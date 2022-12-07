ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Move Over Elf on the Shelf – Meet Kentucky’s Cow on a Plow

Be warned, I plan to milk this for all it's worth. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants to make sure that you are paying attention to their social media this season. They have even caught Santa's eye with their version of Elf on the Shelf. I'm not sure if this puts them on the nice or naughty list. Is there a funny list?
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

East Coast Convenience Store Chain Wawa Says It’s Headed to Indiana & Kentucky

A gas station and convenience store chain popular on the east coast for its hoagies has announced plans to expand with locations in Indiana and Kentucky. Wawa is hugely popular on the east coast as a one-stop-shop for fuel, food, coffee, and more. Wawa got its start as an iron foundry in New Jersey before patriarch and owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming. The family dairy farm eventually evolved into a food market opened by Wood's grandson when home delivery for milk began to slow in the 1960s.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Christmas Lights Touring Night Returns: Your Soundtrack for Christmas Light Viewing in Western Kentucky

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And, if you've driven through any local neighborhood in the last couple of weeks, you can tell that it's nearly Christmas time in the city! All kinds of folks have decorated their homes for Christmas inside and out. When I was a kid, we loved climbing into the car, turning on some Christmas music and driving around town looking at all the Christmas lights. A lot of families still continue this tradition- through local neighborhoods and drive-thru events like Christmas at Panther Creek Park, Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights and the Santa Claus Land of Lights.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt

Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
radionwtn.com

Two Area Christmas Parades Moved To Sunday

Two area Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Sunday afternoon due to the rainy weather forecast. Organizers announced this afternoon that the Huntingdon Christmas parade and the Benton Co./Camden Candyland parade have been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
HUNTINGDON, TN
WBBJ

Savannah resident among winners in statewide photo contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessean is among the winners of a statewide contest!. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, after a record number of entries into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest, their staff narrowed it down to 13 photos. Winners were:. Frank Snyder of Athens.
TENNESSEE STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
TENNESSEE STATE
