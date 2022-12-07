Read full article on original website
A turreted Victorian pile in South Gloucestershire set in 30 acres of sweeping grounds, Tortworth Court has teamed up with Bloomsbury so guests can loan books during their stay. You can choose from hundreds of vintage titles lining the walls of the old Library Bar: the perfect excuse to cosy up and stay put with an Old Fashioned and an Agatha Christie on one of the velvet sofas. There’s also an impressive oak-panelled dining room serving up tasty locally sourced food, a large indoor swimming pool and comfy, spacious rooms. A rural gem that’s only a cab ride from Bristol Parkway means it’s handy for non-drivers, too.
Male performers may have dominated the early modern stage, but female investors were a driving force behind one of the foremost playhouses of the 17th century, according to new research. Academics have discovered that women made up a large part of the financial force behind the Fortune theatre, the great...
This highly patterned tile trend has been brightening kitchens, hallways, and backsplashes for years, but is its time in the spotlight coming to an end?
English Country Charm
A signature palette and romantic furnishings bring a touch of the countryside to this Little Rock home. While her address has changed through the years, one color combo has been a mainstay throughout each of this Little Rock homeowner’s abodes. “Pink and green have always been my colors,” she says. “I even had a pink couch in my first house.” When she and her husband decided to make a move to this residence, they turned to longtime designer Susan Walsh to incorporate the hue while also giving the home a cozy, refined appeal.
