Renewed interest in Minnesota farmer whose murder was solved with help of family Bible
A Bible helped solved the 2015 murder of a Minnesota farmer who was killed in his home, authorities said
FOX23 Investigates: Tons of marijuana found through U.S. mail system
While medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, recreational marijuana is still off limits. Though some nearby states have legalized the drug, federal law prohibits sending marijuana through the mail system. Despite this, postal inspectors say they’ve seen tons of marijuana in the mail, which is a federal offense. “Often,...
Missouri Hunter Bags Buck With Another Antlered Skull Attached To It
We’ve seen some strange deer harvests this year. From an eight-year-old bagging a buck with a thick line of velvet covering its antlers, to a red stag roaming around in Alabama, a buck with a third eye, and even a buck that was locked up with another buck that had already been scavenged by coyotes.
What States are People from Louisiana Moving to the Most?
If you were going to move away to another state from your home here in Louisiana what state do you think you'd likely move be moving to? That's a question the website Stacker.com asked and they discovered that when people do leave Louisiana, they usually don't move too far. The...
Missouri Man Admits To Concealing His Mother's Death For 26 Years
He also stole almost $200,000.
Is it Legal to Idle Your Vehicle in Arkansas on a Cold Morning?
It's tough waking up and getting into a cold vehicle in the morning. So you do what your mother always did. She would run outside and start the car. Then she'd turn on the heater to get the car all toasty warm, while she ran back to the house and finish getting the kids ready for school.
Exonerated Pontiac man sues officials involved in his murder case
A man exonerated of starting a Pontiac house fire that killed four people is now suing, and said any money he receives won’t change what he missed during the decades he spent locked up. Anthony Kyles filed a federal lawsuit last week against people involved in his case and another against the state of Michigan in the Court of Claims. ...
Vacant Illinois Bank Has Money Left Inside – Would You Take It?
Explorers take us inside a former Illinois bank now abandoned and found money left inside. If this was you would you take the money?. I am not sure how guarded and secure this former bank is, but explorers decided to take a chance to risk getting arrested to investigate the former bank. The building itself is (I'm sure) at one time an elegant bank with high ceilings and decor that is left. But as they were looking through the former bank they came across some money left behind.
Kait 8
Federal judge convicts man accused of leading hikes without permits in Buffalo National River
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A federal judge convicted a Bentonville, Ark. man accused of leading hiking tours in a national park without a permit and taking money for it. On May 7, investigators say Jeff Johnson led a guided hike to an area known as the “Eye of the Needle” in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River. Springfield hiker Brad Thomas fell 15 feet from the path and into the water below.
How Many Guns Are Stolen In Each State
More than 10,000 guns were stolen or lost last year in the United States. These figures, which came from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, notably exclude the estimated 380,000 firearms that were stolen from private citizens. Gun thefts are a serious threat to public safety. Even if they are not obtained for the […]
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
Iowa police say couple drowned newborn in bathtub, remains haven't been found
Iowa police are alleging that a couple drowned their newborn child in their apartment's bathtub shortly after the baby was born in November.
Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges
Missouri courts began the process of clearing criminal records of certain marijuana charges Thursday. The post Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
East Coast Convenience Store Chain Wawa Says It’s Headed to Indiana
A gas station and convenience store chain popular on the east coast for its hoagies has announced plans to expand with locations in Indiana and Kentucky. Wawa is hugely popular on the east coast as a one-stop-shop for fuel, food, coffee, and more. Wawa got its start as an iron foundry in New Jersey before patriarch and owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming. The family dairy farm eventually evolved into a food market opened by Wood's grandson when home delivery for milk began to slow in the 1960s.
Here’s What You Said Is The Most Missouri Thing You Can Say
On Facebook, I recently asked what's the most Missouri thing you can say. Here's what you told me. Let's start with the obvious. Many people said, "Show me." In case you're wondering about the origins of our unofficial nickname of the "Show Me State", it either originated from Congressman Williard Duncan Vandiver who declared in a speech, "I am from Missouri. You have got to show me."
People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
People Are Leaving Connecticut in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
Walmart has given up on selling liquor in Texas
For seven years, Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has been fighting to sell liquor in Texas. They are the largest retailer of beer and wine in Texas but are prohibited from selling liquor under Texas law.
