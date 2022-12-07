ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders

A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
electrek.co

Honda just secured enough battery capacity to put 1 million EVs on the road

Honda is teaming up with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL as its best known, to supply batteries for over 1 million electric vehicles. CATL supplying 123 GWh of batteries to power Honda EVs. The Japanese automaker and CATL jointly announced Thursday that Honda would purchase 123 GWh of...
The Guardian

Economists hail end to zero Covid in China but huge human toll is feared

Beijing’s abrupt dismantling of zero-Covid controls has been welcomed by economists, even as the country braces itself for the human impact of letting the disease spread through a vulnerable population. The leadership’s abrupt U-turn on how it handles the pandemic appears to have been triggered by protests against controls...
Truth About Cars

Elon Musk Draws From International Bench to Kickstart Tesla Austin Production

Elon Musk, now running Twitter on top of a handful of other companies, may be overloaded but at least recognizes the need for help. Automotive News reported that the Tesla CEO brought a veteran exec from the company’s Shanghai Gigafactory to Austin, where the automaker plans to ramp up Model Y and Cybertruck production.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Nissan wants to be the king of electric cars again

Nissan, whose entry-level Leaf dominated the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the early 2010s before Tesla took a commanding lead, is aiming to claw back market share with a bevy of new, relatively affordable models. Its planned renaissance starts with the Ariya crossover utility, on sale in December at...
TENNESSEE STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla Can Turn the Model 3 Into Its $30,000 Hatchback

There is starting to become pressure from retail investors and analysts against Tesla to make their $30,000 hatchback vehicle in order to compete in international markets and with BYD in China. Here's how I think Tesla can accomplish this. The Tesla Model 3 Reduced In Scope. I currently own a...

