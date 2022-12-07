An itchy diabetic foot requires special attention. Itching can also occur before a skin lesion, due to dry skin, skin pathology or arteriopathy. In this case, there is a significant risk of infection or even amputation. In the case of itchy feet, there are treatments available depending on the cause of the itching. It is therefore important to consult a doctor and to adopt certain preventive measures. Podexpert explains everything.

16 DAYS AGO