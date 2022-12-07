A signature palette and romantic furnishings bring a touch of the countryside to this Little Rock home. While her address has changed through the years, one color combo has been a mainstay throughout each of this Little Rock homeowner’s abodes. “Pink and green have always been my colors,” she says. “I even had a pink couch in my first house.” When she and her husband decided to make a move to this residence, they turned to longtime designer Susan Walsh to incorporate the hue while also giving the home a cozy, refined appeal.

