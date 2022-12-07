Read full article on original website
Landlord of the Rings: AirBnB's renting out the Hobbiton set so you too can be Tolkien it easy
Real-world got you down? In the mood to go on a hero's journey with your pals to find demonic jewelry? Are you 2 to 4 feet tall?. Well, Airbnb is offering an escape into the Shire, or at least, the Hobbiton movie set in New Zealand that was used for the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.
Vacation like a Hobbit — ‘The Lord of the Rings’ original Shire set is on Airbnb
And a few lucky guests can rent it for cheap — REALLY cheap.
Airbnb Lists 'Lord of the Rings' Movie Set for Limited Time, Here's How to Book a Stay
The vacation homes and condo rentals site has listed "The One-and-Only Hobbiton," the location of the original Lord of the Rings movie set, for a limited time. For the first time, fans of the franchise have been invited to book a stay at the Hobbiton, featured in LOTR and The Hobbit film trilogies. Not only will guests be able to explore the space where the series was filmed, but they'll also be able to experience all the magic that Middle-earth™ has to offer.
Man Discovers Rare Medieval Wedding Ring Worth an Estimated $47,000 While Using His Metal Detector
The intertwined gold band is inscribed in French: “I hold your faith, hold mine” When David Board first found a small gold ring with his metal detector near Dorset, England, he didn't think much of it. Board, 69, had received permission to search a pasture field and as the day came to a close, his detector found something, according to a statement from Mayfair Auctioneers Noonans, who will be auctioning off the ring later this month. Five inches underground, he discovered the ring and popped it in his pocket....
A glass house in one of London's oldest cemeteries is on sale for $8.3 million, and the agent selling it knows it's not everyone's cup of tea
The Grey House is located on the outskirts of Highgate Cemetery in London where over 170,000 people, including Karl Marx, are buried.
Archaeologists Unearth An ‘Exceptional Collection’ Of 1,300-Year-Old Stucco Maya Masks In Mexico
Many of the masks were discovered at digs in 2013 and 2018, and represent numerous underworld deities. The Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico is proving to be a treasure trove of pre-Columbian Maya relics, as a team of archaeologists working in the region recently unveiled a large number of carved stone masks worn by the ancient population.
Saturday Night Live Christmas cold open drags Kanye West and Elon Musk
Saturday Night Live has skewered Elon Musk and Kanye West in its latest episode.The penultimate instalment of the sketch show’s 48th season aired on Saturday (10 December).Only Murders In the Building stars Steve Martin and Martin Short returned to host, with their co-star Selena Gomez making a surprise cameo to crash the pair’s monologue.Prior to their appearance, however, the episode kicked off with a cold open.The sketch was set in a Manhattan high-rise apartment and featured a group of festive revellers, played by Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang.In it, the group discuss iscuss recent events, with Strong...
Revealed: how women bankrolled rival to 17th century Globe theatre
Male performers may have dominated the early modern stage, but female investors were a driving force behind one of the foremost playhouses of the 17th century, according to new research. Academics have discovered that women made up a large part of the financial force behind the Fortune theatre, the great...
Book yourself in: 10 of the UK’s best literary hotels
A turreted Victorian pile in South Gloucestershire set in 30 acres of sweeping grounds, Tortworth Court has teamed up with Bloomsbury so guests can loan books during their stay. You can choose from hundreds of vintage titles lining the walls of the old Library Bar: the perfect excuse to cosy up and stay put with an Old Fashioned and an Agatha Christie on one of the velvet sofas. There’s also an impressive oak-panelled dining room serving up tasty locally sourced food, a large indoor swimming pool and comfy, spacious rooms. A rural gem that’s only a cab ride from Bristol Parkway means it’s handy for non-drivers, too.
Taylor Swift is directing a movie and it’s probably going to win an Oscar
One day Taylor Swift will discover something she can’t do, but today is not that day. It’s just been announced that the singer-songwriter-actor is taking her burgeoning filmmaking career long-form by writing and directing her first feature film. Info is scant at this point – ‘additional details will...
This hilarious snap took the crown at the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Been having one of those weeks where things just aren’t going your way? Life left you feeling a little blue on this humble Friday? We’ve got just the remedy for all your woes. The winners of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards have just been announced, and the...
Exclusive: Stephen Graham talks the new ‘Boiling Point’ TV series
We all love Stephen Graham – the man is an Official National Treasure now – so the more of him on screen the better, frankly. 12 Years a Slave and Small Axe director Steve McQueen evidently agrees because he’s just cast him in his new movie. Deadline...
World’s coolest street in Montreal reveals a hidden holiday spot
After being ranked the world’s coolest street by Time Out, rue Wellington can also add home to the city’s coolest holiday photo op to the list. From some of the city’s best bars, to one of the city’s best restaurants at one end—and one of the best new restaurants at the other—rue Wellington’s slew of boutiques, cult coffee shops, iconic hoagies and family-friendly eateries make it an essential Montreal hangout.
Don’t miss Montreal's most fun, family-friendly brunch
Whether you’re finishing up some last-minute shopping, or checking out all the Christmas-y things to do do downtown—from the gigantic free ice rink to Luminothérapie’s light installations—Time Out Market Montréal inside the Eaton Centre is the spot to refuel downtown this December. Bonus: Because...
Mummies, sphinx heads and Live After Death: the epic story of Iron Maiden‘s World Slavery tour
How Iron Maiden’s World Slavery tour kicked 80s metal to the next level – and nearly destroyed the band in the process
Rare Harry Potter book kept in attic to be auctioned
A rare edition of the first Harry Potter book, never released to the public, is to be auctioned after being kept in an attic for a decade. One of only 15 copies, the leather-bound version signed by author JK Rowling was produced to mark the 15th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
