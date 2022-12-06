ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

countynewsonline.org

Darke County Art Trail Founders Welcome Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted

Lt. Governor Jon Husted was welcomed to Darke County by DCCA & Darke County Parks representatives, thanking him for his support and sharing the opportunity to take a photo with our bronze sculpture of Tecumseh, the first installation of the Darke County Art Trail. The Darke County Art Trail launched...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

GPL announces holiday hours

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be closed on the following dates during the holiday season: December 24, 26, 31, and January 2. The library will also be closing at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 16 for our staff Christmas party. We hope everyone has a safe and happy...
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility

WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
WEST COLLEGE CORNER, IN
hometownstations.com

Chemtrade breaks ground on $50 million dollar expansion in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Intel’s $20 billion investment in Ohio has created a ripple effect throughout the state including in Allen County. Chemtrade Logistics is ready to grow their Cairo facility. With the help of Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp they announced a $50 million expansion project to increase production of Ultrapure Sulphuric Acid, which is needed to clean semiconductor chips during the production process. With more companies looking to make chips in the United States, Chemtrade says the time to grow is now.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Movie shoot to close portion of US 35 temporarily on Saturday

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Shooting for a movie production will prompt short-term, full closures of US 35 on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closures on Thursday and said the "various, short-term, full closures will be in effect in either direction on US 35 between North Bickett Road (Exit 55) and Old US 35 (Exit 62) while film crews record segments for an upcoming movie."
WARREN COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Large Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 12/17

When: Saturday, Dec 17th, 2022 @ 9:00 AM – Doors open at 8:00AM. Preview on Friday, Dec 16th from 12:00PM to 5:00PM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #1, 5378 Sebring-Warner Rd., Greenville, OH. What: Loader Tractor, Hay Equipment, Farm Equipment, Wood Working Equipment, Shop Equipment & Tools, Antiques...
GREENVILLE, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Somerville Bank opens new office

EATON — Somerville Bank celebrated the grand opening of its new Hillcrest Drive location with an open house and ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 18. Preble County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member Cindy Kaufman welcomed everyone to the ribbon cutting. “We’re very grateful for all of you...
SOMERVILLE, OH
1017thepoint.com

PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION

(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
RICHMOND, IN
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford restaurant gets with multiple health violations

On Dec. 1, the Butler County Health Department inspected Ohana Island Grill, 30 W. Walnut S., and found three critical violations and two non-critical violations. Critical violations included incorrect use of the handwashing sink, incorrect sanitizer concentration and incorrect temperature for holding foods. Two non-critical violations were given for not...
OXFORD, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Eaton students to receive special gift

EATON — Eaton Community Schools students received special wearable reminders to help with their decision making and other skills on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Thanks to local sponsors, students in grades kindergarten through 12th will receive bracelets based on the “R Factor.”. The R Factor is a critical performance...
EATON, OH

