iQOO announced two new flagship smartphones, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro. These two phones are very similar, though there are some differences we’ll talk about. Both are very powerful, though. The iQOO 11 series debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more.
Cult of Mac

20-inch folding screen could change MacBooks forever

Apple could be working on a MacBook far larger than the current 16-inch model – a 20.25-inch one is supposedly in development. But don’t picture a standard laptop, as this will supposedly use a folding display. Such a large screen would make the macOS notebook a productivity powerhouse.
Variety

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday and Cyber Week are behind us but Amazon is still churning out unbeatable deals on their site ahead of the holidays. The best one we’ve scoped out today? The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones, which are more than half off right now. The deluxe headphones, which normally retail for $350 are down to $169 on Amazon. The deal seems to be exclusive to Amazon — the set is marked at its full retail price on other sites such...

