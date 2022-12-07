ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Hdogar

American Presidents and Their Odd Habits

It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.
Hdogar

Opinion: Was Buchanan the Worst President in American History?

James Buchanan was the 15th President to occupy the oval office (1857-1861), elected right before Abraham Lincoln. He was the only president from Pennsylvania and the only president to remain single throughout his life. He came from the Democrat Party.
Washington Examiner

George Washington Carver for adults

One of the most widely taught figures in America’s classrooms, especially during Black History Month, is George Washington Carver, the famous inventor of more than 300 uses for peanuts who toiled away at Alabama’s Tuskegee Institute. Carver remains a household name some 80 years after his death, but...
GEORGIA STATE
bookriot.com

The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post

The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
WASHINGTON STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Rooks: Octogenarians still leading the way in Maine and beyond

Nearly two years before the election, Angus King has announced his intention to run for another six-year U.S. Senate term in 2024. Yes, it’s unusual to make even an informal announcement so early, but a certain ex-president keeps pushing the process. Should King have any doubts, there’s plenty of time to change his mind. ...
MAINE STATE
The Jewish Press

The Forgotten Great Jewish American Novels Of Emma Wolf

Almost lost to history, Emma Wolf (1865-1932), called the “Mother of American Jewish Fiction,” was a trailblazing Jewish American author best known for her focus on the Jewish relationship with Christian American society and, in particular, the theological and social consequences of the relationship between Reform Judaism and liberal Protestantism. The first female Jewish novelist to attain broad popularity and prominence – the Chicago Daily Tribune predicted that she would “rank high among American writers of fiction” – she published five novels and several short stories in which she confronted complex subjects not previously addressed in turn-of-the-century American literature, including assimilation, intermarriage, antisemitism, and the Jewish conflict between individualism and community religious practices and expectations.
Elko Daily Free Press

Is the Trump era over?

Conservative columnist Cal Thomas and Georgia psychologist Robert Pawlicki offer differing takes on whether former President Donald Trump is fading or staying put as the Republican Party's biggest name and most influential leader. (3) updates to this series since Updated 6 hrs ago.
GEORGIA STATE
MLive

Veterans share their stories for Library of Congress archives project

YPSILANTI, MI -- Veterans from across the state have been coming together to share and document their firsthand accounts from their time in the U.S. military. The Office of U.S. Senator Gary Peters hosted a Veterans History project event on Friday, Dec. 9, in Eastern Michigan University’s Halle Library as a way to preserve the stories of military veterans that served from World War I to the present.
YPSILANTI, MI

