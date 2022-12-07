ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

China races to expand hospital and ICU capacity as Covid cases continue to rise

China is setting up more medical facilities to bolster its hospitals ahead of an expected sharp rise in its Covid-19 cases, as the Communist government eases back to normal life after three years of stringent restrictions and lockdowns.Following the spectacle of weeks of rare mass protests, the Xi Jinping government on Wednesday dropped most of the draconian restrictions under its "zero-Covid" policy, which aimed to stop the coronavirus from spreading in the country.While preventing Covid from becoming endemic remains the government’s stated goal, the latest moves suggest Beijing will tolerate more cases without quarantine or shutting down travel or...
US News and World Report

In China's Wuhan, a Shadow of Reserve and Resentment Even as COVID Lockdowns Ease

WUHAN (Reuters) -In the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak nearly three years ago and where thousands died, residents cautiously greeted a relaxation of lockdown measures by authorities this week. In the city center, few people were in shops and restaurants and the subway was only...
US News and World Report

China's Capital Swings From Anger Over Zero-COVID to Coping With Infections

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing's COVID-19 gloom deepened on Sunday with many shops and other businesses closed, and an expert warned of many thousands of new coronavirus cases as anger over China's previous COVID policies gave way to worry about coping with infection. China dropped most of its strict COVID curbs...
104.1 WIKY

China putting U.S. space assets at risk, senior U.S. officer says

TAIPEI (Reuters) – China is building capabilities that put most U.S. space assets at risk, and China sees the domain as crucial to their military strategy, the head of the U.S. Space Command said on Friday. Historically lagging in an area dominated by the United States and Russia, Beijing...
International Business Times

China's Exotic Orbital Weapon Covered Longest Distance With Record Flight Duration: Pentagon

New information emerging about the nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon test conducted by China in July 2021, says the missile traveled much longer in distance and time than any Chinese land attack weapons system to date coming close enough to its target. "China conducted the first fractional orbital launch of an ICBM...
US News and World Report

Putin Says Russia Could Adopt US Preemptive Strike Concept

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow could adopt what he described as a U.S. concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. "We are just thinking about...
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Biden Administration Drafting Executive Order to Simplify Space Rules -Sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
France 24

US announces increased army and navy presence in Northern Australia

The United States will increase the rotational presence of its forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday after annual talks between the two allies. Washington sees Canberra as a vital partner in its efforts to push back against China in...
