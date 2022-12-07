Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
A Warren Buffet-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
Tesla stock slides on reports that the electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory may cut back production
Tesla could trim production by 20% for its Shanghai factory, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Shares for the electric vehicle-maker slipped as much as 6% intraday. Tesla China told Reuters that media reports on Shanghai production cuts were "untrue." Tesla stock fell as much as 6% on Monday as investors assessed...
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Why I gave up my job and sold my house to buy a Tesla: Melbourne man whose electric car videos caught the attention of Elon Musk has no regrets
A former retail worker who quit his job and sold his house to buy a Telsa has no regrets about his risky but lifechanging decision. Melbourne man Ryan Cowan and his partner Paige wanted to 'shake things up' after spending the Covid pandemic in the Victorian capital. The city endured...
electrek.co
Honda just secured enough battery capacity to put 1 million EVs on the road
Honda is teaming up with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL as its best known, to supply batteries for over 1 million electric vehicles. CATL supplying 123 GWh of batteries to power Honda EVs. The Japanese automaker and CATL jointly announced Thursday that Honda would purchase 123 GWh of...
The Verge
Ford is demanding its dealers get serious about EVs — two-thirds say they’re in
Many barriers are holding up the automotive industry’s wide-scale transition to electric vehicles. Getting battery costs down, getting range up, and convincing car buyers to break up with gasoline for good are just some of the more commonly known ones. But there’s also one very powerful group that hasn’t been much help so far: the car dealers.
Economists hail end to zero Covid in China but huge human toll is feared
Beijing’s abrupt dismantling of zero-Covid controls has been welcomed by economists, even as the country braces itself for the human impact of letting the disease spread through a vulnerable population. The leadership’s abrupt U-turn on how it handles the pandemic appears to have been triggered by protests against controls...
Truth About Cars
Elon Musk Draws From International Bench to Kickstart Tesla Austin Production
Elon Musk, now running Twitter on top of a handful of other companies, may be overloaded but at least recognizes the need for help. Automotive News reported that the Tesla CEO brought a veteran exec from the company’s Shanghai Gigafactory to Austin, where the automaker plans to ramp up Model Y and Cybertruck production.
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
Broken EV chargers are a huge turnoff for electric car drivers and prospective buyers. That signals a growing business opportunity for startups racing to keep those plugs up and running.
If a driver makes the switch to an electric car and finds themselves at a plug that doesn't work, it could confirm all their fears about EV ownership.
Jeep-maker Stellantis is closing an Illinois plant and laying off 1,350 workers — and blaming EVs
Stellantis, which produces Jeep and Chrysler cars, said it would stall an Illinois plant due to the high cost of electrification in the auto market.
Nissan wants to be the king of electric cars again
Nissan, whose entry-level Leaf dominated the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the early 2010s before Tesla took a commanding lead, is aiming to claw back market share with a bevy of new, relatively affordable models. Its planned renaissance starts with the Ariya crossover utility, on sale in December at...
torquenews.com
Tesla Can Turn the Model 3 Into Its $30,000 Hatchback
There is starting to become pressure from retail investors and analysts against Tesla to make their $30,000 hatchback vehicle in order to compete in international markets and with BYD in China. Here's how I think Tesla can accomplish this. The Tesla Model 3 Reduced In Scope. I currently own a...
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
A Tokyo company is aiming for the moon with its own private lander
torquenews.com
The End of Gas Cars Is Coming as Tesla Continues to Produce More EVs
The end of gas cars is being seen as Stellantis is indefinitely idling a Jeep plant and laying off workers in Illinois to cut costs for EVs, as written in an article by CNBC. The pace of EVs is accelerating and other companies are going to feel the effect. The...
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
