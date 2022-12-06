ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

countynewsonline.org

Darke County Art Trail Founders Welcome Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted

Lt. Governor Jon Husted was welcomed to Darke County by DCCA & Darke County Parks representatives, thanking him for his support and sharing the opportunity to take a photo with our bronze sculpture of Tecumseh, the first installation of the Darke County Art Trail. The Darke County Art Trail launched...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
LIMA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Large Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 12/17

When: Saturday, Dec 17th, 2022 @ 9:00 AM – Doors open at 8:00AM. Preview on Friday, Dec 16th from 12:00PM to 5:00PM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #1, 5378 Sebring-Warner Rd., Greenville, OH. What: Loader Tractor, Hay Equipment, Farm Equipment, Wood Working Equipment, Shop Equipment & Tools, Antiques...
GREENVILLE, OH
ocj.com

Corn and soybeans in 2022, a year in review

Good yields and dry conditions were the theme of this year’s series of the harvest Cab Cam video series, available at ocj.com. Here are some highlights from the videos offering insights into Ohio’s 2022 harvest. Tim Everett, Shelby County. Tim Everett farms alongside his family in Shelby County....
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility

WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
WEST COLLEGE CORNER, IN
countynewsonline.org

GPL announces holiday hours

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be closed on the following dates during the holiday season: December 24, 26, 31, and January 2. The library will also be closing at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 16 for our staff Christmas party. We hope everyone has a safe and happy...
GREENVILLE, OH
1017thepoint.com

PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION

(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
RICHMOND, IN
hometownstations.com

Chemtrade breaks ground on $50 million dollar expansion in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Intel’s $20 billion investment in Ohio has created a ripple effect throughout the state including in Allen County. Chemtrade Logistics is ready to grow their Cairo facility. With the help of Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp they announced a $50 million expansion project to increase production of Ultrapure Sulphuric Acid, which is needed to clean semiconductor chips during the production process. With more companies looking to make chips in the United States, Chemtrade says the time to grow is now.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Daily Standard

County slated for roundabout

AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH

