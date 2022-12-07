A pair of injury crashes in Murray, this week, sent three to the hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, a crash occurred between two vehicles at the intersection of Poplar and 7th Streets. Police said 21-year-old Graham Lyell of Murray stated that he was driving westbound on Poplar when a southbound vehicle, driven by 53-year-old Christy Watkins of Grand Rivers, attempted to cross Poplar on 7th. Lyell's vehicle struck the Watkins vehicle and then a fire hydrant. The vehicles came to rest in a parking lot. Watkins was transported to the hospital, while Lyell was taken in a private vehicle to be checked out.

MURRAY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO