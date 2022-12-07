China is setting up more medical facilities to bolster its hospitals ahead of an expected sharp rise in its Covid-19 cases, as the Communist government eases back to normal life after three years of stringent restrictions and lockdowns.Following the spectacle of weeks of rare mass protests, the Xi Jinping government on Wednesday dropped most of the draconian restrictions under its "zero-Covid" policy, which aimed to stop the coronavirus from spreading in the country.While preventing Covid from becoming endemic remains the government’s stated goal, the latest moves suggest Beijing will tolerate more cases without quarantine or shutting down travel or...

