China races to expand hospital and ICU capacity as Covid cases continue to rise
China is setting up more medical facilities to bolster its hospitals ahead of an expected sharp rise in its Covid-19 cases, as the Communist government eases back to normal life after three years of stringent restrictions and lockdowns.Following the spectacle of weeks of rare mass protests, the Xi Jinping government on Wednesday dropped most of the draconian restrictions under its "zero-Covid" policy, which aimed to stop the coronavirus from spreading in the country.While preventing Covid from becoming endemic remains the government’s stated goal, the latest moves suggest Beijing will tolerate more cases without quarantine or shutting down travel or...
US News and World Report
In China's Wuhan, a Shadow of Reserve and Resentment Even as COVID Lockdowns Ease
WUHAN (Reuters) -In the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak nearly three years ago and where thousands died, residents cautiously greeted a relaxation of lockdown measures by authorities this week. In the city center, few people were in shops and restaurants and the subway was only...
US News and World Report
China's Capital Swings From Anger Over Zero-COVID to Coping With Infections
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing's COVID-19 gloom deepened on Sunday with many shops and other businesses closed, and an expert warned of many thousands of new coronavirus cases as anger over China's previous COVID policies gave way to worry about coping with infection. China dropped most of its strict COVID curbs...
104.1 WIKY
China putting U.S. space assets at risk, senior U.S. officer says
TAIPEI (Reuters) – China is building capabilities that put most U.S. space assets at risk, and China sees the domain as crucial to their military strategy, the head of the U.S. Space Command said on Friday. Historically lagging in an area dominated by the United States and Russia, Beijing...
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet
A newly aired documentary on China Central Television (CCTV) has shed light on the origins of the J-15 fighter aircraft. According to the documentary, China's most advanced fighter jet largely descends from a Soviet design, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The J-15 is China's first locally made carrier-borne aircraft....
With tension rising in the Pacific, US special operators have a new goal: Creating 'multiple dilemmas' for China
The "placement, access, and influence" of US special operators are "extremely powerful" for countering aggression, SOCOM's top general says.
International Business Times
China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon
New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
Another U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine’s Movements Peculiarly Publicized
USNThere have been a string of highly unusual public disclosures about the Navy's Ohio class nuclear ballistic missile submarines this year.
Chinese airline receives first domestic long-range jetliner
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese airline on Friday became the first customer to take delivery of a long-range jetliner produced by a state-owned manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus, state TV reported. The C919 plane made by Commercial Aircraft Corp. is part of the...
Blasts reported at Russian air base where satellite images showed an 'unusual' amount of activity
Ukrainian drones caused explosions at two bases in Russia that damaged two aircraft and injured four soldiers, Russia's defense ministry said.
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russia Could Adopt US Preemptive Strike Concept
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow could adopt what he described as a U.S. concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. "We are just thinking about...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Biden Administration Drafting Executive Order to Simplify Space Rules -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
Late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin's ashes are scattered at mouth of Yangtze River
BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The ashes of late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin were scattered into the sea at the mouth of the Yangtze River on Sunday, the state-run Xinhua news agency said.
France 24
US announces increased army and navy presence in Northern Australia
The United States will increase the rotational presence of its forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday after annual talks between the two allies. Washington sees Canberra as a vital partner in its efforts to push back against China in...
POLITICO
China built new military post near disputed Indian border, satellite images show
BREAKING — USA WINS!: The U.S. won a nervy, NERVY game against Iran 1-0. They're moving on to the Round of 16 against the Netherlands. Hope the NatSec Daily family will watch along with us at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — China has built...
First refugees arrive in empty Catalan villages under repopulation plan
Teacher Orwa Skafe, who fled Syria seven years ago, is among those given jobs and a home in attempt to revive rural areas
China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The world's first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) in Shanghai on Friday and took off for a 15-minute flight to mark the historic moment.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian missiles attack Russian-occupied Melitopol – live
Russian barracks hit in strategically important city and German chancellor Olaf Scholz says Vladimir Putin is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine
