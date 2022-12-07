ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Florida lawmakers to tackle property insurance

Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) — The new-look Florida Legislature is coming back to the Capitol to take on an old problem — homeowners insurance — which has worsened since Hurricane Ian tore through the state in September. It was just six months ago that lawmakers...
FLORIDA STATE
More states offer health coverage to immigrant children

A small but growing number of states are extending government health benefits to children regardless of their immigration status. , that already allow children without permanent legal status to enroll in either Medicaid, the public health plan for residents with lower incomes, or in its sister program, the. Children's Health...
CONNECTICUT STATE
'There's no overstating' Louisiana insurance crisis

Plaquemine Post South (LA) Louisiana won't have a special legislative session to address the state's growing homeowners insurance crisis as. will do beginning Monday, but Gov. and lawmakers believe they can take steps now to trigger relief until the Legislature convenes on its regular schedule. April 10. . First up:...
LOUISIANA STATE
More states consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage

Lawmakers in several conservative-led states — including Wyoming , Montana ,. — are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. But momentum has...
MONTANA STATE
NC insurance chief OKs special Medicare enrollment period for Moore County residents affected by outage

CBS - 17 WNCN (Raleigh-Durham, NC) RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Insurance Commissioner's office is taking steps to help those affected by the. On Thursday, the commissioner approved a special enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries affected by the outage. This will give those affected another two months to enroll and make changes to their plans. The new deadline is.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
NYS out an estimated $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments

The state has lost an estimated $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments due to the. mismanagement, according to an audit by NYS Comptroller. . A press release from the comptroller's office stated that auditors could not calculate the exact amount due to the DOL's refusal to provide data and that this amount is likely an understatement, as it was based on the DOL's estimated fraud rate for the state's unemployment insurance program in state fiscal year 2020-21.
World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group

Iselin, NJ , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Future Insurance Group. is a family-owned insurance agency. They provide coverage for all transportation needs, including long haul...
ISELIN, NJ
Reports on Alcohol and Drug Research Findings from National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Provide New Insights (Medicaid expansion in Oregon and postpartum healthcare among people with and without prenatal substance …): Addiction Research – Alcohol and Drug Research

-- Data detailed on alcohol and drug research have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “People with a maternal substance use disorder (SUD) may experience a lack of access to necessary healthcare and more specifically, postpartum healthcare. It is not known whether increased insurance coverage introduced by Medicaid expansion has improved postpartum healthcare utilization among this population.”
OREGON STATE
