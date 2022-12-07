Read full article on original website
wymt.com
‘Adopt, don’t shop’: Animal shelters remind folks to adopt this holiday season
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Christmas rolls around each year, many families are adding new pets to their household, but it is important to adopt from local shelters rather than visiting a pet shop. “It’s very important that we adopt and don’t shop. You know, there are so many...
wymt.com
Deck the halls for Eula Hall: Christmas on the Creek is on the calendar
GRETHEL, Ky. (WYMT) -Eula Hall was dedicated to wrapping her community in love. Sometimes, that came in the form of wrapping Christmas gifts for the kids in need. “She was able to score shoes for her, the people in our community and our patients here at the clinic,” said April Herald. “And then, the following year, she was able to get toys for the children.”
thelevisalazer.com
ARC HIRING SOCIAL WORKERS IN ASHLAND, INEZ
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
wymt.com
Closed for illness: Perry County starts Christmas break early
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools will be closed next week due to illness. The district was previously scheduled to begin its Christmas break on Dec. 19. Students will return to the classroom on Jan. 2.
wymt.com
‘We want answers’: Broken bridges leave family stranded due to heavy rain
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Damaged bridges from the July flooding left people stranded in Breathitt County. Michelle McDaniel and Patricia Wilson said their sister has been stuck at her house with her family since the rain started earlier this week. They say their sisters walking bridge and driving bridge were...
wymt.com
Several KY churches host Christmas dinner for flood victims in Knott County
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following July’s devastating flood, the Knott County Sportsplex has become the epicenter of flood relief for those in the area. On Saturday, the sportsplex transformed into a winter wonderland for flood survivors. “We just wanted to have a time when folks would come together...
WSAZ
Missing man’s body found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
WSAZ
Photos of jewelry found along with human remains released by sheriff
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- It’s been about a week since a hunter discovered human remains, belonging to a woman between the ages of 30 to 50, in the Lucasville area. Friday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released photos of jewelry that was found at the scene. Three...
WSAZ
SUV catches fire on I-64
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
q95fm.net
Home Destroyed After House Fire in Powell County
The cause of a house fire that happened in Powell County Wednesday night is under investigation by firefighters. According to dispatchers, the fire erupted in a trailer that was on Echo Hollow Road. Everyone inside of the trailer were able to safely escape, before the fire completely destroyed the home.
Farm and Dairy
Tractors, trucks, farm equipment, and misc.
Mr. John Nibert has sold his farm and will be offering for auction, Farm Equipment, Tractors, etc. Mr. Nibert is a lifelong resident of Ashton, W.Va. and has been an avid farmer his whole life and took pride in the farming way of life. Tractors/Trucks: John Deere 4430 cab with...
WTVQ
Good Morning America ‘Gives Back’ to Isom’s IGA owner Gwen Christon
ISOM, Ky. (WTVQ) — Good Morning America was in Isom Friday morning to give back to a woman who gave so much to her community, even after devastating flooding in July. Gwen Christon has worked at Isom’s IGA since 1973 and owned it since 1998. The people around her describe the store as the “hub” and a “community gathering place” of that part of Letcher County.
WSAZ
Construction of Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor project to begin soon
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a $13 million contract on Friday, clearing the way for the start of a project set to redevelop Hal Greer Boulevard. The city of Huntington, the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways, and KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission...
wymt.com
Police in Logan County, WV searching for missing man
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern West Virginia county are asking for your help to find a man who has been missing for several days. Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say David Gray of Bruno was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. He was...
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond
UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
wymt.com
Update: Missing man found in Logan County, WV
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Logan County, WV Sheriff’s Office posted they have found David Gray. The post did not say what condition he was in or where he was. Police thanked everyone who reached out to help in the search. Original Story:. Police in...
wymt.com
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
thelevisalazer.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?
Is ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?…. Lawrence County’s ‘American Idol’ Winner Season 20 Noah Thompson has had a big impact on our small rural community. Now Noah may be moving on to follow his dream to Nashville where most of the music genre is made.
