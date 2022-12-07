ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emiliano Martinez hits back at Louis van Gaal comment after Argentina triumph

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez told outgoing Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal to “keep his mouth shut” after saving two penalties in an ill-tempered World Cup quarter-final shoot-out win.With Lionel Messi having lit up Lusail Stadium with a goal and an assist, Argentina seemed to be coasting to a semi-final clash against Croatia, only for Wout Weghorst to hit a brace and seal a remarkable 2-2 draw.Aston Villa stopper Martinez then took centre stage, saving from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis as the Dutch fell 4-3 on penalties to Argentina in a repeat of the 2014 semi-final.But after the win,...
The Associated Press

World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate wants time to consider his future as England coach. Southgate is under contract until December 2024, but after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then. “Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make the correct decision because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous,” Southgate said after the match at Al Bayt Stadium. “I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, the FA. I think it is right to take time to do that.” Southgate’s bosses at the English Football Association are certainly delighted with the progress the national team has made since he was hired in 2016.
SB Nation

World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Brazil | A Clash of Styles

The Quarter Finals of the 2022 World Cup kick off with what should be a titanic battle between Croatia and Brazil. One one side is one of the finer embodiments of jogo bonito that we have seen in recent years with a fluid Brazilian side that runs deep with quality and creativity in every position on the pitch. Against them is the solid rigidity of a Croat defence that takes no prisoners and keeps them in every game for just long enough to make a difference on the attacking end.
SB Nation

Marcus Bettinelli still hoping for a chance to impress at Chelsea

Since joining Chelsea eighteen months ago, in the summer of 2021, Marcus Bettinelli has made exactly one appearance for the club, in the FA Cup third round match against non-league Chesterfield FC. Now, obviously, having signed up as the third-string goalkeeper, expectations should’ve been and probably would’ve been well managed...
The Independent

A look back at England’s World Cup results in Qatar after quarter-final defeat

England’s World Cup came to an end with an agonising 2-1 quarter-final defeat by France in Qatar.Here, the PA news agency looks at the team’s results in the tournament.England 6 Iran 2 – November 21That header 👌Jude Bellingham got England off the mark!#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Gb0rSEkZ59— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 21, 2022The 19-year-old Jude Bellingham kick-started the campaign with his first international goal with Bukayo Saka (two), Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish all scoring. Iran briefly pulled it back to 4-1 and 6-2, with Mehdi Taremi scoring both.England 0 United States 0 – November 26After the high of...
Yardbarker

Terrible news coming out of Liverpool as key star to undergo surgery with lengthy return

The news broke earlier today that Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has left the Reds’ training camp in Dubai after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury. The Colombian suffered the original injury against Arsenal back in early October and has not played since, but there was a bit of delight from Liverpool fans this week as the winger travelled with the squad to Dubai.
BBC

Friday's gossip: Garnacho, Sommer, Endrick, Ziyech, Leao

Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - the 18-year-old Argentine who scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham last month. (Revelo - in Spanish) But Real Madrid are not intending to make a move for Garnacho, AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao or PSV...
SB Nation

Quarterfinals and bust: Olivier Giroud wins it for France against England

France have reached the final four of the World Cup for the fourth time in the last seven editions, and will look to win it for the third time during that span as they take on Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday and then potentially the winners of Argentina vs. Croatia next weekend — the rematch of the 2018 final well on the cards!
NBC Washington

Argentine Fans in Lusail Stadium Celebrate Brazil's World Cup Loss

While one set of fans drown in tears, another is swimming in them. Following Brazil's stunning loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Argentine fans awaiting the start time of their next fixture were full of jubilation upon hearing the news of their South American rivals.
BBC

Klopp reveals Diaz injury

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Luis Diaz has picked up an injury and needs assessment. The Reds face Lyon in a friendly in Dubai on Sunday but Diaz has not trained on Thursday or Friday. Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:, external “It’s all good [fitness-wise] with the boys who are here.
SB Nation

Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Take on United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, knowing victory will put them level on points with the reds. United have had a decent start to the season but City will be looking to claim their tenth straight win in all competitions against a side that they are yet to lose to in the WSL. City have won all three home matches against United without conceding a goal, and have drawn the two games played at Leigh Sports Village.
SB Nation

On This Day (11 December 1920): Sunderland return the favour to beat the Baggies

As Sunderland prepare for their game against West Bromwich Albion tomorrow evening, the two sides were wrapping up a double-header over a century ago. During the 1920-1921 season, most fixtures were scheduled in pairs, with the return game against the Baggies providing the perfect opportunity to atone for a heavy defeat in Sandwell seven days earlier.
SB Nation

Newcastle expects “one in, one out” in January transfer window

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle’s board is planning for a “one in, one out” January transfer window. Craig Hope, writing for the outlet, informed that “Eddie Howe will hold a transfer meeting with sporting director Dan Ashworth and co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and Jamie Reuben” in the next few days before returning from Saudi Arabia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy