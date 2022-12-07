DES MOINES — The grant money awarded for production of a “Field of Dreams” TV series in Iowa will be redirected to another tourism-related project. The TV series was to be a “prequel,” featuring stories about characters in the Field of Dreams movie. In late June, Governor Reynolds announced the project was getting $6 million from Destination Iowa, a state grant program financed with federal pandemic relief money. Universal pulled its financing for the Field of Dreams series days later.

