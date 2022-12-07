Read full article on original website
Related
The best memoirs and biographies of 2022
Celebrity memoirs often follow the same trajectory: a difficult childhood followed by early professional failure, then dazzling success and redemption. But this year has yielded a handful of autobiographies from famous types determined to mix things up. Richard E Grant’s vivacious and heartfelt A Pocketful of Happiness (Gallery) recounts a year spent caring for his late wife, Joan Washington, who was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly before Christmas in 2020, and the “head-and-heart-exploding overwhelm” that followed. The book interweaves hospital appointments with memories of the couple’s courtship plus showbiz stories of Grant at the Golden Globes, or hijinks on the set of Star Wars. This juxtaposition of glamour and grief shouldn’t work, but it does.
Here Are All The Best Books Releasing December 2022
End the year with these fantastic books.
Revealed: how women bankrolled rival to 17th century Globe theatre
Male performers may have dominated the early modern stage, but female investors were a driving force behind one of the foremost playhouses of the 17th century, according to new research. Academics have discovered that women made up a large part of the financial force behind the Fortune theatre, the great...
Between Friends: Letters of Vera Brittain and Winifred Holtby review – a strange sisterhood
If female friendship can be highly intense, it’s also deeply mysterious, its ineffability almost always better described in novels than in nonfiction. For this reason, perhaps, I hadn’t expected to find certain of its extremities quite so effectively mapped in a new collection of letters by Vera Brittain and Winifred Holtby, writers who are relatively little read today, and perhaps thought rather dusty by some (Brittain, celebrated for Testament of Youth, her memoir of the first world war, is the better known of the two, though her name has certainly faded since the late 1970s, when Virago reissued that book, and the BBC adapted it for television). But there it is. This deceptively gentle volume somehow gets to the heart of the matter, which has to do not only with need and approval, confidence and competition, but also with (sorry to bring this up) the patriarchy. Where else, in a world that is so often against her, is a woman supposed to find solidarity but with a sympathetic, like-minded sister? And yet, how this situation also sets us against one another.
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
Painting on show after conservation work reveals secrets
Conservation work has revealed new secrets about a 16th century painting that has gone on display for the first time since undergoing restoration.The Italian Renaissance painting of the Madonna and Child, painted in Florence in the 1520s, has been unveiled at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife, where it has never been exhibited before.During the restoration work, infrared photography revealed for the first time a shadowy image, believed to be Joseph, beneath layers of paint.Meanwhile, research, which involved the Universities of Aberdeen and Glasgow, inspired gallery staff to investigate the story of how the picture made its way from Florence to Fife.Not...
5 new books to read this week
This week’s new books take us from the world of ballet to an Edwardian ship…Fiction1. They’re Going To Love You by Meg Howrey is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now🩰 They’re Going to Love You – @MegHowreyA gripping and gorgeously written novel of heartbreaking intensity. With psychological precision and a masterfully revealed secret at its heart, this book asks what it takes to be an artist.Read more: https://t.co/Ulkluo0MLZ pic.twitter.com/LWNqH5Fove— Bloomsbury Books UK (@BloomsburyBooks) November 10, 2022Set in the rarefied world of ballet, this is an intense, thoughtful novel about troubled family relationships and what...
Book yourself in: 10 of the UK’s best literary hotels
A turreted Victorian pile in South Gloucestershire set in 30 acres of sweeping grounds, Tortworth Court has teamed up with Bloomsbury so guests can loan books during their stay. You can choose from hundreds of vintage titles lining the walls of the old Library Bar: the perfect excuse to cosy up and stay put with an Old Fashioned and an Agatha Christie on one of the velvet sofas. There’s also an impressive oak-panelled dining room serving up tasty locally sourced food, a large indoor swimming pool and comfy, spacious rooms. A rural gem that’s only a cab ride from Bristol Parkway means it’s handy for non-drivers, too.
‘We cannot go on like this’: three striking workers on why they have no choice
In the health, rail and the postal services, low pay, safety concerns and fear of losing rights have pushed staff to industrial action
Finding The Slave Ship At Center Of ‘Descendant’ Became An Unexpected “Emotional Artifact”, Director Says – Contenders Documentary
Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, has established an enviable track record with Oscar voters, earning a Best Documentary Feature nomination last year with Crip Camp, and a win in 2020 for American Factory. It’s back in the Oscar race this year with Descendant, a Netflix documentary directed by Margaret Brown. The award-winning film centers on the descendants of the Clotilda, the last slave ship known to have entered the U.S., which sailed into Mobile Bay, Alabama on the eve of the Civil War. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage “The Obamas’ and the Netflix platform is just crucial because…...
'American Antisemitism Inspired Me to Share Our Heartbreaking Family Story'
Suzette Sheft shares her grandmother's story in this exclusive Newsweek essay.
Sculptor Veronica Ryan wins Turner Prize for works exploring Windrush and Covid
Sculptor Veronica Ryan has been named the winner of the Turner Prize 2022 for her work which honours the Windrush generation and explores the Covid pandemic.The Montserrat-born British artist, 66, was awarded the annual £25,000 prize for the “personal and poetic way she extends the language of sculpture” through found and usually forgotten objects and crafted materials.Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson presented the award at a ceremony at St George’s Hall in Liverpool on Wednesday.Ryan was recognised for two projects. One was her commission by Hackney Council to make the first permanent public sculpture in the UK to...
The 11 Books You Should Be Reading This December
As months go, December often brings one of the most wide-ranging arrays of books imaginable. This year is no exception; among the most intriguing books scheduled for release are the first volume of a biography of Paul McCartney and a mystery novel set amidst struggling indie bands in 1990s New York CIty. For those looking to expand your stores of knowledge, December also brings with it new books on underappreciated animals and gripping moments in history. Perhaps you’ll find something in here to read beside the fire — or an ideal gift for the holidays.
Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
Advent calendars, explained: Where they came from and why they're everywhere now
What started as a Christmas countdown has increasingly become a retail opportunity. While Advent calendars have evolved over the centuries, they still accomplish some of their original objectives.
Daily Beast
Cormac McCarthy Uses Fiction to Cross Examine the Universe
Cormac McCarthy’s latest novel, Stella Maris, consists entirely of transcripts of conversations at a psychiatric facility between a suicidal genius named Alicia Western and her therapist. Readers of McCarthy’s previous novel, The Passenger, know how the story ends: Alicia has already committed suicide when The Passenger begins. Stella Maris shares themes and its central character with The Passenger, but it offers a new angle on her strange, luminous mind. In the first book, we saw Alicia’s troubling hallucinations as they appeared to her—as bizarre but undeniably real beings. In Stella Maris, we have a more external view of Alicia. Her inner life is not dramatized, only described in exchanges with a therapist whose sympathy cannot entirely conceal his bewilderment at many of her comments about her mind and the world. Yet the novel suggests that she may have grasped more of the nature of reality than her interlocutor.
Seven Empty Houses by Samanta Schweblin review – addictive short stories
Samanta Schweblin is one of a generation of South American female writers whose willingness to experiment with language, content and form has made them some of the most interesting and necessarily provocative voices in literature today (other names include Fernanda Melchor, Maria Gainza, Ariana Harwicz and Pola Oloixarac). While their predominantly male forebears staked out the territory of magic realism, these newer writers have arguably shown themselves to be even more innovative, utilising elements of autofiction, reportage and literary postmodernism in their quest to create a literature that offers a uniquely critical perspective on our times.
Tales of the Brothers Grimm review – sparky journey through fairytale world
As the characters in the classic tales revolt against their narrative bounds, a zesty cast make this imaginative rewrite very nearly brilliant
Kirkus Reviews
The Return of Scotland’s Most Charming Bookseller
Kirkus Reviews, you likely enjoy that glorious niche genre of books about books. It’s certainly one of my favorites. And what could be more books-about-books than a book about a bookseller writing about books and the customers who buy those books? Books!. Out this month is Remainders of the...
The best recent poetry – review roundup
Embark by Sean O’Brien (Picador, £10.99) O’Brien’s 11th collection comes in his 70th year, and has the elegiac, rueful tone of a poet looking back on a long life and career. These are poems stuffed full of the ghostly voices and tangled detritus of the past, that watch as seemingly firm structures, concepts and lives melt and give way to inevitable entropy: “There is no home or resting place. / The broken ground will have us all / Indifferently back.” This mournful collection also engages, albeit obliquely, with the grief caused by planetary crisis, describing a natural world that has lost its ability to comfort, and become bleak and threatening: “When the rooks / perform their barebones offices / the flinty blackness of their chant / strikes sparks from the bitter air.” In this poetic vision, the human becomes a solitary, vulnerable figure in a harsh, uncaring world: “While we are labouring, the sun / in all his arctic splendour / passes over, casting our shadows / like graves on the iron fields.” As the final poem has it, “times are evil” – and O’Brien’s desolate poetic voice matches that grim intensity.
Comments / 0