Daviess County, KY

Puzzle Pieces Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Owensboro with Heartfelt Awards Ceremony

Last night, Puzzle Pieces celebrated its 10th Anniversary here in Owensboro. I remember when Puzzle Pieces was simply an idea. It was over a decade ago that Amanda Owen visited my morning show and, off-air, shared her initial plans for what would eventually become an absolutely incredible and impactful nonprofit serving our community. Amanda had a vision and today that vision is an impactful and moving reality.
OWENSBORO, KY
Downtown Owensboro’s ‘Hot Chocolate Hop’ Happens This Weekend

When it comes to Christmas, it's the little things for me. I'm talking about old family ornaments, beloved holiday TV specials, and, of course, the food and the beverages. Also, there's nothing like bundling up--if necessary--and taking a stroll through a beautiful downtown area like what Owensboro offers. There was a time in the not-TOO-distant-past when empty units far outnumbered businesses. Thankfully that has been changing over the last couple of decades, and downtown has come to life with wonderful events throughout the year.
OWENSBORO, KY
Have Dinner Inside NOCO Park’s Ski Lodge Gondola Exhibit in Evansville

One Evansville, Indiana attraction is offering the opportunity for you to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola, all while keeping yourself firmly planted on the ground. Your fear of heights won't interfere with your ability to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola when you make a reservation at Evansville's NOCO Park with their Mount NOCO Winter Experience. If a ski gondola isn't your thing or maybe you want to bring more than a friend or two, check out their igloos!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Delicious Dessert Auction Brings in Big Bucks for Cancer Pathways Midwest in Evansville

Let's start by answering the most basic question - what is Cancer Pathways Midwest? You might instantly know when I tell you it was known for many years as Gilda's Club. If you're still not sure, allow me to elaborate. Cancer Pathways Midwest is an organization in Evansville that delivers individualized support and resources to anyone impacted by cancer. This is done by offering a welcoming space that provides psychosocial support, healing, validation, empowerment, and solace to anyone impacted by cancer. Of course, Cancer Pathways Midwest offers all of these services at no cost - and in order to do that, they must continue to raise funds.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Thinking of Gifting an Animal This Christmas? Read This First

The holidays are here and as we hunt for the perfect gift for our loved ones, keep in mind that animals do not make good gifts. You've likely seen posts on Facebook, that read something like, "I really want to surprise my husband/wife/kids/parents with a new pet for Christmas." But here's the thing, animals do not make good gifts.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest

Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Kids Can Enjoy Breakfast With Santa at Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo

Animals, and Santa? Sounds like the perfect event for kids. On Evansville's west side sits Mesker Park Zoo. Ever since I was a kid I can remember my excitement about going to the zoo and seeing all of the animals. There's something super special about seeing animals at the zoo that I would normally never have the chance to see in person. Now that I have a son of my own, I love getting to share my love of animals with him, by taking him to the zoo. Now you can experience the zoo in a Christmassy setting when the jolly man in red comes to breakfast at the zoo!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Here’s How the Evansville – Owensboro Area’s Gas Prices Compare to the National Average

With gas prices on the decline, many Tristate residents are wondering just how low those prices will go, and will it be enough to make a difference under the tree?. When Russia invaded Ukraine back in February, drivers in the United States saw the prices at the pump soar as the cost of oil increased. The national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to an all-time record high in June 2022, when it topped out at $5.016.
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro, KY
