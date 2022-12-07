ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Christmas dinner with Honey Baked Ham

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is just a couple weeks away, and Honey Baked Ham can handle all the stress of cooking. Owners Jeff and Toni Madden stopped by First Look at Four with some of the food they’re offering this season. This segment is sponsored content and not...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

ARC HIRING SOCIAL WORKERS IN ASHLAND, INEZ

RpnosSeotdf y1:Ytu0i326u0e1sh1Ptm5rua4M018gt2c 0ct degmh1fa0 ·. Are you looking for a meaningful career where you have the opportunity to help someone determine the steps that are needed to put their life back together? If so, being a Targeted Case Manager with ARC may be the right fit for you. We’re hiring...
ASHLAND, KY
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Missing man’s body found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

SUV catches fire on I-64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Ohio University Southern celebrates nurse pinning ceremony

IRONTON – Ohio University Southern celebrated the accomplishments of students Thursday, December 8, 2022, with a Pinning Ceremony. Associate Director Michelle Theiss welcomed the graduates and noted the many challenges this class had faced, including COVID-19 moving instruction to online platforms and limiting in person interaction. “Despite this, they formed lasting bonds and lifelong friendships,” Theiss said.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Recovery centers focus of South Point council meeting

SOUTH POINT — As is the case in many municipalities across the region, the growth in the number of addiction recovery businesses opening was a focus of discussion at the meeting of South Point’s village council on Tuesday. The topic came up during the public comment portion of...
SOUTH POINT, OH
wymt.com

Police in Logan County, WV searching for missing man

LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern West Virginia county are asking for your help to find a man who has been missing for several days. Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say David Gray of Bruno was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. He was...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Sheriff releases images of rings found with human remains in Lucasville

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of the rings found with the recently discovered human remains in Lucasville. Sheriff David Thoroughman said, “The photographs of the rings are being forwarded in hopes that someone will recognize the jewelry and help identify the remains. A photograph of the watch that was located is not being forwarded, however, it is distinct in that the band is of dolphins interjoined together to form the band.”
LUCASVILLE, OH
wchstv.com

Ky. State Police: Man's body found in Carter County pond

GRAYSON, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a pond in Carter County. The body was identified as 53-year-old Douglas Turley, according to state police. Investigators said a neighbor reported a vehicle was submerged in a pond located at 231 Hall...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond

UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
GRAYSON, KY
wymt.com

Update: Missing man found in Logan County, WV

LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Logan County, WV Sheriff’s Office posted they have found David Gray. The post did not say what condition he was in or where he was. Police thanked everyone who reached out to help in the search. Original Story:. Police in...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
marshall.edu

An ‘I Do’ Marshall Moment

Calvin Hunter and Olivia Roberts are engaged in front of family and friends during Marshall’s Homecoming game in October. The black cap and crisply ironed gown. The tassel, swaying with each movement, with a shiny, gold ’22 prominently displayed. The feeling of accomplishment and pride hearing “Olivia Roberts” booming through the sound system as the first step is taken across the stage.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy