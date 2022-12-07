ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

WTNH

PD: 14-year-old charged in Hamden armed carjacking

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking on Wednesday. Police said on December 7 around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street for the report of a carjacking. A 52-year-old female said she was sitting in her car when a young […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

2 shot, 1 killed after shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 1:52 PM, police responded to Shepard Street, between Read Street and the Hamden Townline, for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers found a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man who had been shot. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich Police: Arrest made in murder of 30-year-old woman

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich police have made an arrest in the murder of a 30-year-old woman back in November. On November 5, Norwich police received a call stating there was an argument outside, a single gunshot was fired, and there was a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH.com

Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other individuals inside.
WATERBURY, CT
101.5 WPDH

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
FOX 61

Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in Bethel

BETHEL, Conn — Bethel Police say that a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver late Friday afternoon. Police were called to Stony Hill Road (Route 6) near the Stony Hill Diner at about 4:40 p.m. The adult male pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling...
BETHEL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New Haven officers arrested in man’s paralysis case face a judge

CONNECTICUT'S HEADLINES: Gov. Lamont setting up team for next term, lack of diversity among city mayors. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about Gov. Lamont setting up his administration for his next term and lack of diversity among city mayors. Updated: 5 hours ago. Free school lunches to end...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WBRE

One arrested, one wanted after Billy’s Pocono Diner burglary

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have one man in custody and are looking to identify another after a burglary at Billy’s Pocono Diner. According to Pocono Township Police, on December 5, around 2:30 a.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the back of Billy’s Pocono Diner in Tannersville. Police say they […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Eyewitness News

Several pets killed in North Haven house fire

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning. Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m. The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.
NORTH HAVEN, CT

