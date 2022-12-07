Read full article on original website
Mike Tyson left 31-0 ‘dead man walking, waiting for the guillotine’
Mike Tyson had his opponent waiting to be beaten and walking to the ring defeated when he became the undisputed champion of the world. Former two-weight world and Olympic champion Michael Spinks had no chance, no matter how he felt against Tyson in 1988. That’s the view of Tyson’s former...
‘Small’ Oleksandr Usyk is the same size as ‘Big’ George Foreman
Oleksandr Usyk continually gets called “small” for the heavyweight division despite being the same size as ‘Big’ George Foreman during his first run. The Ukrainian recently traveled to London and picked up his WBN Fighter of the Year Award for 2022. He is now a fully-fledged top-division campaigner.
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
Erased Deontay Wilder KO foe says he was ‘out-of-shape’ and ‘fat’
The man who dropped Deontay Wilder ‘officially’ for the first time in his career has revealed he was not in shape for their battle. Harold Sconiers, who battled Wilder in October 2010 at Fantasy Springs, says he was a late call-up for the contest. Discussing the event in...
When a frustrated Floyd Mayweather offered to fight the Klitschkos
There was a time when Floyd Mayweather was so frustrated with the level of competition he was facing he wanted to fight at heavyweight. After beating Victor Ortiz back in 2011, Mayweather took to the microphone to challenge the all-conquering Klitschko brothers. Vitali and Wladimir were reigning supreme in the...
Heavyweight star out-weighed by 140lbs for Terence Crawford PPV
American heavyweight Jeremiah Milton hit the scales at 250 pounds for his fight on the Terence Crawford undercard. However, he was still almost 140 pounds off his opponent. Former MMA fighter Dajuan Calloway weighed a whopping 387 and a half pounds for their contest which takes place on Black Prime.
Rival has the blueprint on how to beat ‘skinny legs’ Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder has suffered two defeats during his impressive career after making a name for himself as a concussive one-punch knockout artist. The blueprint for defeating Wilder was around years before WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took apart the American in 2020. Dillian Whyte believes he knows how to defeat...
Terence Crawford: Avanesyan is a good fighter, he beat Josh Kelly
Terence Crawford cited David Avanesyan’s win over British super welterweight champion Josh Kelly as a yardstick for his ability this week. Ahead of their collision on Saturday, Crawford turned in on the media’s questioning of his opponent. Bud said he would remind everyone why he believes he’s the best fighter in the world.
Tim Tszyu loses home advantage, faces Jermell Charlo in Vegas
Jermell Charlo and Tim Tszyu are heading to Las Vegas for their 154-pound clash instead of down under to the challenger’s domain. Reports initially stated Tszyu would get home advantage on January 28 when the pair collide in a mandatory battle. However, this is not the case. Charlo will...
Deontay Wilder ‘totally disrespected’ before, Andy Ruiz Jr a safe bet
Deontay Wilder facing Andy Ruiz Jr. in a long-planned Pay Per View next year is a safer option for the American than anything else. As World Boxing News reported in a world exclusive, Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel, wanted to re-open talks with Anthony Joshua. We all know how that...
How Boxing Affects Your Life
Boxing is an activity that offers multiple physical and emotional benefits. Additionally, it is one of the most addicting sports. It combines cardiovascular activity with exercises that increase strength and physical endurance. Due to its advantages, the idea that boxing is an aggressive and violent sport is changing. Aside from...
Sylvester Stallone admits Rocky was on the ropes as career died
Sylvester Stallone thought Rocky Balboa was dead and buried after his Rocky V movie bombed disastrously. Stallone revealed how hard he had to fight to get the sixth installment of his franchise over the line. ‘Rocky Balboa’ was released in late 2006 and made $125 million in profits at the...
Attempt to elevate Floyd Mayweather 50-0 PPV to 8.1m buys fails
World Boxing News understands that attempts to elevate Floyd Mayweather’s final professional fight to 7.3m Pay Per View buys have failed. Mayweather defeated McGregor in August 2017 in the first boxing vs MMA collision to break down barriers in the sport. As WBN reported at the time and since,...
First undisputed heavyweight since Lennox Lewis may never reign
The chances of boxing fans seeing the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis are growing. Tyson Fury defending his WBC crown against Derek Chisora in a trilogy clash with Oleksandr Usyk at ringside was the first step. The Ukrainian, who holds the WBO, IBF, and WBA versions, hopes to...
Boxing champ Billy Dib showing extraordinary heart in cancer fight
Having undergone surgery to remove a cancerous growth in his colon, former boxing champion Billy Dib is showing unbelievable resilience in his continued battle. Dib, who has shared the ring with Amir Khan, Takashi Miura, and Tevin Farmer – as well as claiming the IBF featherweight crown – is gripped amid chemotherapy.
WBA promise Dubois vs Lerena review after rematch calls
Sitting World Boxing Association President Gilberto Mendoza promised a review of events at the Dubois vs Lerena fight last weekend. Taking place on the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora undercard, Daniel Dubois defeated Kevin Lerena via dubious stoppage. Before getting his hands raised when Lerena seemingly could continue, Dubois was...
Zach Parker recovering from ‘grim’ injury after surgery
Zach Parker vows to be back in the ring in the coming months after suffering a nasty hand injury during his defeat to John Ryder. Effectively missing out on an undisputed super middleweight title fight with Canelo Alvarez, Parker was forced to withdraw due to a horrific break. Showing off...
