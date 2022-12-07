Read full article on original website
energyintel.com
Petronas Secures Abu Dhabi Unconventional Oil Block
Abu Dhabi has brought in Malaysia's national oil company Petronas to explore and appraise unconventional oil reserves in the emirate's hydrocarbon-rich Western Region. The oil market continues to shrug off disruptions to supply and distribution, with a focus on the consumption side of the equation. Significant spending increases by leading...
aogdigital.com
Petronas Makes 'Significant' Oil & Gas Discovery Offshore Malaysia
Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas Carigali on Wednesday announced an oil and gas discovery at the Nahara-1 well in Block SK306, in Malaysia. The discovery is located in the shallow waters of Balingian Province, about 150 kilometers from Bintulu, off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia. "The Nahara-1 well...
MySanAntonio
There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud
The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
Oil from questionable origins with a 40% discount is being offered to US energy traders, report says
US energy traders are receiving pitches for steeply discounted crude with unclear origins, Bloomberg reported. One middleman offered up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 markdown vs. West Texas Intermediate, per the report. Traders told Bloomberg that they passed on the super-cheap crude due to doubts about...
US News and World Report
Turkey Oil Tanker Logjam Snarls Russia Oil Sanctions
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey emerged as a critical stumbling block to a complex international plan to deprive Russia of wartime oil revenues as the number of tankers waiting to exit the Black Sea through Turkish straits continued to rise on Friday. Ankara has declined to scrap a new insurance inspection rule...
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
aogdigital.com
Lebanon Extends Offshore Exploration Licensing Round Deadline Again
Lebanon has again extended the deadline for applications to explore for hydrocarbons in eight offshore blocks, the energy ministry said on Friday. The deadline had already been extended several times, most recently from June until Dec. 15. Lebanon’s energy ministry said that caretaker minister Walid Fayyad had pushed it back...
Soaring current account surplus fails to cover up cracks in Russian economy
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's current account surplus more than doubled year-on-year to $225.7 billion in January-November from $108.6 billion, the central bank said on Friday, giving much-needed fiscal wriggle room as the country's economy heads into 2023 on shaky ground.
Ghana sets relief measures for banks participating in local debt exchange
ACCRA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank has laid out relief measures for banks that participate in the government's domestic debt exchange in a bid to allay their worries over its potential impact, it said in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.
Colombia's Ecopetrol to invest up to $6.2 billion in 2023
BOGOTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol will invest up to around 30 trillion pesos ($6.2 billion) in 2023, it said on Friday, with the main focus on energy security rather than energy transition.
maritime-executive.com
DP World to Modernize Somalia’s Bosaso Port as it Expands African Ops
In yet another move to expand its influence in Somalia, the DP World and Somalia’s State Government of Puntland have signed an agreement for the expansion and upgrade of the Port of Bosaso in northeastern Somalia. It becomes the second port after Berbera in the Somali peninsula to be under the DP World’s management.
U.S. bid for battery metals has Africa blind spot
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mining companies and governments in Africa are calling for stronger trade ties with the United States after a new climate law set out incentives for U.S. carmakers sourcing battery materials from trade partners.
Italy's Snam to pick offshore site for new LNG terminal in early 2023
MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Itay's Snam (SRG.MI) will choose the offshore site for its new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the next 100 days, Italy's special commissioner for the project said on Friday, with its initial location already facing a legal challenge.
aogdigital.com
Proserv Secures SMS as Sampling Representative in Malaysia
Controls technology company Proserv said it has signed an agreement with Aberdeen-based sand and erosion monitoring, analytics and management experts SMS. The deal sees SMS become the exclusive agent and representative for Proserv’s sampling activities across Malaysia. According to Proserv, its combined offering with SMS will give clients a...
Mexico president says two bidders remaining for Citi's local retail bank
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday there are two remaining parties bidding to buy the Mexican retail arm of U.S. banking giant Citigroup .
Azerbaijan's SOCAR halts Russian crude supplies to Turkish refinery
LONDON/MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's state oil firm SOCAR has paused purchases of Russian crude oil for its Turkish refinery, industry sources said, in a sign Western sanctions are starting to hit steady streams outside Europe and the United States.
US News and World Report
Congo Seals Vodacom Offices Over Tax Dispute
KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo authorities have sealed the offices and seized the accounts of the local branch of South Africa's Vodacom over a tax dispute, the company said in a statement. "On December 6 and 7, 2022, agents of the General Directorate of Taxes (DGI) presented themselves...
marinelink.com
Protests Called Off at Adani's South India Port
Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader said on Tuesday, but demands to halt port construction were not met. Work by the Adani Group had been paused at the port because...
