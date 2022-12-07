Read full article on original website
Field of Dreams series producer says direct $6 million grant elsewhere
DES MOINES — The grant money awarded for production of a “Field of Dreams” TV series in Iowa will be redirected to another tourism-related project. The TV series was to be a “prequel,” featuring stories about characters in the Field of Dreams movie. In late June, Governor Reynolds announced the project was getting $6 million from Destination Iowa, a state grant program financed with federal pandemic relief money. Universal pulled its financing for the Field of Dreams series days later.
State regulators approve open raccoon trapping season
DES MOINES — The Iowa Natural Resources Commission has approved a Department of Natural Resources proposal to create a continuous open season for raccoons. DNR wildlife biologist Vince Evelsizer told the commission the request was not taken lightly and came after a review of various raccoon population surveys. “It starts with our annual wildlife surveys. So for example, the spring spotlight survey that our staff do statewide, that’s showing a consistent increase in the raccoon population,” Everlsizer says.
Key Republican in Iowa House says ‘substantial’ property tax relief a 2023 priority
DES MOINES — The Republican who’ll lead the tax policy committee in the Iowa House next year says property tax relief will be his primary focus. Representative Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton says property taxes have “exploded” over the last decade. “It’s one of the top things...
Friday December 9th Local Sports
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Newman vs. West Fork — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:05, girls 6:15, boys follow. AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake girls at Hampton-Dumont-CAL — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:20, tipoff 7:30. == SATURDAY. AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Minnesota — pre-game 7:45, tipoff...
Movie about Algona POW camp to premiere in Algona and Forest City
ALGONA — A movie based on the World War Two German POW camp near Algona will premiere Friday in Algona and Forest City. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” focuses on the prisoners in Algona from September through December of 1944. Forest City’s Jim Brockhohn appears in...
Key Iowa conservative encouraging Trump not to run in 2024
DES MOINES — A leading Iowa conservative says conservatives across the country are tired of Republican election losses — and this week’s special election in Georgia is another blow to former President Trump, who backed the losing Republican candidate, Hershel Walker. “The midterms were not the success...
Iowa Lottery to cut time limit for claiming prizes in lotto games
CLIVE — The Iowa Lottery Board has approved a change that will cut the time players in multi-state lotto games have to claim their prize from a winning ticket from 365 to 180 days. Iowa Lottery vice president Mary Neubauer says Iowa is one of only 14 states which...
Winter Weather Advisories continue for tonight to tomorrow morning in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — Wide sections of northern Iowa are expecting snowfall this afternoon and into tomorrow, with up to five inches of snow possible in some areas along with the potential for ice. National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Ansorge says much of the state’s northern half is under a...
Caseys sees good quarter as some supply issues ease
ANKENY — The Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience store chain reports a strong second quarter. Casey’s C-E-O Darren Rebellez spoke during a conference call Wednesday with investors. “Inside Sales remained strong despite the challenging economic environment, frightening inside gross profit up almost nine percent to almost $504 million. The company generated 138 million in net income, an increase of 42 percent,” according to Rebellez.
WINTER STORM WARNING from Midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock and Kossuth counties.
….FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK AND KOSSUTH COUNTIES….WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT, THEN WINTER STORM WARNING FROM MIDNIGHT TO 6 AM….WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6AM TO 9 AM…. Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow. Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 3 to...
