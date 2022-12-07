Read full article on original website
Watch: Brawl breaks out between Argentina and Netherlands as Virgil van Dijk FLATTENS Leandro Parades
Netherlands vs Argentina breaks out into a brief chaotic moment, as Virgil van Dijk pole-axes Leandro Parades
SB Nation
The importance of Mike Dodds: Will he play his part in developing Sunderland’s future stars?
This World Cup has thrown up a number of interesting Sunderland AFC links, both past and present - and perhaps the most fascinating one is the emerging profile of Mike Dodds, our current Head of Player Development. Last February Dodds was - clearly reluctantly - thrown into the spotlight when...
Emiliano Martinez hits back at Louis van Gaal comment after Argentina triumph
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez told outgoing Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal to “keep his mouth shut” after saving two penalties in an ill-tempered World Cup quarter-final shoot-out win.With Lionel Messi having lit up Lusail Stadium with a goal and an assist, Argentina seemed to be coasting to a semi-final clash against Croatia, only for Wout Weghorst to hit a brace and seal a remarkable 2-2 draw.Aston Villa stopper Martinez then took centre stage, saving from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis as the Dutch fell 4-3 on penalties to Argentina in a repeat of the 2014 semi-final.But after the win,...
World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate wants time to consider his future as England coach. Southgate is under contract until December 2024, but after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then. “Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make the correct decision because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous,” Southgate said after the match at Al Bayt Stadium. “I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, the FA. I think it is right to take time to do that.” Southgate’s bosses at the English Football Association are certainly delighted with the progress the national team has made since he was hired in 2016.
SB Nation
Paul Ince Delighted With ‘Fantastic Start’ To Festive Period With 1-0 Coventry Win
The Royals returned to league duty after the mid-season break to a fantastic 1-0 victory against Coventry City at the SCL Stadium. Amadou Mbengue’s first professional goal in the second half secured the points and moved Reading to eighth in the Championship, just one point off the play-offs. Manager...
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Brazil | A Clash of Styles
The Quarter Finals of the 2022 World Cup kick off with what should be a titanic battle between Croatia and Brazil. One one side is one of the finer embodiments of jogo bonito that we have seen in recent years with a fluid Brazilian side that runs deep with quality and creativity in every position on the pitch. Against them is the solid rigidity of a Croat defence that takes no prisoners and keeps them in every game for just long enough to make a difference on the attacking end.
CBS Sports
Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on upset alert?
Good day, footy fans! I'm Roger Gonzalez and this is your Golazo XI Newsletter! Soccer lovers, perhaps feeling withdrawal, are wondering if we will see even more upsets when the World Cup "break" comes to an end on Friday with the start of the quarterfinals. We'll get to that and much more below!
SB Nation
Marcus Bettinelli still hoping for a chance to impress at Chelsea
Since joining Chelsea eighteen months ago, in the summer of 2021, Marcus Bettinelli has made exactly one appearance for the club, in the FA Cup third round match against non-league Chesterfield FC. Now, obviously, having signed up as the third-string goalkeeper, expectations should’ve been and probably would’ve been well managed...
A look back at England’s World Cup results in Qatar after quarter-final defeat
England’s World Cup came to an end with an agonising 2-1 quarter-final defeat by France in Qatar.Here, the PA news agency looks at the team’s results in the tournament.England 6 Iran 2 – November 21That header 👌Jude Bellingham got England off the mark!#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Gb0rSEkZ59— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 21, 2022The 19-year-old Jude Bellingham kick-started the campaign with his first international goal with Bukayo Saka (two), Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish all scoring. Iran briefly pulled it back to 4-1 and 6-2, with Mehdi Taremi scoring both.England 0 United States 0 – November 26After the high of...
Yardbarker
Terrible news coming out of Liverpool as key star to undergo surgery with lengthy return
The news broke earlier today that Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has left the Reds’ training camp in Dubai after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury. The Colombian suffered the original injury against Arsenal back in early October and has not played since, but there was a bit of delight from Liverpool fans this week as the winger travelled with the squad to Dubai.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Garnacho, Sommer, Endrick, Ziyech, Leao
Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - the 18-year-old Argentine who scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham last month. (Revelo - in Spanish) But Real Madrid are not intending to make a move for Garnacho, AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao or PSV...
Forgotten Premier League star Loris Karius makes Newcastle debut then fires warning to former club Liverpool
LORIS KARIUS finally made his Newcastle United debut last night – and sent out a fierce warning to former club Liverpool and their rivals afterwards. The 29-year-old German goalkeeper joined the Magpies in September as a replacement for Martin Dubravka after left for Manchester United on loan. He has...
SB Nation
Quarterfinals and bust: Olivier Giroud wins it for France against England
France have reached the final four of the World Cup for the fourth time in the last seven editions, and will look to win it for the third time during that span as they take on Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday and then potentially the winners of Argentina vs. Croatia next weekend — the rematch of the 2018 final well on the cards!
NBC Washington
Argentine Fans in Lusail Stadium Celebrate Brazil's World Cup Loss
While one set of fans drown in tears, another is swimming in them. Following Brazil's stunning loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Argentine fans awaiting the start time of their next fixture were full of jubilation upon hearing the news of their South American rivals.
BBC
Klopp reveals Diaz injury
Jurgen Klopp has revealed Luis Diaz has picked up an injury and needs assessment. The Reds face Lyon in a friendly in Dubai on Sunday but Diaz has not trained on Thursday or Friday. Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:, external “It’s all good [fitness-wise] with the boys who are here.
SB Nation
Roker Roundup: Martin O’Neill talks all things Sunderland, plus Scottish defender linked
Roker Rapport’s latest guest on the podcast just happens to be a Sunderland fan and former Sunderland manager Martin O’Neill, who stopped by to speak to our own Chris Wynn. O’Neill has just released a fantastic new book, ‘On Days Like These’, and spoke to Chris about his...
SB Nation
Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Take on United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, knowing victory will put them level on points with the reds. United have had a decent start to the season but City will be looking to claim their tenth straight win in all competitions against a side that they are yet to lose to in the WSL. City have won all three home matches against United without conceding a goal, and have drawn the two games played at Leigh Sports Village.
SB Nation
On This Day (11 December 1920): Sunderland return the favour to beat the Baggies
As Sunderland prepare for their game against West Bromwich Albion tomorrow evening, the two sides were wrapping up a double-header over a century ago. During the 1920-1921 season, most fixtures were scheduled in pairs, with the return game against the Baggies providing the perfect opportunity to atone for a heavy defeat in Sandwell seven days earlier.
SB Nation
Does the story of Ross Stewart’s future seem familiar? It should, we’ve been down this road before
Sunderland’s star striker, Ross Stewart, is closing in on fitness, with fans hoping he’ll hit the ground running to help provide competition as well as extra firepower for the upcoming Christmas period. But while we can’t wait to have him back at his best, could that ultimately cost...
SB Nation
Newcastle expects “one in, one out” in January transfer window
According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle’s board is planning for a “one in, one out” January transfer window. Craig Hope, writing for the outlet, informed that “Eddie Howe will hold a transfer meeting with sporting director Dan Ashworth and co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and Jamie Reuben” in the next few days before returning from Saudi Arabia.
