Portugal coach Fernando Santos revealed he had a “frank conversation” with Cristiano Ronaldo to explain why he was dropping him, but insisted the veteran forward did not threaten to leave the World Cup.Reports in Portugal claim Ronaldo was ready to walk out on his country after learning he would be on the bench for the last-16 clash with Switzerland.The 37-year-old came on in the closing stages as Portugal booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 6-1 win.Santos revealed he told Ronaldo he would not be starting on the day of the game, and admitted international football’s record goalscorer...

1 DAY AGO