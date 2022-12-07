Read full article on original website
49ers' Bosa questionable to face Brady, Bucs in Week 14 matchup
SANTA CLARA -- The frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to face, perhaps, the greatest player in league history. The 49ers on Friday listed defensive end Nick Bosa as questionable for the team's Week 14 game at Levi's Stadium against seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
49ers-Buccaneers: Nick Bosa absent from third consecutive practice but is seen in weight room
It was a bit concerning that San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday after emerging from Week 13's win over the Miami Dolphins with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as hamstring irritation. On Friday, the 49ers held their third and final practice...
Tom Brady considering ‘all options’ for 2023 NFL season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has fallen short of his own expectations in the 2022 NFL season. While coming
How Steve Young expects defenses to attack 49ers QB Brock Purdy down the stretch
Quarterback Brock Purdy will face the No. 7 ranked defense in the NFL this weekend when the San Francisco 49ers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium. So it's a good thing that, in his first week of practice as QB1, he's going against the top-ranked defense in the league.
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Nick Bosa misses 2nd consecutive practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 14 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa missed his second consecutive practice. The talented pass rusher emerged from Sunday's game with some hamstring irritation. Bosa currently leads the league in sacks with 14.5 after turning in an impressive three-sack performance against the Miami Dolphins.
