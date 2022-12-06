Read full article on original website
Greene County Board of Election continuing recount for 2 issues on November ballot
XENIA — The Greene County Board of Elections says they are hoping for final results on two issues on the ballot as soon as Friday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Outcome of Xenia City Schools tax levy still in doubt as ballots are being counted by hand. News Center 7′s John Bedell...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Art Trail Founders Welcome Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted
Lt. Governor Jon Husted was welcomed to Darke County by DCCA & Darke County Parks representatives, thanking him for his support and sharing the opportunity to take a photo with our bronze sculpture of Tecumseh, the first installation of the Darke County Art Trail. The Darke County Art Trail launched...
Former local prosecutor nominated to be next director of Ohio Department of Public Safety
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate former Clark County Prosecutor, Andy Wilson, as the next Director of Ohio Department of Public Safety, according to spokesperson for the governor’s office. >>RELATED: Pike County murder trial: Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty on all charges. Wilson is...
Mims, commissioners comment after heated Dayton City Commission meeting
"A no vote means your trash will not be picked up, there will be no pay for employees," said Mims.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
countynewsonline.org
Large Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 12/17
When: Saturday, Dec 17th, 2022 @ 9:00 AM – Doors open at 8:00AM. Preview on Friday, Dec 16th from 12:00PM to 5:00PM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #1, 5378 Sebring-Warner Rd., Greenville, OH. What: Loader Tractor, Hay Equipment, Farm Equipment, Wood Working Equipment, Shop Equipment & Tools, Antiques...
Clark County fire crews respond to a structure fire in Green Twp.
GREEN TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Green Township early Saturday morning. Clark County Fire were called to the 5500 block of Springfield Xenia Road at around 6:30 a.m., dispatch for the county confirmed to News Center 7. Crews at the scene reported visible...
ocj.com
Corn and soybeans in 2022, a year in review
Good yields and dry conditions were the theme of this year’s series of the harvest Cab Cam video series, available at ocj.com. Here are some highlights from the videos offering insights into Ohio’s 2022 harvest. Tim Everett, Shelby County. Tim Everett farms alongside his family in Shelby County....
Sidney Daily News
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
Several departments called to Darke County house fire
As many as seven departments responded to the fire, dispatch said.
peakofohio.com
Russells Point swears in new officer; updates on McDonald’s and Cobble Stone
Monday evening, Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames swore in the newest officer of the Russells Point Police Department in front of the village council. Kylie Eshelman joins officer Morgan Styles & Chief of Police Joe Freyhof. The council continued on with other village business including hearing updates on insurance renewal,...
countynewsonline.org
GPL announces holiday hours
GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be closed on the following dates during the holiday season: December 24, 26, 31, and January 2. The library will also be closing at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 16 for our staff Christmas party. We hope everyone has a safe and happy...
Ohio Supreme Court sends ‘Jeff the Killer’ back to Champaign County Juvenile Court
COLUMBUS — Donovan Nicholas, who claimed alternative personality “Jeff the Killer” was responsible for killing his father’s live-in girlfriend in 2017, is headed back to Champaign County Juvenile Court because the Ohio Supreme Court has reversed his conviction. According to the supreme court’s split decision Dec....
1017thepoint.com
PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION
(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
hometownstations.com
Chemtrade breaks ground on $50 million dollar expansion in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Intel’s $20 billion investment in Ohio has created a ripple effect throughout the state including in Allen County. Chemtrade Logistics is ready to grow their Cairo facility. With the help of Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp they announced a $50 million expansion project to increase production of Ultrapure Sulphuric Acid, which is needed to clean semiconductor chips during the production process. With more companies looking to make chips in the United States, Chemtrade says the time to grow is now.
Daily Standard
County slated for roundabout
AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
dayton.com
De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday
Temporary closures also happen starting Friday in Warren County. A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie. The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the region. The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite...
Robert De Niro movie shoot to cause temporary US-35 closure in Xenia
Filming may also cause closures on state Route 123 near Morrow in Warren County beginning Friday and continuing Monday through Thursday of the following week.
WSYX ABC6
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
Cost effective solution: ODOT makes their own brine
The Shelby County ODOT garage currently has 32,000 gallons on hand, which is all used up in a normal winter storm.
