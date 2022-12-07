Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Is the Housing Market Crashing Like 2008? | 2022 Recap [Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Related
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Weekend sports action
It’s the weekend, so there are plenty of different varsity high-school sporting events being held for local teams. There are various girls and boys basketball games tonight, Saturday and Sunday. One of the biggest events is the annual multi-team NOVA Classic wrestling tournament at Fairfax High School on Friday...
sungazette.news
Scholarships established in honor of W-L basketball player
Two scholarship funds have been established in the memory of Washington-Liberty High School senior basketball player Braylon Meade, who died when he was the victim of a drunk driving accident in November. The under-age driver of the other vehicle has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and involuntary manslaughter.
sungazette.news
Local football players make all-region teams
Multiple players from the Langley Saxons, Madison Warhawks and Marshall Statesmen were chosen to the all-6D North Region high-school football first and second teams for their performances during the 2022 fall season. Madison’s Justin Counts was the region’s Coach of the Year. Making first team offense from the...
sungazette.news
Makeover brings convenience store to gas station in Tysons
A Tysons service station damaged by a small tornado March 31 now will be getting a spruced up exterior and a new convenience store in place of its lightly used vehicle-service bays. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 unanimously approved the changes sought by Petroleum Marketing Group...
sungazette.news
Student-run show to feature tales of macabre, with some comedy
Saxon Stage After Hours — Langley High School’s student-run production group — will present “Gravediggers” on Saturday, Dec. 10 with performances at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at the high school. The original dark comedy, written and directed by Tess Jannery-Barney, follows six inhabitants of a...
sungazette.news
Fairfax supervisor announces plans to retire at end of 2023
It wasn’t a big surprise, seeing as she’s served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors since 1996, but Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason) announced Dec. 6 that she would not seek an eighth term next November and instead retire Dec. 31, 2023. Gross recalled how when she moved...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: And the candidates are off!
Random jottings from Wednesday’s candidate announcements at the Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting. • Maybe the biggest surprise to the non-insiders (I used to be a semi-insider but that ship has sailed) is that Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy, who was expected to retire, opted to anoint as her successor Kim Klingler, a veteran party activist, head of the Columbia Pike Parternship and FK-er (fellow Kiwanian) whom I’ve known for a long time. Certainly happy to see Kim make the plunge; not sure if anyone else will be coming along to challenge her in the Democratic primary.
sungazette.news
Democrats set plan for 2023 School Board caucus
Whether they will need it or not remains an open question, but the Arlington County Democratic Committee on Dec. 7 approved the timing and rules for a 2023 School Board caucus. The action also sets a filing window of Jan. 2 through Feb. 22 for those seeking the Democratic endorsement...
sungazette.news
Police: Several injured when shot by airsoft gun
On Dec. 7 at 6:11 p.m., a man discharged an airsoft gun from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Columbia Pike, striking four victims with pellets, Arlington police said. The victims received minor injuries that did not require medical attention, police said. The suspects – three or four –...
sungazette.news
Vienna police warn of uptick in auto thefts, pilfering
The Washington region, specifically Northern Virginia, recently has seen increased vehicle-tampering incidents and vehicle thefts, Vienna police said in the department’s Dec. 9 weekly highlights. Authorities have identified a pattern in which suspects enter an area in stolen vehicles and cruise streets between 3 and 7 a.m. In addition...
sungazette.news
Police: Elderly driver departs after hitting side of building
A motorist was pulling forward from a space in a parking lot at 147 Maple Ave., W., on Dec. 1 at 10:41 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the side of the building, Vienna police said. The motorist fled from the scene, but police located him...
sungazette.news
Police: Shots fired, building damaged, no one injured
On Dec. 7 at 4:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Columbia Pike for a report of shots fired, Arlington police said. Upon arrival, officers recovered evidence outside a residential building confirming that multiple shots had been fired. Officers also located property damage to a door within the building.
sungazette.news
Police: Tow-truck driver assaulted by vehicle owner
A tow-truck driver told Vienna police that on Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. he had been called to the parking lot at 165 Maple Ave., E., by the property owner to tow an employee’s vehicle parked in violation of the lease agreement. The employee saw the tow-truck driver loading...
sungazette.news
Police: Man believes he was charged for another’s goods
On Dec. 8, a local resident told Vienna police that on Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. he had gone to the self-checkout at CVS, 337 Maple Ave., E. The register was requesting that he insert his credit card. It wasn’t until later that the resident found his card had been...
Comments / 0