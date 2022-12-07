Buyers can expect to see even more footwear next month at the upcoming Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market show. According to the Dallas Market Center, footwear is a category that’s enjoying “tremendous growth” at the show — with the number of exhibitors in January up 45% compared with 2021. Show organizers added that the category’s new location on the 10th floor allows for a greater number of brands. New and noteworthy exhibitors next month include Frye Boots, Phillipe Model Paris, Marc Fisher, Ash, Schutz, Birkenstock and K-Swiss. Apparel and accessories options also continue to grow, illustrated by a 25% expansion of young...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO