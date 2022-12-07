Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Related
communitynewspapers.com
FIOLA MIAMI OPENENED LA TERRAZZA, ITS EXCLUSIVE ROOFTOP RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND
The Celebrated Coral Gables Restaurant Invites Guests to Experience Its Stunning Rooftop Venue Featuring An Exclusive Menu, Curated Nightly Programming, and Fiola’s World-Class Service and Hospitality. Fiola Miami opened its rooftop restaurant and lounge, La Terrazza, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The open-air space is located on the penthouse...
multihousingnews.com
Miami Multifamily Report – October 2022
After a stellar run, South Florida is returning to a sustainable pace of growth. Following an exceptional performance in 2021, South Florida’s multifamily market cooled to a more sustainable pace of growth. Overall rents grew 0.4 percent on a trailing three-month basis through August—20 basis points behind the U.S. rate—to $2,344. Year-over-year among large U.S. metros, only Orlando (16.9 percent) posted stronger growth than Miami (16.7 percent).
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Largest penthouse in the U.S. — scheduled for five stories and 33,000 square feet — sells in Miami
A preconstruction penthouse scheduled to be five stories and 33,000 feet — the largest penthouse in the U.S. — recently sold in Miami. The unit will top the Waldorf Astoria Residences, which will be the tallest residential building south of Manhattan when it’s completed. The penthouse will...
communitynewspapers.com
Tickets Are Officially on Sale for the 22nd Annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One
Tickets are officially on sale for the 22nd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place February 23-26, 2023. Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more!
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
secretmiami.com
46 Magical Things To Do In Miami This December
In the spirit of the season, we wanted to gift you with what we know how to do best — unveiling the coolest things to do in Miami! Looks like December and the holidays are going back to normal this year and there’s plenty of merry and bright things to do about town. So without further ado here are some wonderful things to do in Miami this December!
Fusion Lounge Looks to Be Opening in Pompano Beach
Little is known yet about the lounge that appears to be opening on East Sample Road
Miami New Times
Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami
If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
pointpubs.com
Former Laundromat in Old Town Pompano Beach to Become Steak and Seafood Restaurant
The Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has plans to transform a former laundromat in Old Town into a steak and seafood restaurant with rooftop seating and an indoor/outdoor bar. The CRA recently accepted a proposal from Palm 78 LLC to design, fund, maintain and operate the restaurant on a...
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
Miami New Times
Two-Potty System: Miami International Airport's Mysterious Dueling Toilets
At first glance, the restrooms in Terminal E at Miami International Airport appear unremarkable: teal and beige industrial tile flooring, sterile lighting, dull-pink walls — not at all unusual for an airport lavatory. But when you open the door to certain stalls, you might be confronted by a perplexing...
airwaysmag.com
Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, 50 Years On
DALLAS – December 29, 2022, will mark a half-century since the fatal crash of Eastern Air Lines (EA) Flight 401. Operated by a Lockheed L-1011-385-1 TriStar (N310EA), the aircraft crashed into the Florida Everglades on a nighttime approach to Miami International Airport (MIA) on December 29, 1972. 101 out of the 176 occupants onboard the aircraft perished.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Waste Pro hires industry vet to head Pembroke Pines division
Waste Pro USA Inc., Longwood, Florida, has announced it has hired Eric Bergin as manager of its Pembroke Pines Division. A veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry, Bergin most recently served as a regional vice president for a national waste hauler where his responsibilities included overseeing day-to-day operations, managing budgets and enforcing safety precautions for the state of Georgia, says Waste Pro in a news release.
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest
MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection
MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
flkeysnews.com
Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’
For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
hauteliving.com
Adina Brunetti: The Revolutionary Entrepreneur Changing People’s Perspective of Hialeah Park
Forward-thinking hospitality entrepreneur and creative mind behind Hialeah Events, Adina Brunetti, continues to shine the light on Hialeah city through luxurious parties in Hialeah Park. Adina Brunetti has undoubtedly leveraged her years of experience in the hospitality industry and her passion for creating memories to change the image of Hialeah...
Now Open: Vicky Bakery Welcomes Customers to Coral Springs Location
It’s a dream crumb true for Vicky Bakery fans after opening its 20th franchise in Coral Springs on Wednesday. Known for its delicious sandwiches, croquettes, and Cuban Pastelitos, a homemade pastry recipe passed down for generations. The Coral Springs location continues this tradition at its newest location at 2528...
caneswarning.com
Miami football offers 2 transfer DL and 1 DB
The Miami football program has offered transfer defensive back A’Zyrian Alexander of Southeast Louisiana plus defensive linemen Shane Cokes of Dartmouth and Thomas Gore of Georgia State as announced by all three via Twitter on Thursday. Miami has to add depth on the DL and secondary for the 2023 season.
Comments / 0