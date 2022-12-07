ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna, Zillow and 28 More Companies That Made the Fortune 500 in 2022

By John Csiszar
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jOKy_0jaGmUPO00

The Fortune 500 is a much-lauded list of the America’s biggest companies . Qualification is solely based on a company’s revenues. The 2022 edition is the 68th in its history.

There is always turnover in the Fortune 500 based on the rising and falling fortunes of America’s biggest companies. This is particularly true in recent years, when fortunes are made and lost more dramatically thanks to a variety of market factors.

Typically, membership on the list is an imprimatur of quality and status, but it can also simply reflect current market trends. Moderna, for example, was a company with no products or revenue to speak of until the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, at which time it catapulted into the big leagues with billions of dollars of revenue. Coinbase Global only went public in 2021 and rose to prominence on the back of the cryptocurrency surge , but whether or not it continues to rise up the Fortune 500 or drop off it will likely depend on whether the current “crypto winter” passes.

The surge in oil prices has helped boost the revenue of countless energy companies in 2022, some of which now find their names on the Fortune 500 for the first time. Here’s a look at the financial highlights of the 30 companies that are new to the Fortune 500 in 2022 , including their ranking, revenues, profits, assets, market value and number of employees.

171. Cleveland-Cliffs

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 171
  • Revenues: $20,444,000,000
  • Profits: $2,988,000,000
  • Assets: $18,975,000,000
  • Market Value : $16,891,200,000
  • Employees: 26,000

195. Moderna

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 195
  • Revenues: $18,471,000,000
  • Profits: $12,202,000,000
  • Assets: $24,669,000,000
  • Market Value : $69,424,300,000
  • Employees: 2,700

309. Devon Energy

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 309
  • Revenues: $12,206,000,000
  • Profits: $2,813,000,000
  • Assets: $21,025,000,000
  • Market Value : $39,274,100,000
  • Employees: 1,600

322. International Flavors & Fragrances

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 322
  • Revenues: $11,656,000,000
  • Profits: $270,000,000
  • Assets: $39,658,000,000
  • Market Value : $33,455,600,000
  • Employees: 24,000

335. Caesars Entertainment

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 335
  • Revenues: $11,110,000,000
  • Profits: -$1,019,000,000
  • Assets: $38,031,000,000
  • Market Value : $16,564,600,000
  • Employees: 49,000

364. MGM Resorts International

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 364
  • Revenues: $9,680,100,000
  • Profits: $1,254,400,000
  • Assets: $40,899,100,000
  • Market Value : $18,257,900,000
  • Employees: 60,500

386. Apollo Global Management

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 386
  • Revenues: $9,124,000,000
  • Profits: $1,838,500,000
  • Assets: $30,501,900,000
  • Market Value : $37,194,000,000
  • Employees: 2,153

395. Jackson Financial

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 395
  • Revenues: $8,848,000,000
  • Profits: $3,183,000,000
  • Assets: $375,484,000,000
  • Market Value : $3,895,100,000
  • Employees: 3,150

398. Carlyle Group

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 398
  • Revenues: $8,782,100,000
  • Profits: $2,974,700,000
  • Assets: $21,250,400,000
  • Market Value : $17,427,500,000
  • Employees: 1,850

401. UFP Industries

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 401
  • Revenues: $8,636,100,000
  • Profits: $535,600,000
  • Assets: $3,245,300,000
  • Market Value : $4,790,500,000
  • Employees: 15,000

404. Expedia Group

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 404
  • Revenues: $8,598,000,000
  • Profits: $12,000,000
  • Assets: $21,548,000,000
  • Market Value : $30,746,500,000
  • Employees: 14,800

424. Zillow Group

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 424
  • Revenues: $8,147,400,000
  • Profits: -$527,800,000
  • Assets: $10,695,500,000
  • Market Value : $12,287,100,000
  • Employees: 8,005

425. Opendoor Technologies

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 425
  • Revenues: $8,021,000,000
  • Profits: -$662,000,000
  • Assets: $9,506,000,000
  • Market Value : $5,364,100,000
  • Employees: 2,816

430. GXO Logistics

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 430
  • Revenues: $7,940,000,000
  • Profits: $153,000,000
  • Assets: $7,271,000,000
  • Market Value : $8,193,000,000
  • Employees: 97,500

431. APA

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 431
  • Revenues: $7,928,000,000
  • Profits: $973,000,000
  • Assets: $13,303,000,000
  • Market Value : $14,332,300,000
  • Employees: 2,253

437. Coinbase Global

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 437
  • Revenues: $7,839,400,000
  • Profits: $3,624,100,000
  • Assets: $21,274,400,000
  • Market Value : $41,670,400,000
  • Employees: 3,730

447. Hess

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 447
  • Revenues: $7,583,000,000
  • Profits: $559,000,000
  • Assets: $20,515,000,000
  • Market Value : $33,155,200,000
  • Employees: 1,545

461. TravelCenters of America

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 461
  • Revenues: $7,336,800,000
  • Profits: $58,500,000
  • Assets: $3,508,500,000
  • Market Value : $637,500,000
  • Employees: 16,540

462. Hertz Global Holdings

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 462
  • Revenues: $7,336,000,000
  • Profits: $366,000,000
  • Assets: $19,783,000,000
  • Market Value : $9,508,900,000
  • Employees: 23,000

479. Diamondback Energy

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 479
  • Revenues: $6,797,000,000
  • Profits: $2,182,000,000
  • Assets: $22,898,000,000
  • Market Value : $24,320,000,000
  • Employees: 870

480. Victoria’s Secret

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 480
  • Revenues: $6,784,600,000
  • Profits: $646,400,000
  • Assets: $4,344,000,000
  • Market Value : $4,330,400,000
  • Employees: 24,000

483. ON Semiconductor

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 483
  • Revenues: $6,739,800,000
  • Profits: $1,009,600,000
  • Assets: $9,626,000,000
  • Market Value : $27,078,700,000
  • Employees: 31,650

485. EnLink Midstream

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 485
  • Revenues: $6,685,900,000
  • Profits: $22,400,000
  • Assets: $8,483,200,000
  • Market Value : $4,670,600,000
  • Employees: 1,073

486. Southwestern Energy

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 486
  • Revenues: $6,667,000,000
  • Profits: -$25,000,000
  • Assets: $11,848,000,000
  • Market Value : $7,989,700,000
  • Employees: 938

488. Dillard’s

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 488
  • Revenues: $6,624,300,000
  • Profits: $862,500,000
  • Assets: $3,245,600,000
  • Market Value : $4,928,200,000
  • Employees: 25,350

491. Landstar System

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 491
  • Revenues: $6,540,400,000
  • Profits: $381,500,000
  • Assets: $2,045,500,000
  • Market Value : $5,600,000,000
  • Employees: 1,399

492. CF Industries Holdings

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 492
  • Revenues: $6,538,300,000
  • Profits: $917,100,000
  • Assets: $12,375,200,000
  • Market Value : $214,551,300,000
  • Employees: 3,003

494. Robert Half Holdings

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 494
  • Revenues: $6,461,400,000
  • Profits: $598,600,000
  • Assets: $2,952,400,000
  • Market Value : $12,638,100,000
  • Employees: 14,600

495. Compass

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 495
  • Revenues: $6,421,000,000
  • Profits: -$494,100,000
  • Assets: $1,800,600,000
  • Market Value : $3,358,800,000
  • Employees: 4,775

498. ARKO

  • Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 498
  • Revenues: $6,412,600,000
  • Profits: $59,200,000
  • Assets: $2,942,300,000
  • Market Value : $1,133,900,000
  • Employees: 11,236

Methodology: For this support piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 Fortune 500 list to highlight the 30 new companies to the list for the year and highlight some of the companies financials. All data was collected and is up to date as of November 21, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Moderna, Zillow and 28 More Companies That Made the Fortune 500 in 2022

