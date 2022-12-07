Read full article on original website
The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Homer and Many Heading To State ChampionshipsUnder The Radar NWLAHomer, LA
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
KTBS
Many wins Division III State Championship
In one of the most anticipated matchups of LHSAA State Championships, Tackett Curtis and Many took down Trey Holly and Union Parish 35-13. It's the school's third state championship and their fourth-straight trip to the Superdome. Curtis, a USC commit, got the scoring started with an 80 yard touchdown run...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Through tears, Bearcats already looking toward future
NEW ORLEANS — The tears flowed fast and hard following Ruston’s 17-10 title game loss in the Division I Nonselect School championship game in Caesar’s Superdome.. So should hope for the future. No, the Bearcats didn’t win their first state championship since 1990. But they did play...
kalb.com
Tackett Curtis to play final game for Many
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers have a lot of great athletes that have played for the program. Tackett Curtis is one of the guys that took the world by storm as of late for the Tigers. From his freshman year to his senior year, he has gotten...
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: North DeSoto High School
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's the talk of the town. The North DeSoto Griffins are headed to their first state championship in school history after knocking off Iowa on the road. They’ve never advanced to the Superdome since the school was built in the 1980s. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Haughton advances to championship game of Cedar Creek tournament; Benton downs West Monroe
The Haughton Lady Bucs advanced to the championship game of the Cedar Creek tournament with a 45-25 victory over Quitman Friday in Ruston. Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers won their second straight game in the West Ouachita tournament, defeating West Monroe 48-36. Airline suffered only its second loss of the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Heartbreak in the Big Easy
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
NOLA.com
Destrehan comes through in the end and wins a state title against Ruston
Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes and the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect state football championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Eugene scored on a 29-yard...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU announces Southland Conference schedule ticket package offer
With the Southland Conference portion of the 2022-23 basketball season drawing near, the Northwestern State Athletic Department has a special ticket offer for the 18 Prather Coliseum games of league play. Southland season ticket packages are on sale for $90 and will cover the eight home doubleheaders remaining on the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Three honored with CAPA Hall of Fame induction
The Mrs. H.D. Dear Sr. and Alice E. D. Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts at Northwestern State University honored three individuals with induction into the CAPA Hall of Fame Dec. 7. Honored were long-time School of Creative Performing Arts Administrative Assistant Ladell Conley, Executive Director of the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts Dr. Steve Horton and the late Phil Kidd, a member of the Department of Theatre and Dance faculty.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Multi-tasking Ben Dupree is a modern-day renaissance man
He operates a successful deer processing business; he is a garbage man; he teaches concealed firearms classes; he is a farmer who sells his produce; he is an award-winning author; he is pastor of his church. And he does all this while being blind. Yes, you read it right; Ben Dupree is functionally blind.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
fgazette.com
Midwest style deer management working in Sabine
There is an area in Louisiana capable of naturally producing habitat amenable to growing big healthy bucks and does. Land along the Mississippi delta is rich in nutrients with plants growing naturally there that are highly nutritious. Deer that feed on such a bountiful buffet tend to grow larger bodies with bucks sporting impressive racks.
wbrz.com
Three members of SU's Human Jukebox struck, killed by 18-wheeler while changing tire
BATON ROUGE - Three Southern University students and members of the Human Jukebox died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. They were outside of a broken-down vehicle when they were struck. Dylan Young, Brody Moore and Tyran Williams died in the wreck while on their way home to...
kjas.com
Sabine Parish woman died following a DeSoto Parish accident
Louisiana State Police say a woman from nearby Sabine Parish has died following an accident that occurred at about 8:00 Tuesday morning in DeSoto Parish. According to troopers, 28-year-old Jessican Farris was driving a 2020 Chevrolet SUV when she hit the back of an 18-wheeler. Troopers say Farris later died...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BOM is a Title Sponsor of the Bethlehem Bash on the Cane
BOM is a Title Sponsor of the Bethlehem Bash on the Cane, a Christmas collaboration benefitting the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church and St. Mary’s Catholic School. There are three events as a part of this program including a children’s event on December 20 (ADVENTure to the Manger in conjunction with the Live Nativity at St. Mary’s Catholic School 6-8 pm), a teen event on January 4 (The Avengers of the Holy Innocents 7-9 pm), and an adult event on January 7 (A Taste of Petit Noel on 7-10 pm at the Knights of Columbus). Pictured left to right: Father Derek Ducote, BOM’s Claire Mayeaux, and Blaise LaCour, Father Irion St. Romain, and BOM’s Carrie Hough. For more information on any of these events, please contact Lisa Guillet, Director of Development, at 471-0902.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: Filming a Movie in Natchitoches
When a small town big shot goes after the deed to her family’s bar, a bartender takes extreme measures to keep it. I sat down to talk with Writer, Director and Producer Matthew Yerby to talk about filming in Natchitoches Parish for the movie: The Dirty South, which has signed distribution agreements with Bleiberg Entertainment and Cinedigm.
KTBS
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
KSLA
Hearing set Feb. 14 for former Ware Youth Center guard
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A pretrial conference was held Thursday (Dec. 8) for a former Ware Youth Center guard who faces one count of malfeasance in office. A judge ordered a hearing date of Feb. 14 for 28-year-old Jhanquial Gemarrio Smith, of Coushatta. That’s when his trial date will be decided.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Evangelist, published author to speak at Winter Tea
Natchitoches native, Evangelist, and published author Loretta Davis will be a guest speaker at the 2nd Annual Winter Tea hosted by the Natchitoches Coalition on Homelessness on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2-6 pm at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 1116 Amulet St. Minister Davis is a certified...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – December 9, 2022
Service: Saturday, December 17 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 312 LA-3191 in Natchitoches. Service:Saturday, December 10 at 1 pm at Southern Funeral Home. Service: Saturday, December 10 at 10 am at Warren Meadows Funeral Home Chapel. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and...
