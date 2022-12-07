Read full article on original website
Related
allthatsinteresting.com
Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?
From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the shocking stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all...
Sean Spicer Makes Pearl Harbor Blunder Which Will Live In Infamy
The former White House press secretary for Donald Trump might want to brush up on his World War II history.
Northerners Conspired to Assassinate Lincoln and the Entire Line of Succession to the U.S. Presidency.
Many have argued that the war between the states was rooted in a fundamental difference in ideologies. The Confederacy, made up of slave-holding states in the South, not only wanted to keep slavery intact but also wanted it expanded into newly accepted states, while the Union, made up of mostly non-slave-holding states in the North, wanted it abolished.
American Presidents and Their Odd Habits
It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.
Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?
James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.
Washington Examiner
George Washington Carver for adults
One of the most widely taught figures in America’s classrooms, especially during Black History Month, is George Washington Carver, the famous inventor of more than 300 uses for peanuts who toiled away at Alabama’s Tuskegee Institute. Carver remains a household name some 80 years after his death, but...
The 10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2022
The memoirs, essay collections, and biographies that dared us to think deeply about our world
Classical High School grad selected as federal magistrate judge in California
A 1982 graduate of Classical High School is soon to be a federal magistrate judge in northern California. U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California recently announced the selection of Peter H. Kang to fill the magistrate judgeship in March 2023, when U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero will transition to recall status. ...
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Rooks: Octogenarians still leading the way in Maine and beyond
Nearly two years before the election, Angus King has announced his intention to run for another six-year U.S. Senate term in 2024. Yes, it’s unusual to make even an informal announcement so early, but a certain ex-president keeps pushing the process. Should King have any doubts, there’s plenty of time to change his mind. ...
Opinion: Americans Should Accept that the Founding Fathers Were Racists
I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.
Bernie Rabik: Catholic supermajority on US Supreme Court alarming?
Should the number of Catholic Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court alarm us? Eight of the last nine Republican nominees appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court have Catholic backgrounds. So, too, does one recent Democratic nominee, Justice Sonia Sotomayor This has led to a high court with the striking demographic of six justices...
The Jewish Press
The Forgotten Great Jewish American Novels Of Emma Wolf
Almost lost to history, Emma Wolf (1865-1932), called the “Mother of American Jewish Fiction,” was a trailblazing Jewish American author best known for her focus on the Jewish relationship with Christian American society and, in particular, the theological and social consequences of the relationship between Reform Judaism and liberal Protestantism. The first female Jewish novelist to attain broad popularity and prominence – the Chicago Daily Tribune predicted that she would “rank high among American writers of fiction” – she published five novels and several short stories in which she confronted complex subjects not previously addressed in turn-of-the-century American literature, including assimilation, intermarriage, antisemitism, and the Jewish conflict between individualism and community religious practices and expectations.
Elko Daily Free Press
Is the Trump era over?
Conservative columnist Cal Thomas and Georgia psychologist Robert Pawlicki offer differing takes on whether former President Donald Trump is fading or staying put as the Republican Party's biggest name and most influential leader. (3) updates to this series since Updated 6 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship
As a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, David Beltran Barajas lives his life two years at a time. The DACA program, created through an executive order by former President Barack Obama, protects eligible immigrants who arrived in the United States as children from deportation, but they have to repeatedly reapply.
Veterans share their stories for Library of Congress archives project
YPSILANTI, MI -- Veterans from across the state have been coming together to share and document their firsthand accounts from their time in the U.S. military. The Office of U.S. Senator Gary Peters hosted a Veterans History project event on Friday, Dec. 9, in Eastern Michigan University’s Halle Library as a way to preserve the stories of military veterans that served from World War I to the present.
12 fascinating facts about the American flag that you probably didn't know
The flag used to have 15 stars, the Pledge of Allegiance started out as a marketing gimmick, and 10 more Flag Day facts.
Comments / 0