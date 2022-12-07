Read full article on original website
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
Dallas salon ranked one of the best eyelash salons in the US: report
There is no better place to get a confidence boost than the salon; however, a bad salon experience can really affect your whole mood.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Escondido Tex-Mex Patio Is Off and Running in Preston Hollow
Escondido means "hidden" in Spanish, but in this case, the secret is out already. We recently stopped by this new Preston Hollow Tex-Mex restaurant owned by John Alexis to get a first look. Given that it was a work night, we thought we’d be able to sneak in at 5...
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
keranews.org
City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm
After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
Year in Review: Here's what DFW searched for the most on Google in 2022
DALLAS — This year was quite the year... and our searches online matched that energy. Here are the top trending searches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for 2022, according to Google:. The Top 10 trending "near me" searches in Dallas-Fort Worth. Gas prices. Remote jobs. Ssa office. Pilates. Cheapest...
Government Technology
Alphabet-Owned Drone Delivery Company Expands in Texas
(TNS) — Wing, a drone delivery company owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has opened a remote operations center in Coppell that will allow it to expand its delivery capabilities in North Texas and beyond. Wing has been operating in Frisco and Little Elm since April, making deliveries...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
Eater
Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?
The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
Expect to See More Shoe Brands at Next Month’s Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market
Buyers can expect to see even more footwear next month at the upcoming Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market show. According to the Dallas Market Center, footwear is a category that’s enjoying “tremendous growth” at the show — with the number of exhibitors in January up 45% compared with 2021. Show organizers added that the category’s new location on the 10th floor allows for a greater number of brands. New and noteworthy exhibitors next month include Frye Boots, Phillipe Model Paris, Marc Fisher, Ash, Schutz, Birkenstock and K-Swiss. Apparel and accessories options also continue to grow, illustrated by a 25% expansion of young...
coaster101.com
Prairie Screamer Coaster comes to North Texas
Prairie Screamer at Prairie Playland — North Texas’ newest coaster — opened last month at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, TX. This E&F Miler Industries Hi-Miler coaster was relocated from Scandia Amusement Park, in Ontario, CA, where it operated from 1995-2019. There, the coaster was known as the Scandia Screamer.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Becoming a Warehouse Mecca
After months of supply chain disruptions led to reduced inventory on store shelves across North Texas, retailers are increasingly facing the inverse challenge: managing a glut of excess stock. Short of selling goods at substantial discounts, which many retailers have resorted to this year, businesses are increasingly demanding additional storage...
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opens to-go location in Frisco
Grimaldi's Pizzeria To-Go serves traditional coal brick-oven pizza, salads and calzones. (Courtesy Grimaldi's Pizzeria) A new pizzeria offering carryout and delivery only is now open at Frisco’s Kitchen United Mix, located at 9506 SH 121. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go serves salads, pizzas, calzones and desserts from its new location. Customers can place an order for carryout or delivery via the pizzeria’s app or website or via Kitchen United’s website.
Vidorra Coming Soon to Grand Prairie
Authentic Mexican dishes and unique cocktails are expected in spring of 2023.
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
dmagazine.com
Remembering Dr. George Keaton, Who Made Sure the History of Black Dallas Wasn’t Forgotten
Wednesday morning, dozens of people gathered at Communities Foundation of Texas to watch the dedication of a historical marker honoring Dr. Marcellus Cooper, the first Black dentist in Texas. But the day was also poignant because the man who had a hand in making sure Cooper got his due wasn’t there.
starlocalmedia.com
Portillo’s hopes to open up in The Colony before the end of the year
North Texas residents won’t have to wait much longer for Portillo’s Chicago-style food to be available in their area, as the restaurant is slated to open before the end of the year. Portillo’s announced in March 2022 that they would be opening their first location in the Lone...
The Lion King is coming to Fort Worth, sensory-friendly performance scheduled for January
Tony-award winning musical The Lion King is coming to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth this upcoming January.
cohaitungchi.com
Kalahari Resort vs. Great Wolf Lodge
See our Advertiser Disclosure and Editorial Observe right here. My household has loved a handful of stays on the water park lodge Nice Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas (and one go to to the GWL in Southern California). In November 2020, a competitor to GWL opened in Texas. Kalahari Resort, positioned in Spherical Rock, Texas, is analogous in some ways to Nice Wolf Lodge. Each resorts have enormous water parks and different indoor actions. An evening at both place prices a small fortune, and the meals is over-priced and mediocre.
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
