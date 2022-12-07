Read full article on original website
Girl Scout Troop 1592 Helps Brighten the Season For Local Kentucky Families in Need
There's so much need in the community, and this is why Girl Scout Troop 1592 holds their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. Even at a young age, they understand how important it is to give back to those who need it the most. It's been incredible watching these young ladies grow...
A Creepy Little Christmas Horror Fundraiser in Newburgh Happening Dec 9 – 10
You can't keep a good haunt down! Halloween may be over, but the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is creeping it scary with a Christmas-themed haunt to raise money for homeless animals in Warrick County. A Creepy Little Christmas. Much like the haunt in October, A Creepy Little Christmas is a...
Kentucky Church Hosts Live Drive Thru Nativity Scene With Animals & It’s Beautiful
One Kentucky church has been hosting a beautiful live drive-thru nativity scene and it is totally free to the public. Cumberland Presbyterian Church is a sweet church that sits almost in the center of Owensboro on Booth Avenue. Most notably known for their BE KIND signs. Here's a little bit...
Puzzle Pieces Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Owensboro with Heartfelt Awards Ceremony
Last night, Puzzle Pieces celebrated its 10th Anniversary here in Owensboro. I remember when Puzzle Pieces was simply an idea. It was over a decade ago that Amanda Owen visited my morning show and, off-air, shared her initial plans for what would eventually become an absolutely incredible and impactful nonprofit serving our community. Amanda had a vision and today that vision is an impactful and moving reality.
Bourbon Lovers! There’s a Fundraising Raffle in Owensboro with Big Prizes
The Wendell Foster Center in Owensboro recently wrapped up their 2022 Half Marathon in downtown Owensboro. For the second consecutive year, it was COLD! This year, it even snowed on the runners tackling that 13.1 mile adventure around the city of Owensboro. Well, now the local charity is hosting a...
Downtown Owensboro’s ‘Hot Chocolate Hop’ Happens This Weekend
When it comes to Christmas, it's the little things for me. I'm talking about old family ornaments, beloved holiday TV specials, and, of course, the food and the beverages. Also, there's nothing like bundling up--if necessary--and taking a stroll through a beautiful downtown area like what Owensboro offers. There was a time in the not-TOO-distant-past when empty units far outnumbered businesses. Thankfully that has been changing over the last couple of decades, and downtown has come to life with wonderful events throughout the year.
Kentucky Man Remembers Being In Jail At Christmas & Seeks To Help Those Locked Up
Christmas is a time to spend with those you love. Imagine being incarcerated and away from your family at Christmas. One Owensboro man remembers his time spent at DCDC and wants to help others. TURNING AROUND TO HELP OTHERS. Have you ever heard the saying "I love it when people...
Big Top Drive-In in Evansville Turning 75 – New Owners Seeking Old Photos
When it comes to food, Evansville, Indiana is home to some classic gems and many of those restaurants are just off the beaten path. One of those little gems serves up delicious burgers, fries, onion rings, and ice cream - and it's about to celebrate its 75th birthday. A Tasty...
Have Dinner Inside NOCO Park’s Ski Lodge Gondola Exhibit in Evansville
One Evansville, Indiana attraction is offering the opportunity for you to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola, all while keeping yourself firmly planted on the ground. Your fear of heights won't interfere with your ability to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola when you make a reservation at Evansville's NOCO Park with their Mount NOCO Winter Experience. If a ski gondola isn't your thing or maybe you want to bring more than a friend or two, check out their igloos!
Delicious Dessert Auction Brings in Big Bucks for Cancer Pathways Midwest in Evansville
Let's start by answering the most basic question - what is Cancer Pathways Midwest? You might instantly know when I tell you it was known for many years as Gilda's Club. If you're still not sure, allow me to elaborate. Cancer Pathways Midwest is an organization in Evansville that delivers individualized support and resources to anyone impacted by cancer. This is done by offering a welcoming space that provides psychosocial support, healing, validation, empowerment, and solace to anyone impacted by cancer. Of course, Cancer Pathways Midwest offers all of these services at no cost - and in order to do that, they must continue to raise funds.
Thinking of Gifting an Animal This Christmas? Read This First
The holidays are here and as we hunt for the perfect gift for our loved ones, keep in mind that animals do not make good gifts. You've likely seen posts on Facebook, that read something like, "I really want to surprise my husband/wife/kids/parents with a new pet for Christmas." But here's the thing, animals do not make good gifts.
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
Schroader Family Spectacular Christmas Open House Helps Families in Need
You can help a disadvantaged child or family in need this holiday season. Join the Schroader family for a beautiful Christmas Open House this weekend in Owensboro. All proceeds benefit Christmas Wish. This is a Christmas Wish first, and I'm here for it! The Schroader family is about giving back...
LOOK: Kentucky Christmas Toy & Decoration Bazaar This Weekend in Owensboro & It’s Huge
The Daviess-McLean Baptist Center has been a much-needed service in Owensboro providing community outreach in a variety of ways for years. Their Christmas Bazaar is just one way they are able to give back. SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR YEARS. Angel here. For as long as I can remember Gayle Boling...
Eat Breakfast with Santa! 2nd Annual Christmas Wish Benefit with Offroad Jeepers
Because last year's fundraiser was a huge success, Dairy Queen and the Owensboro Offroad Jeepers are at it again. Stop by on Saturday to check out the decked-out jeeps, drop off some toys, and eat breakfast with Santa. Whenever there's a big community event, you can count on Owensboro Offroad...
Kids Can Enjoy Breakfast With Santa at Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo
Animals, and Santa? Sounds like the perfect event for kids. On Evansville's west side sits Mesker Park Zoo. Ever since I was a kid I can remember my excitement about going to the zoo and seeing all of the animals. There's something super special about seeing animals at the zoo that I would normally never have the chance to see in person. Now that I have a son of my own, I love getting to share my love of animals with him, by taking him to the zoo. Now you can experience the zoo in a Christmassy setting when the jolly man in red comes to breakfast at the zoo!
Southern Indiana “Eagle Watch” Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild
Visitors to Indiana State Park Can See Raptors in the Wild at Annual "Eagle Watch" Event. Southern Indiana "Eagle Watch" Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild. I guess the founding fathers knew what they were doing when they chose the bald eagle to be the...
Here’s How the Evansville – Owensboro Area’s Gas Prices Compare to the National Average
With gas prices on the decline, many Tristate residents are wondering just how low those prices will go, and will it be enough to make a difference under the tree?. When Russia invaded Ukraine back in February, drivers in the United States saw the prices at the pump soar as the cost of oil increased. The national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to an all-time record high in June 2022, when it topped out at $5.016.
Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun Way
This Kentucky community is gettin' lit for the holiday season and they're inviting the whole town to join in. Muhlenberg, Greenville, and Central City are hosting a huge decorating contest and you could win money!. Kentucky Town Invites Whole Community To Light Up For The Holiday In The Most Fun...
