ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
nodq.com
Positive update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham
As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack. Mika Rotunda provided an update on her uncle’s condition…. “Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️ There absolutely is power in prayer.”
nodq.com
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Will Reportedly Attend Major NJPW Event
There is a bit of movement on the Sasha Banks front as fans continue to wonder when we might see her doing anything even remotely associated with wrestling ever again. The kind-of, maybe, maybe-not WWE star is reportedly getting ready to make a pretty major appearance in the coming weeks for a legitimate wrestling promotion, and, as it turns out, it won't be for either WWE or AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, And Johnny Gargano
Two major WWE stars will not be appearing on upcoming shows, while a third star is being teamed up with Kevin Owens at an upcoming event. PWInsider.com reported that Matt Riddle was pulled from WWE events taking place this coming weekend. No explanation was given for his abrupt absence. Riddle...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy's Situation
The Hardy Boyz seemed poised to capture their first AEW gold in June, scheduled to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a stipulation quite familiar to Matt and Jeff, a ladder match. Before that match could officially commence, however, Jeff Hardy ended up in legal trouble in Florida, racking up his third DUI in ten years in the state, among other charges. As a result, Hardy was arrested and was set to await trial.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury
Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Considering Roman Reigns Wrestling Twice At WrestleMania 39
There might be two Roman Reigns matches at WrestleMania 39, according to a new report. For the fourth straight year, WWE will be having a two night WrestleMania for the 39th edition of their biggest event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Boldly Claims They Are WWE’s Most Complete Wrestler
A current SmackDown star says they may not be as fast or as strong as some but that they are the most complete wrestler in WWE. Ricochet has had a successful few weeks as he claimed victory in the WWE World Cup to claim a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. The high-flying star was in action on SmackDown as a contract signing degenerated into a six-man tag team match pitting Ricochet and The New Day against Imperium. When all was said and done it was The New Day and Ricochet picking up the win.
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Starks Went Off-Script During AEW Promo On MJF
Ricky Starks is one of the most talented performers on the AEW roster today. The former FTW Champion completed his transition from heel to babyface a couple of months ago, and now he’s set to take on MJF for the AEW World Championship. Starks won the AEW World Title...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Adopts New Ring Name As Of Tonight’s Rampage
One of the tallest wrestlers in AEW will have a name starting on tonight’s episode of Rampage. There has been a name change for AEW’s W. Morrissey, who will now be known as Big Bill moving forward. His real name is William Morrissey and sometimes people named William go by Bill instead, so that’s where Big Bill comes from.
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena Returning To WWE For Final Smackdown Of 2022
John Cena is back in WWE for the last episode of Smackdown in 2022. It has been about six months since John Cena appeared on the June 27th episode of Raw, which was a celebration of Cena’s 20-year run in WWE. Since then, Cena has been away from WWE because he’s busy filming movies, television shows, being in commercials and other things like “The Independent” on Peacock along with the comedy feature “The Bubble” at Netflix.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On The Booking Of MJF Prior To AEW Full Gear
In the weeks leading up to AEW Full Gear 2022, MJF had been acting more like a babyface. At one point, he made the save for Jon Moxley as he was being attacked by The Firm. Following his win over “Mox” to capture the AEW World Championship, MJF returned to his heel ways by attacking William Regal with a set of brass knuckles.
