Blaine, KY

wymt.com

Deck the halls for Eula Hall: Christmas on the Creek is on the calendar

GRETHEL, Ky. (WYMT) -Eula Hall was dedicated to wrapping her community in love. Sometimes, that came in the form of wrapping Christmas gifts for the kids in need. “She was able to score shoes for her, the people in our community and our patients here at the clinic,” said April Herald. “And then, the following year, she was able to get toys for the children.”
GRETHEL, KY
thelevisalazer.com

ARC HIRING SOCIAL WORKERS IN ASHLAND, INEZ

ASHLAND, KY
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Missing man’s body found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

SUV catches fire on I-64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Home Destroyed After House Fire in Powell County

The cause of a house fire that happened in Powell County Wednesday night is under investigation by firefighters. According to dispatchers, the fire erupted in a trailer that was on Echo Hollow Road. Everyone inside of the trailer were able to safely escape, before the fire completely destroyed the home.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, trucks, farm equipment, and misc.

Mr. John Nibert has sold his farm and will be offering for auction, Farm Equipment, Tractors, etc. Mr. Nibert is a lifelong resident of Ashton, W.Va. and has been an avid farmer his whole life and took pride in the farming way of life. Tractors/Trucks: John Deere 4430 cab with...
ASHTON, WV
WTVQ

Good Morning America ‘Gives Back’ to Isom’s IGA owner Gwen Christon

ISOM, Ky. (WTVQ) — Good Morning America was in Isom Friday morning to give back to a woman who gave so much to her community, even after devastating flooding in July. Gwen Christon has worked at Isom’s IGA since 1973 and owned it since 1998. The people around her describe the store as the “hub” and a “community gathering place” of that part of Letcher County.
ISOM, KY
WSAZ

Construction of Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor project to begin soon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a $13 million contract on Friday, clearing the way for the start of a project set to redevelop Hal Greer Boulevard. The city of Huntington, the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways, and KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Police in Logan County, WV searching for missing man

LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern West Virginia county are asking for your help to find a man who has been missing for several days. Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say David Gray of Bruno was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. He was...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
WOWK 13 News

Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond

UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
GRAYSON, KY
wymt.com

Update: Missing man found in Logan County, WV

LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Logan County, WV Sheriff’s Office posted they have found David Gray. The post did not say what condition he was in or where he was. Police thanked everyone who reached out to help in the search. Original Story:. Police in...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
PIKEVILLE, KY
