kbsi23.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man for meth, cocaine
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County on December 12. A McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. on Old Mayfield Road near Clarkline Road. The vehicle was a 2004 Ford pick-up truck...
wrul.com
Wright And Burnett Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two White County residents have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 43 year old Deanna Wright of Grayville was sentenced to four years for Retail Theft, a class 4 Felony. Wright was arrested in August of this year by the Carmi Police Department. She was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police Department asking for information on 1995 cold case
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department is asking for information about a cold case from 1995. On June 29, 1995, 31-year-old Lois McCain was found dead in the bathtub of her Madison Street apartment. She had been strangled and drowned by an unknown suspect, according to the...
KFVS12
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has responded to the action Scott County Commissioners took in regards to the fate of K-9 officer Rex. County board members voted unanimously on Tuesday to give Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Rex to his former handler Hunter Juden. Sheriff...
wpsdlocal6.com
Current Obion County Courthouse employee indicted in October, accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from school baseball club
TROY, TN — On October 4, an employee of the Obion County Courthouse Property Assessor's Office was indicted by a Grand Jury on a felony charge of Theft of Property over $2,500, stemming from the accusation that she stole nearly $10,000 from the Obion County Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club.
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping investigation in western Kentucky. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington, was arrested on six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating armed robbery at Martin, Tennessee, home
MARTIN, TN — Police are investigating a report of a robbery and assault at a home in Martin, Tennessee. An incident report the Martin Police Department shared with Local 6 says an officer responded to a home on Cleveland Street around 6:24 p.m. Monday in reference to a welfare check.
KFVS12
Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after sheriff’s office receives tips of illegal drug sales
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Linden Street in Paducah. Detectives identified the resident as Jerome R. Britt, 39, and obtained a search warrant...
westkentuckystar.com
Stolen motorcycle recovered during drug raid in Pryorsburg
A stolen motorcycle was recovered on Tuesday during a drug raid on a home off KY 1748 in the Pryorsburg area of Graves County. Graves County Sheriff's deputies had been investigating drug activity and a connection to stolen vehicles when they served a search warrant on the home of 26-year-old Daniel Crump just after Noon on Tuesday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Two face new felony drug charges in Marion County Court. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon has been charged with manufacture or delivery of 30 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of 30 to 100 grams of cannabis. Bond has been set at $10,000 and the public defender appointed to represent him.
920wmok.com
Monday Night Chase in Metropolis Results in Aggravated Fleeing Arrest
(WMOK – Massac County, IL) When Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor joined us on Tuesday for Coffee Break he told us about a Monday night chase in Massac County that resulted in an arrest. Sheriff Kaylor told WMOK that the chase began when some of his deputies attempted a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Scott City commissioners acted 'beyond the authority of their office' in their decision about K-9 officer, sheriff says in statement
BENTON, MO — Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury released a statement early Wednesday morning expressing frustration with an incident involving a K-9 officer, his former handler, and two county officials. Previously, the sheriff's office faced backlash on social media regarding their decisions about the retirement of a K-9 officer...
KFVS12
16 year old in Lyon Co., Ky. accused of arson, plotting to ‘assassinate’ or shoot 2 of his relatives
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky teenager is accused of arson and plotting to “assassinate” or shoot two of his relatives. A 16 year old was taken into custody on two counts of solicitation to commit assault in the first degree, one count of theft by unlawful taking - firearm and one count of arson in the third degree.
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of injury crashes in Murray sent three to the hospital
A pair of injury crashes in Murray, this week, sent three to the hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, a crash occurred between two vehicles at the intersection of Poplar and 7th Streets. Police said 21-year-old Graham Lyell of Murray stated that he was driving westbound on Poplar when a southbound vehicle, driven by 53-year-old Christy Watkins of Grand Rivers, attempted to cross Poplar on 7th. Lyell's vehicle struck the Watkins vehicle and then a fire hydrant. The vehicles came to rest in a parking lot. Watkins was transported to the hospital, while Lyell was taken in a private vehicle to be checked out.
westkentuckystar.com
Juveniles charged with series of Trigg County break-ins
Two juveniles were arrested in Trigg County after a weeklong series of burglaries and thefts. Deputies reported that five homes were broken into in the Canton Blue Springs area, along with numerous vehicles and campers. With help from the community, deputies were able to arrest the two juveniles. They also...
westkentuckystar.com
Massac deputy, Illinois transportation worker honored for heroism
A Massac County Sheriff's deputy and an Illinois Department of Transportation worker were honored by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for their heroic actions last May. IDOT employee Steve Miller had located a man along I-24 with a medical issue. Deputy Summer Dixon responded to the call for assistance. As the two spoke with the man, the man suddenly threw himself over the railing of the bridge.
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
