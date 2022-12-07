Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Jack Campbell Wins Butkus Award
Iowa Senior 1st-Ever Hawkeye Named Nation's Top Linebacker
Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa
Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State
The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball forward Kris Murray to miss Thursday’s Cy-Hawk game
After Kris Murray was seen sporting a walking boot after Iowa men’s basketball’s loss to Duke on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, Iowa Athletics announced Murray will miss tonight’s Cy-Hawk game in Iowa City. Murray scored eight points, tallied seven rebounds, and dished out three assists...
kennedytorch.org
Boys’ Varsity Basketball Sets New School Record
History was made at Kennedy on Friday, Dec. 9 when the varsity boys’ basketball team beat inner-city rival, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, with a score of 113-37, setting a new school record for most points scored in a game. The previous record was set in February 1991 during a game versus Davenport Central ending with a score of 109-73.
How Mike Rowe Gave Eastern Iowa Hope in The Face of Disaster
"You and your neighbors have been on my mind". Those were the words of national TV host Mike Rowe two years ago in the aftermath of the devastating derecho. National attention being placed on our situation took a few days longer than some would have liked, while others will agree with the moral of this story right away. Iowans can do it ourselves.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCRG.com
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
KCRG.com
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Latest updates out of Marengo after plant explosion. Reporters from KCRG-TV9 provide the latest on the Marengo plant explosion and fire, with flames continuing to burn into the night. Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa...
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?
The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
cbs2iowa.com
Firefighters move into new fire house in Solon
Solon — Saturday evening, the Solon Fire Department (FD) moved into their new fire house. The new facility will allow Solon FD to provide faster and efficient services for the surrounding community. The move comes after the structure broke ground last year. So far, Solon FD has received nearly...
ottumwaradio.com
Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision
A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
KCRG.com
Drone video of Marengo plant fire
A large fire engulfed a southwest Cedar Rapids building, containing offices and residential space. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall reports on the latest. Documents filed in court are giving us a clearer picture of what might have happened to a missing Fort Dodge newborn. At least 10 people hurt in Marengo plant...
kciiradio.com
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers to assist with decorating for Christmas. The church has a number of facilities, including a church basement, an education center, and an outside common area for socializing. These are the areas Saint Mary’s is looking to dress up for the Christmas season. Decorating begins at 6:30 pm on Monday and Wednesday. Monday will focus on the inside of the Church. Wednesday, the other facilities and the outside will be the focus. If you would like to volunteer, simply show up at Saint Mary’s Church in Riverside, located at 360 Washburn St. The goal is to get the community involved while also allowing them to enjoy the Christmas season. They look forward to celebrating the diverse talents that each volunteer has to offer. For more information on how to get involved, find the link with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Update: Leann Rimes Concert Has Been Rescheduled At Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Sad news with this update. The LeAnn Rimes concert scheduled for Friday, December 9 has been rescheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023. LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel this week’s Riverside Casino & Golf Resort concert due to a vocal cord injury. LeAnn Rimes Statement. LeAnn Rimes did release...
Multiple Injuries After Explosion, Fire At Iowa Soybean Crushing Plant
(Iowa County, IA) — An explosion and fire in Marengo has sent multiple people to the hospital. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at a soybean crushing facility this (Thursday) morning. The Sheriff’s Office has evacuated some homes. Some residents are being told to remain indoors. Marengo is southwest of Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Mt. Zion Baptist Church holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new food pantry
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People on the north side of Cedar Rapids have a new place to go to get the food they need. Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church cut the ribbon on Friday to the newest food pantry in the city. The pantry is part of a partnership...
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0