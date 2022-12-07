Read full article on original website
Related
max983.net
Marshall County Highway Superintendent Provides Update to Commissioners
Marshall County Highway Superintendent Jason Peters told the commissioners Monday morning that the Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) application for 2028 was submitted. The application includes 80/20 funding for Bridge 88 (12th Road), Bridge 108 (7th Road) and a truck route on Linden Road from State Road 10 to State Road 110.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New developments, annexations complicate efforts to rebalance city council districts
City council redistricting continues in Northwest Indiana, but shifting populations mean districts may not remain balanced for long. Councils are required to review their district maps this year, based on the 2020 census, but some communities are already expecting growth that could change those populations. Crown Point's proposed district map...
WNDU
Berrien County plans to use funds from National Opioid Settlement to solve crisis
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Berrien County Health Officials presented Commissioners with data on the county’s opioid crisis, and how funds that will be coming in from the National Opioid Settlement will be allocated. In February of this year, four major pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson,...
inkfreenews.com
Overdose Deaths In County Reach New Record
WARSAW — 2022 isn’t over yet, but it’s already broken the record for most overdose deaths in a year. While requesting an additional appropriation of $50,000 before the Kosciusko County Council, Coroner Tony Ciriello reminded the council he had asked for a previous additional appropriation in September, but that money has ran out.
WNDU
Elkhart’s Transportation Council focuses on alternative fuels for vehicles at annual breakfast
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Transportation Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Transportation Breakfast on Friday morning. Carl Lisek, the executive director of Drive Clean Indiana, presented to the council this year. Lisek spoke about alternative fuels and the opportunities and impacts they have in the Michiana area. He said that Michiana is a leader in alternative fuels, both in the Hoosier state as well as across the U.S.
95.3 MNC
Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County not permitted
Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. That’s the message from County Commissioners after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in Portage Manor Woods, last month. To help get the message across, county highway staff have placed signs up, in the woods,...
WNDU
St. Joseph Co. Commissioners: Hunting not allowed on land owned by county
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners wants to remind you that hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. This reminder comes after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in the woods at Portage Manor last month.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dowagiac (MI) Approves Construction Manager for New Fire Station
The Dowagiac City Council recently approved an agreement with Frederick Construction to serve as Construction Manager for the Fire Station and Department of Public Service projects, leaderpub.com reported. After proposals were sought, seven firms expressed interest in serving in this capacity. Interviews were held with two firms and Frederick Construction...
WNDU
Planning commissioners approve rezoning of city block for housing, grocery story
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Planners in Benton Harbor are opting into a zoning change to help bring new housing into the town. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the planning commissioners approved a motion to recommend rezoning a city block near W. Wall Street. The property of...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
regionnewssource.org
Lowell Fire Responds To Structure Fire Friday
On December 9th, 2022 at 8:59 AM the Lowell Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 17151 Morse Street in the Town of Lowell at a household cabinet manufacturing plant, according to Lowell Fire Officials. The Lowell Fire Chief and Police Officers arrived at the same time...
YAHOO!
Chop shops busted in St. Joe and Cass counties by MSP
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Michigan State Police raided two locations in St. Joseph County and another in Cass County this week, recovering over $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers. Investigators obtained search warrants after several months of investigation. Two properties were searched Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the 51000 block...
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County Sees Record Number of Overdose Deaths
WARSAW – Kosciusko County is seeing a record number of overdose deaths in 2022, and much of it is connected to fentanyl. Kosciusko County Coroner Tony Ciriello said he’s aware of 28 deaths this year – far surpassing the previous high of 17 set a few years ago.
WNDU
City of Elkhart to conduct traffic study over safety concerns at intersection
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of Simonton Street, Baldwin Street, and Cone Street in Elkhart will have a different traffic flow, as parts of Simonton and Baldwin will be barricaded starting next week. This is so the city can work on a study to address safety concerns at this...
22 WSBT
New road near Amazon facility to be named Walorski Parkway
A new way to honor the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Elkhart County Commissioners approved naming a road in her honor. It's the new road by the Amazon facility under construction north of the Toll Road. The entrance to the road is off of County Road 17 where you enter the...
22 WSBT
Nine new officers sworn in to South Bend Police Department
South Bend. Ind. — Nine new officers were sworn in into the South Bend Police Department. The Board of Public Safety held a special meeting for the swearing-in on Wednesday. The probationary officers took the oath inside the police department. The officers just finished at the training academy. One...
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Related Arrest at Bar
(La Porte, IN) - A man arrested at a bar in La Porte could be looking at prison time. Jeremy Looney, 41, of Westville is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. According to court documents, police went to Casey’s Lanes last week after...
franchising.com
Metal Supermarkets Signs Franchise Agreement for South Bend & Elkhart
December 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A game-changing force in metal supply will soon make its way to South Bend and Elkhart. Metal Supermarkets announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to bring a metal supply option to businesses and consumers in the South Bend and Elkhart area.
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
Comments / 0