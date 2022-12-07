ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Best Mystery Books Of 2022

There's something soothing about a good mystery. Hear us out: when you sink into a mystery, there's an unwritten contract between author and reader that, no matter how long it takes us to finish the book, there will be a satisfying conclusion (via Washington Post). There's a general plot structure readers can count on, MasterClass explains, that starts with a character trying to solve a mystery and ends when they've discovered the truth.
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

This week’s new books take us from the world of ballet to an Edwardian ship…Fiction1. They’re Going To Love You by Meg Howrey is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now🩰 They’re Going to Love You – @MegHowreyA gripping and gorgeously written novel of heartbreaking intensity. With psychological precision and a masterfully revealed secret at its heart, this book asks what it takes to be an artist.Read more: https://t.co/Ulkluo0MLZ pic.twitter.com/LWNqH5Fove— Bloomsbury Books UK (@BloomsburyBooks) November 10, 2022Set in the rarefied world of ballet, this is an intense, thoughtful novel about troubled family relationships and what...
New York Post

Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now

Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
The Guardian

The best memoirs and biographies of 2022

Celebrity memoirs often follow the same trajectory: a difficult childhood followed by early professional failure, then dazzling success and redemption. But this year has yielded a handful of autobiographies from famous types determined to mix things up. Richard E Grant’s vivacious and heartfelt A Pocketful of Happiness (Gallery) recounts a year spent caring for his late wife, Joan Washington, who was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly before Christmas in 2020, and the “head-and-heart-exploding overwhelm” that followed. The book interweaves hospital appointments with memories of the couple’s courtship plus showbiz stories of Grant at the Golden Globes, or hijinks on the set of Star Wars. This juxtaposition of glamour and grief shouldn’t work, but it does.
Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022

Don’t worry, there are still a few weeks left to meet your Goodreads (or Storygraph, or reading bujo, or mental) reading goal for the year! Today, though, Goodreads shared some data about this year’s reading challenge. More than 6.5 million people set a Goodreads goal this year, hoping to read a collective 320 million books.
The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times

The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today. The list is made...
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post

The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Best Science Fiction Books For 2023: Top 5 Titles Most Recommended By Expert Reviews

Looking for a good book? Enjoy having your imagination stretched to new limits? Opting for a science fiction novel may be just what the doctor ordered. That said, deciding on the next title to add to your list can be quite daunting with an endless number of choices. To help you in your quest, StudyFinds set out to find the five best science fiction books that reviewers can’t stop recommending.
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022

I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon

If you’re looking to keep up with the biggest, buzziest, bestselling books of the moment, it can be surprisingly difficult to know what they are. The books everyone is talking about may not be the ones everyone is buying, and every bestseller list uses its own data — Amazon isn’t sharing theirs with anyone else — and their own criteria. So which titles really are the bestsellers of the moment?
Author goes viral after only 2 people show up to her book signing

An author went viral on Twitter after expressing how “embarrassed” she felt that only two people showed up at her book signing over the weekend. Chelsea Banning, whose book Of Crowns and Legends debuted in August, got a taste of how close-knit the writer community really is after sharing her experience hosting her first book signing.
The Guardian

Best fiction of 2022

Some of the year’s biggest books were the most divisive. In her follow-up to A Little Life, To Paradise (Picador), Hanya Yanagihara split the critics with an epic if inconclusive saga of privilege and suffering in three alternative Americas: a genderqueered late 19th century, the Aids-blasted 1980s, and a totalitarian future degraded by waves of pandemics. I was impressed by its vast canvas and portrayal of individual psychic damage set against seismic historical change.
AM Homes: ‘Richard Powers is the American novelist for the 21st century’

In order to check out books at the local library you had to be able to sign your name in cursive. I practised obsessively, grateful that my mother had opted for a short name, as writing has always been difficult. I am dyslexic, a fact that gave me an early (and unresolved) case of impostor syndrome. Each time we went to the library, I stocked up. The formative books of my childhood were all set in New York City: EB White’s Stuart Little, the story of a small mouse who lived a seemingly regular life with his adoptive human family, who made him, clothing and his own canoe. Kay Thompson’s Eloise, of the famed Plaza hotel, and Bernard Waber’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, about a toothy character who lived with the Primm family in the house on East 88th Street.
