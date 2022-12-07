This is the beast of college sports. Anytime they bring in a new staff, the old staff goes and many players too. It's ugly but that's just the case
hey he just fit the bill Deion is tryna build,trust me they did their homework on him and decided they didn't want him...it's life,way to go Coach Sanders!!!
I think if CU wants to be a serious D1 football school, he is right on! Maybe not next year while he is reshaping image, caliber of players, scheme, heart and winning attitude but the next couple of years, I believe he will achieve the status CU seeks. He will attract the best players in the country along will great coaches, scouts and other staff. Prime time is here!
