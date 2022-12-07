The 10 best books of 2022: A Mason-Dixon mission, ‘Rabbit Hutch’ and, oh yeah, Bob Dylan

Read full article on original website
America's libraries are canceling Kirk Cameron. Where are Stephen King and Margaret Atwood?
Liberal authors Stephen King and Margaret Atwood support librarian-turned-writer, but do they care to defend conservative authors like Kirk Cameron, too?
The best memoirs and biographies of 2022
Celebrity memoirs often follow the same trajectory: a difficult childhood followed by early professional failure, then dazzling success and redemption. But this year has yielded a handful of autobiographies from famous types determined to mix things up. Richard E Grant’s vivacious and heartfelt A Pocketful of Happiness (Gallery) recounts a year spent caring for his late wife, Joan Washington, who was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly before Christmas in 2020, and the “head-and-heart-exploding overwhelm” that followed. The book interweaves hospital appointments with memories of the couple’s courtship plus showbiz stories of Grant at the Golden Globes, or hijinks on the set of Star Wars. This juxtaposition of glamour and grief shouldn’t work, but it does.
The best books of 2022
Hanya Yanagihara’s follow-up to A Little Life, Percival Everett’s biting satire and Ali Smith’s playful take on lockdown – Justine Jordan reflects on a year in fiction. Children’s books. Imogen Russell Williams picks the best titles for children and teenagers, from a spooky tale by...
10 books to add to your reading list in December
Bethanne Patrick's December standout books include a Gen X caper, a wild adventure tale and surprising new novels from Jane Smiley and Cormac McCarthy.
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times
The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today. The list is made...
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
The best crime and thriller books of 2022
Given the relentlessly grim nature of the news this year, it’s hardly surprising that escapism in the form of cosy crime continues to challenge traditional crime/thriller bestsellers, with Richard Osman’s third Thursday Murder Club mystery, The Bullet That Missed (Viking), riding high in the charts. The last 12 months have seen a bumper crop of excellent books at the cosy end of the spectrum, from Ajay Chowdhury’s second crime novel, The Cook (Harvill Secker), set against the backdrop of an east London curry house, to veteran Canadian author Louise Penny’s 18th Armand Gamache novel, A World of Curiosities (Hodder & Stoughton).
Best fiction of 2022
Some of the year’s biggest books were the most divisive. In her follow-up to A Little Life, To Paradise (Picador), Hanya Yanagihara split the critics with an epic if inconclusive saga of privilege and suffering in three alternative Americas: a genderqueered late 19th century, the Aids-blasted 1980s, and a totalitarian future degraded by waves of pandemics. I was impressed by its vast canvas and portrayal of individual psychic damage set against seismic historical change.
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
If you’re looking to keep up with the biggest, buzziest, bestselling books of the moment, it can be surprisingly difficult to know what they are. The books everyone is talking about may not be the ones everyone is buying, and every bestseller list uses its own data — Amazon isn’t sharing theirs with anyone else — and their own criteria. So which titles really are the bestsellers of the moment?
Neil Gaiman, Margaret Atwood, and dozens of other famous authors shared stories of their worst book signing disasters to comfort an up-and-coming author
"Join the club," Atwood wrote. "I did a signing to which nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help."
Book yourself in: 10 of the UK’s best literary hotels
A turreted Victorian pile in South Gloucestershire set in 30 acres of sweeping grounds, Tortworth Court has teamed up with Bloomsbury so guests can loan books during their stay. You can choose from hundreds of vintage titles lining the walls of the old Library Bar: the perfect excuse to cosy up and stay put with an Old Fashioned and an Agatha Christie on one of the velvet sofas. There’s also an impressive oak-panelled dining room serving up tasty locally sourced food, a large indoor swimming pool and comfy, spacious rooms. A rural gem that’s only a cab ride from Bristol Parkway means it’s handy for non-drivers, too.
AM Homes: ‘Richard Powers is the American novelist for the 21st century’
In order to check out books at the local library you had to be able to sign your name in cursive. I practised obsessively, grateful that my mother had opted for a short name, as writing has always been difficult. I am dyslexic, a fact that gave me an early (and unresolved) case of impostor syndrome. Each time we went to the library, I stocked up. The formative books of my childhood were all set in New York City: EB White’s Stuart Little, the story of a small mouse who lived a seemingly regular life with his adoptive human family, who made him, clothing and his own canoe. Kay Thompson’s Eloise, of the famed Plaza hotel, and Bernard Waber’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, about a toothy character who lived with the Primm family in the house on East 88th Street.
Revealed: how women bankrolled rival to 17th century Globe theatre
Male performers may have dominated the early modern stage, but female investors were a driving force behind one of the foremost playhouses of the 17th century, according to new research. Academics have discovered that women made up a large part of the financial force behind the Fortune theatre, the great...
Best of 2022: See which books USA TODAY critics gave perfect reviews this year
These are the 18 books USA TODAY critics gave perfect ★★★★ (out of four) reviews.
Cormac McCarthy Uses Fiction to Cross Examine the Universe
Cormac McCarthy’s latest novel, Stella Maris, consists entirely of transcripts of conversations at a psychiatric facility between a suicidal genius named Alicia Western and her therapist. Readers of McCarthy’s previous novel, The Passenger, know how the story ends: Alicia has already committed suicide when The Passenger begins. Stella Maris shares themes and its central character with The Passenger, but it offers a new angle on her strange, luminous mind. In the first book, we saw Alicia’s troubling hallucinations as they appeared to her—as bizarre but undeniably real beings. In Stella Maris, we have a more external view of Alicia. Her inner life is not dramatized, only described in exchanges with a therapist whose sympathy cannot entirely conceal his bewilderment at many of her comments about her mind and the world. Yet the novel suggests that she may have grasped more of the nature of reality than her interlocutor.
The Complete List of Charles Martin Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Charles Martin is the best-selling American author behind over twenty popular novels and non-fiction titles. His stories of faith, love, loss,...
Rare Jane Austen books could sell for £100,000
A set of five first-edition Jane Austen novels could sell for more than £100,000 at auction. The books were bought by a UK-based private collector in the 1970s and 1980s for about £5,000. They are now due to be sold at auction in Gloucestershire by the daughter of...
Jeffrey Friedman, RIP
The distinguished political theorist Jeffrey Friedman passed away suddenly on December 2, at the far-too-early age of 63. Jeff was best-known for his work on democracy, political knowledge, and libertarianism, and for his role as the editor of Critical Review, the highly successful interdisciplinary academic journal he founded in 1987, and edited from then until his death. Jeff also taught at several universities around the country, including Barnard, Boston University, Dartmouth, the University of Texas, and Harvard (where, at the time of his passing, he was a visiting scholar at the Committee on Social Studies).
'A Dangerous Business' is an entertaining, Poe-inspired murder mystery
In Jane Smiley's latest novel, inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's "The Murders in the Rue Morgue," characters Eliza and Jean are determined to figure out who killed their missing colleagues.
