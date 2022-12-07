ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

City of Fort Wayne announces leaf collection updates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department has recently updated their leaf collection guidelines. Street Department crews say they began leaf collection for the city’s north side on Dec. 9, and continue to finish collection around the city’s central portion. A large portion of leaves were already collected, so officials believe leaf collection will be much faster from this point forward.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima

LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Food packaging maker invests in Fort Wayne plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Illinois-based D&W Fine Pack is making a multi-million-dollar sustainability investment in its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility. The company, which makes a variety of packaging products for the food service, grocery and food processor markets, says the move will allow it to make products from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Indy with Kids

The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business

If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2-day fundraiser brings in more than $200K for Honor Flight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne radio station raised thousands of dollars in just 48 hours for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Thursday and Friday marked the 75th year for Penny Pitch at WOWO Radio, and the station announced Saturday the annual fundraiser brought in a total of $207,083 for the cause, passing the goal of $205,000.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Matilda Jane Clothing Company opened in Fort Wayne in 2005. According to the company’s mission statement on its website, it opened with one goal in mind, to bring happiness into the lives of their customers. Yesterday morning via email, sellers,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Dominion Energy warns against scammers

LIMA — Dominion Energy is warning consumers of utility bill scammers. On Nov. 16, the company commemorated Utility Scam Awareness Day. “Even if the caller ID says ‘Dominion Energy’, our customers should be on alert about demands for immediate payment and threats of service disconnection,” said Utibe Bassey, Dominion Energy’s vice president of Customer Experience in a recent press release. “That is not how we do business. When any warning sign is present, hang up. Never share personal information.”
davenportlibrary.com

At the PERSI of the ACPL Genealogy Center

The Allen County (Indiana) Public Library’s Genealogy Center is rich in resources for the family historian, not the least of which is the Periodical Source Index (PERSI) maintained by its staff. It is a subject index to articles on local history and genealogy topics published in the vast numbers of newsletters, magazines, journals, and other serial publications held by the Center.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Spirit of Christmas set to return to the Allen County Courthouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of Fort Wayne’s unique seasonal concerts is next weekend. The Spirit of Christmas takes over the Allen County Courthouse for three performances starting on December 16. Two members of Heartland Sings stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the upcoming performances. Learn more...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
OSCEOLA, IN
wfft.com

Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Another vigil Friday for Kevin Nguyen four years after his disappearance. His family still doesn't know what happened to him. Nguyen was last seen on a security camera at Arby's on Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne around 2:40 a.m. His family says he left...
FORT WAYNE, IN

