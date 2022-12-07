Read full article on original website
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily
Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
10 books to add to your reading list in December
Bethanne Patrick's December standout books include a Gen X caper, a wild adventure tale and surprising new novels from Jane Smiley and Cormac McCarthy.
5 new books to read this week
Melvin Burgess makes his adult fiction debut…Fiction1. Loki by Melvin Burgess is published in hardback by Coronet, priced £16.99 (ebook £16.99). Available nowAward-winning author @MelvinBurgess breathes new life into Norse myths in his first ever adult novel, Loki - out today! Signed copies available from @Waterstones here: https://t.co/ql789JO0ef pic.twitter.com/5e5QVJB4ii— Hodder & Stoughton (@HodderBooks) November 17, 2022This debut adult novel from children’s fiction author Melvin Burgess is a spirited retelling of Norse mythology through the eyes of the trickster god Loki. Vain, boastful and cunning yet witty and insightful, the decidedly unreliable narrator takes readers on an episodic tour through ancient tales, highlighting...
New York Post
Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now
Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
Neil Gaiman, Margaret Atwood, and dozens of other famous authors shared stories of their worst book signing disasters to comfort an up-and-coming author
"Join the club," Atwood wrote. "I did a signing to which nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help."
studyfinds.org
Best Science Fiction Books For 2023: Top 5 Titles Most Recommended By Expert Reviews
Looking for a good book? Enjoy having your imagination stretched to new limits? Opting for a science fiction novel may be just what the doctor ordered. That said, deciding on the next title to add to your list can be quite daunting with an endless number of choices. To help you in your quest, StudyFinds set out to find the five best science fiction books that reviewers can’t stop recommending.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Kirkus Reviews
The ‘New York Times’ Names Its Best Books of 2022
The New York Times unveiled its list of the 10 best books of 2022, with titles by Hernan Diaz, Jennifer Egan, and Ed Yong among those making the cut. Diaz’s Trust was one of five fiction books to make the list. The newspaper called the novel, about a wealthy New York couple in the early 20th century, “an exhilarating pursuit.” Earlier this year, the novel was the winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
bookriot.com
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
intheknow.com
Author goes viral after only 2 people show up to her book signing
An author went viral on Twitter after expressing how “embarrassed” she felt that only two people showed up at her book signing over the weekend. Chelsea Banning, whose book Of Crowns and Legends debuted in August, got a taste of how close-knit the writer community really is after sharing her experience hosting her first book signing.
Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
AM Homes: ‘Richard Powers is the American novelist for the 21st century’
In order to check out books at the local library you had to be able to sign your name in cursive. I practised obsessively, grateful that my mother had opted for a short name, as writing has always been difficult. I am dyslexic, a fact that gave me an early (and unresolved) case of impostor syndrome. Each time we went to the library, I stocked up. The formative books of my childhood were all set in New York City: EB White’s Stuart Little, the story of a small mouse who lived a seemingly regular life with his adoptive human family, who made him, clothing and his own canoe. Kay Thompson’s Eloise, of the famed Plaza hotel, and Bernard Waber’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, about a toothy character who lived with the Primm family in the house on East 88th Street.
Maureen Corrigan's favorite books of the year: 10 disparate reads for a hectic 2022
Some years, this annual book list falls into a pattern: like stand-out memoirs or dystopian fiction. But 2022 could not be contained, and these titles sprawl all over the place in subject and form.
Cynthia Shambry offers a plethora of multicultural books for readers
Cynthia Shambry is the owner of Elda Reads, a child development program that promotes diversity by providing exposure to multicultural books and services. Elda Reads has a collection of books by Black writers that range from kids to adult level reading. Chambray spoke with rolling out about her bookstore and...
slj.com
31 Days, 31 Lists: 2022 Picture Book Reprints
It’s not as flashy as a CaldeNott list. Less poetic than the poetry. It’s old. Maybe a little dusty. But doggone it, if you’ve ever worked as a children’s librarian, or a bookstore employee even, then you’ve seen that look that comes into people’s eyes when they recount some of the more obscure picture books of their youth. The fact of the matter is that while most of the books on the 31 Days, 31 Lists round-up are from the current year, what about the backlist?
slj.com
Two Gardening Books to Read Now | Reviews
Ages 9-13 Although this is book is aimed at a middle-grade audience, it’s pretty complex and inclues a lot of details about the whys as well as the hows. A quartet of garden gnomes head off to gardening school and learn about compost, seeds, and other gardening topics as they grow a few simple plants. Discussions of the science of gardening alternate with fanciful adventure sequences, as the gnomes are magically transported to different areas of their school and dodge a few mildly dangerous circumstances. Some of the projects, such as making a hotbed with hay bales, seem a bit above the level of the intended audience, cautions about adult supervision notwithstanding. Nonetheless, the information is solid, well presented, and strongly slanted toward reuse, recycling and renewable resources, and the adventure story and cute, round characters make for a fun read.
A new writer tweeted about a low book signing turnout, and famous authors commiserated
Novelists like Neil Gaiman, Margaret Atwood and Stephen King shared discouraging moments in their career after debut author Chelsea Banning tweeted that only two people came to her book signing.
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
The CEO of Penguin Random House, the world's largest trade publisher, is stepping down after its purchase of Simon & Schuster was blocked by a federal judge.
