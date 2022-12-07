ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, TX

Mix 97.9 FM

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm

After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Government Technology

Alphabet-Owned Drone Delivery Company Expands in Texas

(TNS) — Wing, a drone delivery company owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has opened a remote operations center in Coppell that will allow it to expand its delivery capabilities in North Texas and beyond. Wing has been operating in Frisco and Little Elm since April, making deliveries...
COPPELL, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
Eater

Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?

The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Footwear News

Expect to See More Shoe Brands at Next Month’s Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market

Buyers can expect to see even more footwear next month at the upcoming Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market show. According to the Dallas Market Center, footwear is a category that’s enjoying “tremendous growth” at the show — with the number of exhibitors in January up 45% compared with 2021. Show organizers added that the category’s new location on the 10th floor allows for a greater number of brands. New and noteworthy exhibitors next month include Frye Boots, Phillipe Model Paris, Marc Fisher, Ash, Schutz, Birkenstock and K-Swiss. Apparel and accessories options also continue to grow, illustrated by a 25% expansion of young...
DALLAS, TX
coaster101.com

Prairie Screamer Coaster comes to North Texas

Prairie Screamer at Prairie Playland — North Texas’ newest coaster — opened last month at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, TX. This E&F Miler Industries Hi-Miler coaster was relocated from Scandia Amusement Park, in Ontario, CA, where it operated from 1995-2019. There, the coaster was known as the Scandia Screamer.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Becoming a Warehouse Mecca

After months of supply chain disruptions led to reduced inventory on store shelves across North Texas, retailers are increasingly facing the inverse challenge: managing a glut of excess stock. Short of selling goods at substantial discounts, which many retailers have resorted to this year, businesses are increasingly demanding additional storage...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opens to-go location in Frisco

Grimaldi's Pizzeria To-Go serves traditional coal brick-oven pizza, salads and calzones. (Courtesy Grimaldi's Pizzeria) A new pizzeria offering carryout and delivery only is now open at Frisco’s Kitchen United Mix, located at 9506 SH 121. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go serves salads, pizzas, calzones and desserts from its new location. Customers can place an order for carryout or delivery via the pizzeria’s app or website or via Kitchen United’s website.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
DALLAS, TX
cohaitungchi.com

Kalahari Resort vs. Great Wolf Lodge

See our Advertiser Disclosure and Editorial Observe right here. My household has loved a handful of stays on the water park lodge Nice Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas (and one go to to the GWL in Southern California). In November 2020, a competitor to GWL opened in Texas. Kalahari Resort, positioned in Spherical Rock, Texas, is analogous in some ways to Nice Wolf Lodge. Each resorts have enormous water parks and different indoor actions. An evening at both place prices a small fortune, and the meals is over-priced and mediocre.
GRAPEVINE, TX

