Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Man Charged After Child Brings Guns To East Granby Elementary School, Police Say
A local man has been charged after a student was found with two handguns at a Connecticut elementary school. The incident happened in Hartford County at Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby. Officers responded to the school at around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 after school staffers had discovered...
Poughkeepsie police find stabbing victim and teen with stolen handgun while responding to report of possible shooting
They received the call about the possible shooting around 6:15 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an 18-year-old male with chest injuries determined to be stab wounds. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police: Man in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Hartford on Friday. Hartford Police responded to 818 Windsor Street on a ShotSpotter activation around 10:43 p.m. Police say they found evidence of gunfire at the scene. The victim, a man in his thirties, arrived at...
PD: 14-year-old charged in Hamden armed carjacking
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking on Wednesday. Police said on December 7 around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street for the report of a carjacking. A 52-year-old female said she was sitting in her car when a young […]
Eyewitness News
2 shot, 1 killed after shooting in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 1:52 PM, police responded to Shepard Street, between Read Street and the Hamden Townline, for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers found a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man who had been shot. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where...
Saugerties police arrest man after Stewart’s incident
Police arrested Sifu Sitayotin Jai, 61 on December 9. Jai was allegedly involved in an incident at a local Stewarts in Saugerties where he was harassing customers while drinking out of an open container.
Eyewitness News
Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
Eyewitness News
Norwich Police: Arrest made in murder of 30-year-old woman
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich police have made an arrest in the murder of a 30-year-old woman back in November. On November 5, Norwich police received a call stating there was an argument outside, a single gunshot was fired, and there was a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival...
WTNH.com
Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other individuals inside.
Police: Town of Kent woman arrested for animal neglect
The Putnam Count SPCA law enforcement said they received a call on Dec. 6 from the Town of Kent dog control officer regarding a severely neglected older male Maltese dog found loose on Route 52.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Barricade incident in Watertown ends peacefully
A barricade situation in Watertown came to a peaceful end early this morning. It was around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that officers received a call to a home on McFingal Road for a potential domestic violence incident and possibly suicidal person.
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in Bethel
BETHEL, Conn — Bethel Police say that a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver late Friday afternoon. Police were called to Stony Hill Road (Route 6) near the Stony Hill Diner at about 4:40 p.m. The adult male pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling...
Eyewitness News
Norwich man sustains serious injuries following head-on collision in Killingly
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Norwich man is suffering from serious injuries following a head-on collision in Killingly. State police say the accident happened Friday night on Route 101 (Hartford Pike) around 9:25 p.m. A Ford was driving west and making a left-hand turn into a local smoke shop when...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New Haven officers arrested in man’s paralysis case face a judge
CONNECTICUT'S HEADLINES: Gov. Lamont setting up team for next term, lack of diversity among city mayors. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about Gov. Lamont setting up his administration for his next term and lack of diversity among city mayors. Updated: 5 hours ago. Free school lunches to end...
One arrested, one wanted after Billy’s Pocono Diner burglary
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have one man in custody and are looking to identify another after a burglary at Billy’s Pocono Diner. According to Pocono Township Police, on December 5, around 2:30 a.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the back of Billy’s Pocono Diner in Tannersville. Police say they […]
Man Who Disappeared in 2013 Found Dead With New Name in Sullivan County
In one of the stranger local stories in a years, a man who disappeared nearly 10 years ago was found dead December 5. What makes it really odd is that police said he had taken on an entirely different name by the time he was discovered. His disappearance made national news, and was even featured a May 2016 episode of Investigation Discovery's Disappeared.
Horrific Prank Turning Heads on Rte 9 in Fishkill
Did you have to do a double-take when looking at this photo? So did I. Is the bizarre decoration on the roof of this driver's car going too far?. I don't know if this is a prank or some sort of protest but it is horrifying Hudson Valley residents. Imagine...
Eyewitness News
Several pets killed in North Haven house fire
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning. Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m. The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.
Hyde Park Man Nabbed For Selling Counterfeit Oxy Cut With Fentanyl, Police Say
An area man was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance/fentanyl following a warrant search of his home. The warrant was served in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 9 in the town of Hyde Park. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested Jamie H. Velie, age 28, of the...
