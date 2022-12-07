Celtic completed the signing of Roy Keane on a free transfer on this day in 2005.A month earlier, Keane had abruptly left Manchester United by mutual consent after his relationship with manager Sir Alex Ferguson deteriorated during a spell on the sidelines through injury.Keane had been hurt in a challenge with Liverpool’s Luis Garcia in September of that year, and he grew frustrated while out.He had already clashed with Ferguson during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal, and then angered the manager with an MUTV interview in which he said he was open to finishing his career elsewhere as...

