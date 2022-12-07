Read full article on original website
Painting on show after conservation work reveals secrets
Conservation work has revealed new secrets about a 16th century painting that has gone on display for the first time since undergoing restoration.The Italian Renaissance painting of the Madonna and Child, painted in Florence in the 1520s, has been unveiled at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife, where it has never been exhibited before.During the restoration work, infrared photography revealed for the first time a shadowy image, believed to be Joseph, beneath layers of paint.Meanwhile, research, which involved the Universities of Aberdeen and Glasgow, inspired gallery staff to investigate the story of how the picture made its way from Florence to Fife.Not...
Kirkus Reviews
Dominique Lapierre Dies at 91
Dominique Lapierre, the bestselling author of The City of Joy and co-author of Is Paris Burning?, has died at 91, Agence France-Presse reports. Lapierre, a native of Châtelaillon-Plage, France, spent time in New Orleans as a teenager, and was educated at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania. He served in the French army, where he befriended an American soldier named Larry Collins.
The Thirteenth Angel by Philip Gross review – on Earth and in heaven
Mastery is what you would wish for in a 27th collection and it is what you find in Philip Gross’s The Thirteenth Angel, shortlisted for the TS Eliot prize. And as we are counting, it seems worth adding that Gross is a poet who seeks to quantify the unquantifiable. In Psalm: You, he rushes straight in with the question: “who can number the waves on the sea” and, at different moments, marvels at the impossibility of keeping score – a reminder at once of the mystery of things and the scant control we have over our lives. His easy, fluent ways with form contrast with his conflicted subject matter. He has a questing eye and now, more than ever, writes to make sense of the world in its inexplicable multiplicity.
Revealed: how women bankrolled rival to 17th century Globe theatre
Male performers may have dominated the early modern stage, but female investors were a driving force behind one of the foremost playhouses of the 17th century, according to new research. Academics have discovered that women made up a large part of the financial force behind the Fortune theatre, the great...
BBC
Nottinghamshire aristocrats' unseen collection to go on display
Artworks and unusual objects collected over 400 years by an aristocratic family are to go on display. The items from the Portland Collection include rare Tudor and Jacobean portraits, jewellery and tapestries. The pieces will make up an exhibition which is to open at Welbeck Abbey, in Nottinghamshire, next year.
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XV: Conclusion: A Final Note
*Editor’s Note: Part XV in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Without the “prior deprivations, ostracism and institutionalized plunder of the German Jews—in full view and with the increasing approval and complicity of millions of Germans—The Final Solution would not have been possible,” asserted historian Avraham Barkai. [1]
Book yourself in: 10 of the UK’s best literary hotels
A turreted Victorian pile in South Gloucestershire set in 30 acres of sweeping grounds, Tortworth Court has teamed up with Bloomsbury so guests can loan books during their stay. You can choose from hundreds of vintage titles lining the walls of the old Library Bar: the perfect excuse to cosy up and stay put with an Old Fashioned and an Agatha Christie on one of the velvet sofas. There’s also an impressive oak-panelled dining room serving up tasty locally sourced food, a large indoor swimming pool and comfy, spacious rooms. A rural gem that’s only a cab ride from Bristol Parkway means it’s handy for non-drivers, too.
Smith hopes to 'get into a nice groove' for South Africa Tests
South Africa have caused him more trouble than any other of his regular Test opponents
Washington Examiner
The life of Joseph Roth, broken sage of the 20th century
Toward the close of Keiron Pim’s new biography Endless Flight: The Life of Joseph Roth, we’re told to imagine the great, complex Austrian writer in Saint-Sulpice, which he may or may not have visited. Its Delacroix murals, we’re told, “must have moved Roth’s soul.” But no, they mustn’t. Perhaps Roth thought very little of Delacroix or not at all. Undue speculation plagues the biography genre in general and this volume in particular.
‘Kindred’ Is a Provocative Excavation of History, National and Personal: TV Review
In the new series “Kindred,” there comes a moment when a bedridden child (David Alexander Kaplan) musters the strength to call his caretaker the N-word. The mere act is jarring — but what startles yet more is that the woman he’s addressed speaks up for herself. Dana, the protagonist of “Kindred” (Mallori Johnson) has been magically sent from the modern day back to a 19th-century plantation. Her sense of her rights coexists uneasily with the world into which she’s been thrust. Adapted from Octavia E. Butler’s novel, “Kindred” makes a case for itself in a by-now overstuffed genre. Exploitative projects like...
Kirkus Reviews
NBCC Releases Longlist for New Translation Prize
The National Book Critics Circle unveiled the longlist for its inaugural Gregg Barrios Book in Translation Prize, with works by Olga Tokarczuk and Édouard Louis among those making the cut. The literary organization first announced the new award, which honors books in any genre translated into English and published...
France 24
Pikovsky family behind Holocaust documentary honoured at French ceremony
Holocaust survivors and local officials gathered in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt on Tuesday to pay homage to the Pikovsky family, whose story was uncovered in an award-winning documentary by FRANCE 24 journalist Stéphanie Trouillard. In 2010, a collection of wartime letters and photographs was discovered in an old...
Kearney Hub
Harry and Meghan slam British tabloids in new Netflix series
LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, stick to a familiar script in a new Netflix series that chronicles the couple's estrangement from the royal family, chastising Britain's media and the societal racism they believe has fueled coverage of their relationship. The first three episodes of "Harry and...
Kirkus Reviews
Best Middle-Grade of 2022: Wendy Wan-Long Shang
Wendy Wan-Long Shang is the critically acclaimed author of numerous books for children and young adults, including The Way Home Looks Now, which was selected for the 2016 Amelia Bloomer List and received a starred review from Kirkus. In her latest work, The Secret Battle of Evan Pao (Scholastic, June 7), Evan and his family move to a small Virginia town where belonging is predicated on an ancestral connection to the Civil War. Thanks to his Chinese American heritage, Evan is sure he will never fit in—until he discovers a piece of history that changes everything. Shang answered some questions over email.
What David Hockney’s new exhibition can teach us about finding beauty and joy this winter
David Hockney’s new exhibition finds beauty in the most local of places: the home. His new series, 20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures, is about the pleasure of looking intensely at what is in front of us. At home in Normandy during lockdown in 2021, Hockney turned what he...
The best recent poetry – review roundup
Embark by Sean O’Brien (Picador, £10.99) O’Brien’s 11th collection comes in his 70th year, and has the elegiac, rueful tone of a poet looking back on a long life and career. These are poems stuffed full of the ghostly voices and tangled detritus of the past, that watch as seemingly firm structures, concepts and lives melt and give way to inevitable entropy: “There is no home or resting place. / The broken ground will have us all / Indifferently back.” This mournful collection also engages, albeit obliquely, with the grief caused by planetary crisis, describing a natural world that has lost its ability to comfort, and become bleak and threatening: “When the rooks / perform their barebones offices / the flinty blackness of their chant / strikes sparks from the bitter air.” In this poetic vision, the human becomes a solitary, vulnerable figure in a harsh, uncaring world: “While we are labouring, the sun / in all his arctic splendour / passes over, casting our shadows / like graves on the iron fields.” As the final poem has it, “times are evil” – and O’Brien’s desolate poetic voice matches that grim intensity.
Many Letters and a Telegram
The Undying Fire by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. LETTERS AND A TELEGRAM. It was three weeks later. Never had there been so successful an operation as an operation in the experience of either Sir Alpheus Mengo or Dr. Barrack. The growth that had been removed was a non-malignant growth; the diagnosis of cancer had been unsound. Mr. Huss was still lying flat in his bed in Mrs. Croome’s house, but he was already able to read books, letters and newspapers, and take an interest in affairs.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme, “Frère Jacques”
The classic French nursery rhyme “Frère Jacques,” which in English is sometimes known as “Brother John” or “Brother Jacques,” is one of those songs that, despite it being in a foreign language, is known by many in the United States for its pleasant tone and staccato rhythm.
'The Light Pirate' by Lily Brooks-Dalton is our 'GMA' Book Club pick for December
This hopeful story of survival and resilience spans one extraordinary woman's lifetime.
Veronica Ryan wins Turner Prize for evocative sculptures
LONDON (AP) — Artist Veronica Ryan has won the prestigious Turner Prize for work that transforms materials including fruits, seeds and volcanic ash into elusive and evocative sculptures. The Montserrat-born British artist was awarded the 25,000-pound ($30,000) prize at a ceremony in Liverpool, England on Wednesday evening. She won...
