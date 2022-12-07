ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Fast Food Chain Launches New Indiana-Exclusive Menu Item

Popular fast food chain, Wendy's has begun serving up a new breakfast dish exclusive to its restaurant locations across Indiana. Hoosiers across Indiana can enjoy a delicious, hearty breakfast with the new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl exclusively at participating Wendy's locations across Indiana. Served with a delicious, fresh-cracked egg, sausage and gravy, homestyle potatoes, and of course, a golden, fluffy biscuit, the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl should be on every Hoosier's breakfast list.
INDIANA STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 5,000 Homes Built in TN

CLARKSVILLE, TN — Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee celebrated its 5,000th house built in the state of Tennessee with host affiliate Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (MCTN) on Thursday, Nov. 17. State and local officials as well as volunteers and key partners came together for a ceremony...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?

Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
OWENSBORO, KY
wvlt.tv

Wildlife officials to release 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wildlife officials have begun their 2022-23 stocking schedule aimed at releasing tens of thousands of rainbow trout into Tennessee waters. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced it planned to release 75,000 rainbow trout at more than 40 locations across the state from December through March. Officials...
TENNESSEE STATE
murfreesborovoice.com

Spotlight on Miss Tennessee, Lauren Dickson

NASHVILLE, TN - Miss Tennessee 2022 is Lauren Dickson. The Parsons native and Miss Lexington 2021 was selected from a class of 36 candidates to become Miss Tennessee on June 25. Dickson is the 69th Miss Tennessee (Click above photo to see more submitted pictures). This year, Lauren Dickson represented...
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour

(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
NASHVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy