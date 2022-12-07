A current SmackDown star says they may not be as fast or as strong as some but that they are the most complete wrestler in WWE. Ricochet has had a successful few weeks as he claimed victory in the WWE World Cup to claim a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. The high-flying star was in action on SmackDown as a contract signing degenerated into a six-man tag team match pitting Ricochet and The New Day against Imperium. When all was said and done it was The New Day and Ricochet picking up the win.

17 HOURS AGO