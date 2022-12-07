The vacation homes and condo rentals site has listed "The One-and-Only Hobbiton," the location of the original Lord of the Rings movie set, for a limited time. For the first time, fans of the franchise have been invited to book a stay at the Hobbiton, featured in LOTR and The Hobbit film trilogies. Not only will guests be able to explore the space where the series was filmed, but they'll also be able to experience all the magic that Middle-earth™ has to offer.

3 DAYS AGO