New Florida lawmakers to tackle property insurance
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) — The new-look Florida Legislature is coming back to the Capitol to take on an old problem — homeowners insurance — which has worsened since Hurricane Ian tore through the state in September. It was just six months ago that lawmakers...
Another insurance special session. What now? | Editorial [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) As of 4 p.m. Friday , no bills had yet been posted on the Florida Legislature’s website for the special session on property insurance. The scheduled week-long session starts Monday. This is not good government. Floridians should not expect dramatic relief from whatever legislators...
More states offer health coverage to immigrant children
A small but growing number of states are extending government health benefits to children regardless of their immigration status. , that already allow children without permanent legal status to enroll in either Medicaid, the public health plan for residents with lower incomes, or in its sister program, the. Children's Health...
Florida attorney general accuses Kendall business of facilitating fraudulent robocalls
A lawsuit filed in Miami federal court by Florida Attorney General. accuses a business based in a Kendall apartment of being a national leader in transmitting millions of fraudulent foreign robocalls. The suit seeks damages up to. $1,500. per call and. $30,000. per day of continuous violation. Smartbiz Telecom. says...
'There's no overstating' Louisiana insurance crisis
Plaquemine Post South (LA) Louisiana won't have a special legislative session to address the state's growing homeowners insurance crisis as. will do beginning Monday, but Gov. and lawmakers believe they can take steps now to trigger relief until the Legislature convenes on its regular schedule. April 10. . First up:...
More states consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage
Lawmakers in several conservative-led states — including Wyoming , Montana ,. — are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. But momentum has...
NC insurance chief OKs special Medicare enrollment period for Moore County residents affected by outage
CBS - 17 WNCN (Raleigh-Durham, NC) RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Insurance Commissioner's office is taking steps to help those affected by the. On Thursday, the commissioner approved a special enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries affected by the outage. This will give those affected another two months to enroll and make changes to their plans. The new deadline is.
Louisiana expected to see major new flood protection projects in federal bill
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) A major bill set for passage by Congress is expected to eventually result in billions of dollars in flood risk reduction projects in. area levees should be further strengthened to protect against so-called 200-year storms. The projects are part of comprehensive water resources legislation passed...
NYS out an estimated $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments
The state has lost an estimated $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments due to the. mismanagement, according to an audit by NYS Comptroller. . A press release from the comptroller's office stated that auditors could not calculate the exact amount due to the DOL's refusal to provide data and that this amount is likely an understatement, as it was based on the DOL's estimated fraud rate for the state's unemployment insurance program in state fiscal year 2020-21.
Gov. Scott launches voluntary paid family and medical leave program
St. Albans Messenger (VT) Gov. today announced that the State of Vermont has hired The Hartford to create the Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Plan (VT-FMLI), a voluntary paid family and medical leave program that will give all working Vermonters access to affordable paid family and medical leave insurance by 2025.
3 providers to pay $22.5M to settle Medicaid fraud allegations in California
Three providers will pay out $22.5 million across two separate settlements to resolve false claims allegations in California, the Department of Justice announced. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Another large insurer is leaving Louisiana — here’s what it means
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Yet another major insurer is pulling out of Louisiana. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., based in Florida, will cease renewing its roughly 36,000 Louisiana home insurance policies in 2023. It is the largest company, in terms of the value of premiums written, to pull up stakes amid the state's widening insurance crisis.
World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group
Iselin, NJ , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Future Insurance Group. is a family-owned insurance agency. They provide coverage for all transportation needs, including long haul...
Reports on Alcohol and Drug Research Findings from National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Provide New Insights (Medicaid expansion in Oregon and postpartum healthcare among people with and without prenatal substance …): Addiction Research – Alcohol and Drug Research
-- Data detailed on alcohol and drug research have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “People with a maternal substance use disorder (SUD) may experience a lack of access to necessary healthcare and more specifically, postpartum healthcare. It is not known whether increased insurance coverage introduced by Medicaid expansion has improved postpartum healthcare utilization among this population.”
