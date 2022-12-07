ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

communitynewspapers.com

FIOLA MIAMI OPENENED LA TERRAZZA, ITS EXCLUSIVE ROOFTOP RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND

The Celebrated Coral Gables Restaurant Invites Guests to Experience Its Stunning Rooftop Venue Featuring An Exclusive Menu, Curated Nightly Programming, and Fiola’s World-Class Service and Hospitality. Fiola Miami opened its rooftop restaurant and lounge, La Terrazza, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The open-air space is located on the penthouse...
MIAMI, FL
multihousingnews.com

Miami Multifamily Report – October 2022

After a stellar run, South Florida is returning to a sustainable pace of growth. Following an exceptional performance in 2021, South Florida’s multifamily market cooled to a more sustainable pace of growth. Overall rents grew 0.4 percent on a trailing three-month basis through August—20 basis points behind the U.S. rate—to $2,344. Year-over-year among large U.S. metros, only Orlando (16.9 percent) posted stronger growth than Miami (16.7 percent).
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Tickets Are Officially on Sale for the 22nd Annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One

Tickets are officially on sale for the 22nd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place February 23-26, 2023. Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more!
MIAMI, FL
thenewtropic.com

Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V

WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
MIAMI, FL
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?

Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
KEY WEST, FL
secretmiami.com

46 Magical Things To Do In Miami This December

In the spirit of the season, we wanted to gift you with what we know how to do best — unveiling the coolest things to do in Miami! Looks like December and the holidays are going back to normal this year and there’s plenty of merry and bright things to do about town. So without further ado here are some wonderful things to do in Miami this December!
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami

If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
MIAMI, FL
Ash Jurberg

The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Two-Potty System: Miami International Airport's Mysterious Dueling Toilets

At first glance, the restrooms in Terminal E at Miami International Airport appear unremarkable: teal and beige industrial tile flooring, sterile lighting, dull-pink walls — not at all unusual for an airport lavatory. But when you open the door to certain stalls, you might be confronted by a perplexing...
MIAMI, FL
airwaysmag.com

Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, 50 Years On

DALLAS – December 29, 2022, will mark a half-century since the fatal crash of Eastern Air Lines (EA) Flight 401. Operated by a Lockheed L-1011-385-1 TriStar (N310EA), the aircraft crashed into the Florida Everglades on a nighttime approach to Miami International Airport (MIA) on December 29, 1972. 101 out of the 176 occupants onboard the aircraft perished.
FLORIDA STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Waste Pro hires industry vet to head Pembroke Pines division

Waste Pro USA Inc., Longwood, Florida, has announced it has hired Eric Bergin as manager of its Pembroke Pines Division. A veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry, Bergin most recently served as a regional vice president for a national waste hauler where his responsibilities included overseeing day-to-day operations, managing budgets and enforcing safety precautions for the state of Georgia, says Waste Pro in a news release.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’

For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
MIAMI, FL
caneswarning.com

Miami football offers 2 transfer DL and 1 DB

The Miami football program has offered transfer defensive back A’Zyrian Alexander of Southeast Louisiana plus defensive linemen Shane Cokes of Dartmouth and Thomas Gore of Georgia State as announced by all three via Twitter on Thursday. Miami has to add depth on the DL and secondary for the 2023 season.
CORAL GABLES, FL

