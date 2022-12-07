Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne announces leaf collection updates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department has recently updated their leaf collection guidelines. Street Department crews say they began leaf collection for the city’s north side on Dec. 9, and continue to finish collection around the city’s central portion. A large portion of leaves were already collected, so officials believe leaf collection will be much faster from this point forward.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne outreach programs give away winter clothes to families in need
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Families who need clothes to keep warm throughout the winter months can come to a holiday giveaway Saturday in Fort Wayne. Ayers Community Outreach and Pie’s Clothing Closet have collected clothes, shoes, coats and more for men, women, kids and babies to have for free.
Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima
LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
WOWO News
Food packaging maker invests in Fort Wayne plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Illinois-based D&W Fine Pack is making a multi-million-dollar sustainability investment in its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility. The company, which makes a variety of packaging products for the food service, grocery and food processor markets, says the move will allow it to make products from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business
If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
WOWO News
City Administration announces recommendations for small businesses and nonprofits to receive ARPA assistance
Fort Wayne, Ind. (News Release) – Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration today announced that several local small businesses and nonprofits have been recommended to receive assistance through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that have been allocated to the City of Fort Wayne. The recommendations are a result of...
WANE-TV
2-day fundraiser brings in more than $200K for Honor Flight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne radio station raised thousands of dollars in just 48 hours for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Thursday and Friday marked the 75th year for Penny Pitch at WOWO Radio, and the station announced Saturday the annual fundraiser brought in a total of $207,083 for the cause, passing the goal of $205,000.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Matilda Jane Clothing Company opened in Fort Wayne in 2005. According to the company’s mission statement on its website, it opened with one goal in mind, to bring happiness into the lives of their customers. Yesterday morning via email, sellers,...
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
Lima News
Dominion Energy warns against scammers
LIMA — Dominion Energy is warning consumers of utility bill scammers. On Nov. 16, the company commemorated Utility Scam Awareness Day. “Even if the caller ID says ‘Dominion Energy’, our customers should be on alert about demands for immediate payment and threats of service disconnection,” said Utibe Bassey, Dominion Energy’s vice president of Customer Experience in a recent press release. “That is not how we do business. When any warning sign is present, hang up. Never share personal information.”
WOWO News
City announces progress on plans for southeast Fort Wayne grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Progress continues to be made on efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As part of the next steps in...
davenportlibrary.com
At the PERSI of the ACPL Genealogy Center
The Allen County (Indiana) Public Library’s Genealogy Center is rich in resources for the family historian, not the least of which is the Periodical Source Index (PERSI) maintained by its staff. It is a subject index to articles on local history and genealogy topics published in the vast numbers of newsletters, magazines, journals, and other serial publications held by the Center.
WANE-TV
WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
abc57.com
Illinois-based trucking company has trailers stolen in Bremen, caught on surveillance camera
BREMEN, Ind.-- An Illinois-based trucking company, with lots in Michiana, is facing about $300,000 in damages after six of its 50 semi-trailers were stolen over the course of a few months. Rely transport has trucks on the road throughout the Midwest, with lots in LaPorte and Bremen. The owners say...
WANE-TV
Commissioners file zoning paperwork ahead of Dec. 16 jail hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kassy Feemster represents the third generation in her family to own an acre homestead on Bremer Road. Each year, she plants a tree to honor her grandpa, and her children love the freedom of the open land. However, she’s afraid it is all going...
WANE-TV
Repave and Resurface: Huntertown is among several getting state money to improve roads
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Last spring, Allen County received $1 million in the first round of state road-funding grants. With that money, along with local money amounting to $1.7 million, the county fixed 25 miles of roads, says Margaret Hershberger, project manager with the Allen County Highway Department.
WANE-TV
Spirit of Christmas set to return to the Allen County Courthouse
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Fort Wayne’s unique seasonal concerts is next weekend. The Spirit of Christmas takes over the Allen County Courthouse for three performances starting on December 16. Two members of Heartland Sings stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the upcoming performances. Learn more...
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
wfft.com
Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Another vigil Friday for Kevin Nguyen four years after his disappearance. His family still doesn't know what happened to him. Nguyen was last seen on a security camera at Arby's on Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne around 2:40 a.m. His family says he left...
wtvbam.com
DNR says over 3,600 deer have been harvested in Branch County during 2022
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says over 3,600 deer have been harvested by hunters in Branch County so far in 2022. For the first time this year, hunters in Michigan have to report their deer kill on line to the DNR within 72 hours.
