ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

49ers' Bosa questionable to face Brady, Bucs in Week 14 matchup

SANTA CLARA -- The frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to face, perhaps, the greatest player in league history. The 49ers on Friday listed defensive end Nick Bosa as questionable for the team's Week 14 game at Levi's Stadium against seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Nick Bosa misses 2nd consecutive practice

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 14 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa missed his second consecutive practice. The talented pass rusher emerged from Sunday's game with some hamstring irritation. Bosa currently leads the league in sacks with 14.5 after turning in an impressive three-sack performance against the Miami Dolphins.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy