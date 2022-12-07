ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KRMG

FOX23 Investigates: Tons of marijuana found through U.S. mail system

While medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, recreational marijuana is still off limits. Though some nearby states have legalized the drug, federal law prohibits sending marijuana through the mail system. Despite this, postal inspectors say they’ve seen tons of marijuana in the mail, which is a federal offense. “Often,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Vacant Illinois Bank Has Money Left Inside – Would You Take It?

Explorers take us inside a former Illinois bank now abandoned and found money left inside. If this was you would you take the money?. I am not sure how guarded and secure this former bank is, but explorers decided to take a chance to risk getting arrested to investigate the former bank. The building itself is (I'm sure) at one time an elegant bank with high ceilings and decor that is left. But as they were looking through the former bank they came across some money left behind.
CHICAGO, IL
Kait 8

Federal judge convicts man accused of leading hikes without permits in Buffalo National River

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A federal judge convicted a Bentonville, Ark. man accused of leading hiking tours in a national park without a permit and taking money for it. On May 7, investigators say Jeff Johnson led a guided hike to an area known as the “Eye of the Needle” in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River. Springfield hiker Brad Thomas fell 15 feet from the path and into the water below.
BENTONVILLE, AR
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Guns Are Stolen In Each State

More than 10,000 guns were stolen or lost last year in the United States. These figures, which came from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, notably exclude the estimated 380,000 firearms that were stolen from private citizens.  Gun thefts are a serious threat to public safety. Even if they are not obtained for the […]
IOWA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

East Coast Convenience Store Chain Wawa Says It’s Headed to Indiana

A gas station and convenience store chain popular on the east coast for its hoagies has announced plans to expand with locations in Indiana and Kentucky. Wawa is hugely popular on the east coast as a one-stop-shop for fuel, food, coffee, and more. Wawa got its start as an iron foundry in New Jersey before patriarch and owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming. The family dairy farm eventually evolved into a food market opened by Wood's grandson when home delivery for milk began to slow in the 1960s.
INDIANA STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Here’s What You Said Is The Most Missouri Thing You Can Say

On Facebook, I recently asked what's the most Missouri thing you can say. Here's what you told me. Let's start with the obvious. Many people said, "Show me." In case you're wondering about the origins of our unofficial nickname of the "Show Me State", it either originated from Congressman Williard Duncan Vandiver who declared in a speech, "I am from Missouri. You have got to show me."
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

People Are Leaving Connecticut in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

