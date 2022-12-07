Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
‘Adopt, don’t shop’: Animal shelters remind folks to adopt this holiday season
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Christmas rolls around each year, many families are adding new pets to their household, but it is important to adopt from local shelters rather than visiting a pet shop. “It’s very important that we adopt and don’t shop. You know, there are so many...
Veteran-owned dog grooming and boarding business comes to Hurricane, West Virginia
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A brand new, state-of-the-art dog grooming and boarding facility has opened in Hurricane. On Monday, Lucky Dog K9 and City of Hurricane officials held a ribbon cutting for the new business at 2902 Putnam Ave. Lucky Dog K9 offers full-service dog grooming and boarding. The City of Hurricane says a daycare […]
WSAZ
Christmas dinner with Honey Baked Ham
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is just a couple weeks away, and Honey Baked Ham can handle all the stress of cooking. Owners Jeff and Toni Madden stopped by First Look at Four with some of the food they’re offering this season. This segment is sponsored content and not...
wymt.com
‘It means everything:’ Several organizations host Christmas event for displaced families at Jenny Wiley State Park
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July, flooding rocked much of the region and caused several families to be without homes. Now, four months later, many families are still staying at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park. Floyd County Public Health Director Martha Ellis saw a need to spread a little...
thelevisalazer.com
ARC HIRING SOCIAL WORKERS IN ASHLAND, INEZ
RpnosSeotdf y1:Ytu0i326u0e1sh1Ptm5rua4M018gt2c 0ct degmh1fa0 ·. Are you looking for a meaningful career where you have the opportunity to help someone determine the steps that are needed to put their life back together? If so, being a Targeted Case Manager with ARC may be the right fit for you. We’re hiring...
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
wymt.com
Closed for illness: Perry County starts Christmas break early
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools will be closed next week due to illness. The district was previously scheduled to begin its Christmas break on Dec. 19. Students will return to the classroom on Jan. 2.
Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington, West Virginia, going through renovations
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced that Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue to Washington Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, will be going through major renovations. The project will cost more than $13 million to complete. The city of Huntington will contribute 20% of that while the rest will be from a […]
WSAZ
Missing man’s body found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
WSAZ
Photos of jewelry found along with human remains released by sheriff
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- It’s been about a week since a hunter discovered human remains, belonging to a woman between the ages of 30 to 50, in the Lucasville area. Friday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released photos of jewelry that was found at the scene. Three...
WSAZ
SUV catches fire on I-64
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
Ohio University Southern celebrates nurse pinning ceremony
IRONTON – Ohio University Southern celebrated the accomplishments of students Thursday, December 8, 2022, with a Pinning Ceremony. Associate Director Michelle Theiss welcomed the graduates and noted the many challenges this class had faced, including COVID-19 moving instruction to online platforms and limiting in person interaction. “Despite this, they formed lasting bonds and lifelong friendships,” Theiss said.
Ironton Tribune
Recovery centers focus of South Point council meeting
SOUTH POINT — As is the case in many municipalities across the region, the growth in the number of addiction recovery businesses opening was a focus of discussion at the meeting of South Point’s village council on Tuesday. The topic came up during the public comment portion of...
wymt.com
Police in Logan County, WV searching for missing man
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern West Virginia county are asking for your help to find a man who has been missing for several days. Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say David Gray of Bruno was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. He was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Sheriff releases images of rings found with human remains in Lucasville
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the rings found with the recently discovered human remains in Lucasville. Sheriff David Thoroughman said, “The photographs of the rings are being forwarded in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains. A photograph of the watch that was located is not being forwarded, however, it is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”
'Red for Colt'; Elementary school students, staff support teacher who lost young son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They stepped off the bus layered in red, from t-shirts to hoodies and winter hats down to festive red headbands. Students wore the color proudly, and with purpose, for this was no ordinary Friday at Hite Elementary School. Bridgett Buckner has taught second grade at the...
wchstv.com
Ky. State Police: Man's body found in Carter County pond
GRAYSON, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a pond in Carter County. The body was identified as 53-year-old Douglas Turley, according to state police. Investigators said a neighbor reported a vehicle was submerged in a pond located at 231 Hall...
Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond
UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
wymt.com
Update: Missing man found in Logan County, WV
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Logan County, WV Sheriff’s Office posted they have found David Gray. The post did not say what condition he was in or where he was. Police thanked everyone who reached out to help in the search. Original Story:. Police in...
marshall.edu
An ‘I Do’ Marshall Moment
Calvin Hunter and Olivia Roberts are engaged in front of family and friends during Marshall’s Homecoming game in October. The black cap and crisply ironed gown. The tassel, swaying with each movement, with a shiny, gold ’22 prominently displayed. The feeling of accomplishment and pride hearing “Olivia Roberts” booming through the sound system as the first step is taken across the stage.
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0