Limp Bizkit have seemingly confirmed some 2023 UK dates

By Merlin Alderslade
 3 days ago

Nu metal heavyweights Limp Bizkit have seemingly confirmed some UK dates for 2023. The Jacksonville five-piece, who cancelled their 2022 UK dates due to "health concerns" from frontman Fred Durst, have added a handful of new dates on their official Facebook page , which would see the band headline Manchester Academy on Wednesday April 12 and O2 Academy in Birmingham on Thursday April 13, before heading to London for two nights at Brixton Academy on Sunday April 16 and Monday April 17.

Ticket details for the three dates are yet to be confirmed, but we'd expect them to arrive soon. Back in July of this year, Fred Durst announced that's Bizkit's imminent UK dates wouldn't be taking place, stating:

"In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in UK and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I'm in good physical condition and everything's okay. And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests."

"And that being said," he continued, "this was very unexpected news and I'm so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible. And I can only thank you so much for your support. And I truly am grateful for everyone who was going to take their time out of their busy lives and come see Limp Bizkit perform this summer. And I look forward to making that up to you as soon as possible and I'm definitely already trying to think of ways to do that.”

