If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO