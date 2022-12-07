The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 14 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa missed his second consecutive practice. The talented pass rusher emerged from Sunday's game with some hamstring irritation. Bosa currently leads the league in sacks with 14.5 after turning in an impressive three-sack performance against the Miami Dolphins.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO