countynewsonline.org
Darke County Art Trail Founders Welcome Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted
Lt. Governor Jon Husted was welcomed to Darke County by DCCA & Darke County Parks representatives, thanking him for his support and sharing the opportunity to take a photo with our bronze sculpture of Tecumseh, the first installation of the Darke County Art Trail. The Darke County Art Trail launched...
countynewsonline.org
GPL announces holiday hours
GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be closed on the following dates during the holiday season: December 24, 26, 31, and January 2. The library will also be closing at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 16 for our staff Christmas party. We hope everyone has a safe and happy...
Sidney Daily News
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
hometownstations.com
Heaphy thanks multiple organizations for collaboration in upcoming downtown Lima projects
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tax credits will help the development of two locations in downtown Lima. Local Restaurateur and Developer John Heaphy provided key updates on two downtown projects, while also talking about securing tax credits from the State of Ohio to help with the developments.
Former local prosecutor nominated to be next director of Ohio Department of Public Safety
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate former Clark County Prosecutor, Andy Wilson, as the next Director of Ohio Department of Public Safety, according to spokesperson for the governor’s office. >>RELATED: Pike County murder trial: Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty on all charges. Wilson is...
hometownstations.com
Chemtrade breaks ground on $50 million dollar expansion in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Intel’s $20 billion investment in Ohio has created a ripple effect throughout the state including in Allen County. Chemtrade Logistics is ready to grow their Cairo facility. With the help of Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp they announced a $50 million expansion project to increase production of Ultrapure Sulphuric Acid, which is needed to clean semiconductor chips during the production process. With more companies looking to make chips in the United States, Chemtrade says the time to grow is now.
Robert De Niro movie shoot to cause temporary US-35 closure in Xenia
Filming may also cause closures on state Route 123 near Morrow in Warren County beginning Friday and continuing Monday through Thursday of the following week.
dayton247now.com
Movie shoot to close portion of US 35 temporarily on Saturday
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Shooting for a movie production will prompt short-term, full closures of US 35 on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closures on Thursday and said the "various, short-term, full closures will be in effect in either direction on US 35 between North Bickett Road (Exit 55) and Old US 35 (Exit 62) while film crews record segments for an upcoming movie."
dayton.com
De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday
Temporary closures also happen starting Friday in Warren County. A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie. The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the region. The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite...
countynewsonline.org
Large Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 12/17
When: Saturday, Dec 17th, 2022 @ 9:00 AM – Doors open at 8:00AM. Preview on Friday, Dec 16th from 12:00PM to 5:00PM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #1, 5378 Sebring-Warner Rd., Greenville, OH. What: Loader Tractor, Hay Equipment, Farm Equipment, Wood Working Equipment, Shop Equipment & Tools, Antiques...
Eaton Register Herald
Somerville Bank opens new office
EATON — Somerville Bank celebrated the grand opening of its new Hillcrest Drive location with an open house and ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 18. Preble County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member Cindy Kaufman welcomed everyone to the ribbon cutting. “We’re very grateful for all of you...
1017thepoint.com
PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION
(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
WSYX ABC6
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
Several departments called to Darke County house fire
As many as seven departments responded to the fire, dispatch said.
Clark County fire crews respond to a structure fire in Green Twp.
GREEN TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Green Township early Saturday morning. Clark County Fire were called to the 5500 block of Springfield Xenia Road at around 6:30 a.m., dispatch for the county confirmed to News Center 7. Crews at the scene reported visible...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurant gets with multiple health violations
On Dec. 1, the Butler County Health Department inspected Ohana Island Grill, 30 W. Walnut S., and found three critical violations and two non-critical violations. Critical violations included incorrect use of the handwashing sink, incorrect sanitizer concentration and incorrect temperature for holding foods. Two non-critical violations were given for not...
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton students to receive special gift
EATON — Eaton Community Schools students received special wearable reminders to help with their decision making and other skills on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Thanks to local sponsors, students in grades kindergarten through 12th will receive bracelets based on the “R Factor.”. The R Factor is a critical performance...
dayton.com
Troy distiller to livestream bourbon aging, offer samples to subscribers
Hayner Distilling in Troy has announced it will conduct the world’s first livestream from inside a new whiskey barrel to allow customers to buy a bottle of bourbon as it is put into a barrel, and if they so choose, to actually watch the whiskey age for up to 6 years.
munciejournal.com
Visitor Restrictions To Begin at IU Health Ball, Blackford, and Jay Hospitals On Monday
MUNCIE, IN—Due to a rise in the number of reported cases of flu and other respiratory viruses, IU Health is limiting visitors at some of its hospitals to prevent spreading and protect patients and team members. Starting Monday, December 12, we will be implementing restrictions at IU Health Ball,...
Ohio Supreme Court sends ‘Jeff the Killer’ back to Champaign County Juvenile Court
COLUMBUS — Donovan Nicholas, who claimed alternative personality “Jeff the Killer” was responsible for killing his father’s live-in girlfriend in 2017, is headed back to Champaign County Juvenile Court because the Ohio Supreme Court has reversed his conviction. According to the supreme court’s split decision Dec....
