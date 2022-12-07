ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Crying Cristiano Ronaldo mourns the end of a dream and, perhaps, an era

There were tears in the tunnel. Cristiano Ronaldo has spent too much of 2022 struggling to contain his emotions. This time, at least, he could be forgiven for displaying them. There may have been an element of selfishness about the way the substitute stalked off the pitch, leaving his teammates to commiserate with each other and acknowledge the outnumbered Portuguese contingent in the stands. Certainly, a man who knows the cameras are trained on him scarcely felt supportive when shaking his head as Ruben Dias and Diogo Costa erred while Youssef En-Nesyri headed in the only goal; it was...
SB Nation

All 8 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all

We are past the most exciting group play stage in World Cup history. We are also through the round of 16. With just eight teams left standing, we now have a much better view of how each squad looks in advance of the World Cup Quarter-finals. Has our thinking changed?
SB Nation

Newcastle expects “one in, one out” in January transfer window

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle’s board is planning for a “one in, one out” January transfer window. Craig Hope, writing for the outlet, informed that “Eddie Howe will hold a transfer meeting with sporting director Dan Ashworth and co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and Jamie Reuben” in the next few days before returning from Saudi Arabia.
SB Nation

Roberto Firimino Contract Update

Bobby Firmino, every Liverpool fan’s favorite mad man, has seen his role get progressively smaller on the team. With Jürgen Klopp adding both Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez to the roster, Firmino looked on his way out of the team in the summer. His contract is...
SB Nation

Ben Davies questionable for Boxing Day return after World Cup injury

This week we heard news that Rodrigo Bentancur picked up an injury while playing for Uruguay at the World Cup that could make him questionable for Tottenham’s first match on December 26. Today, we’re learning that Ben Davies is in a similar situation. Alasdair Gold is reporting on...
BBC

World Cup: 'I'll miss England's game to be home for Christmas'

A man who spends half of his working life in Qatar has told how a shortage of flights means he will go home before England's World Cup quarter-final. Instead of watching the match against France in person, Jonny Halstein will be at Portman Road to see Ipswich Town v Peterborough United in League One.
SB Nation

World Cup Previews: England vs France | Serious Business

On Sunday, England bypassed an opponent that presented - prior to kickoff - a reasonable challenge with ease, crushing Senegal 3-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 game at the Al Bayt Stadium. Actually, the match had been a pretty tense affair until blown right open near the end of the first period by Jude Bellingham's dynamism, which the African champions could not live with. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had been called upon to make a great left-handed save, denying Boulaye Dia from close range as the favourites struggled to impose themselves.
SB Nation

Are so many televised fixtures a positive or a negative for Sunderland?

From an absolutely selfish point of view, move them. Move them all! For a bit of context, I live in Australia (my own fault, I know). When I did live at home and had a season ticket all those years, I hated games being moved for TV, but now I love it.
SB Nation

World Cup Recaps: Morocco 1-0 Portugal | Atlas Lions Make History

The battle of the green and red was about to take place in order to determine who would play the winner of the England/France match in the semi finals. Portugal arrived at the Al Thumama Stadium after absolutely thumping Switzerland 6-1. That result was surprising but not as surprising as the victory that Morocco recorded over Spain.
SB Nation

Liverpool Women vs. Leicester Women: Preview and Line-Up Predictions

Liverpool have a mighty eight points after their victory against West Ham last weekend. They are now up to ninth place. On Sunday, they’ll be taking on Leicester City, who are glued to the bottom of the table with zero points. A win could boost them up to solid...
SB Nation

Tottenham January transfer window primer: right wingbacks

Continuing with the January transfer window series, this article will discuss the all-important right wingback position — a position that every Tottenham Hotspur supporter and perhaps even Antonio Conte himself knows needs improvement. Antonio Conte has preferred the duo of Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty in that right wing...
SB Nation

On This Day (10 December 1952): Roker becomes the stadium of light!

Perhaps it is best that our game originally scheduled for today has been rearranged for Monday, because Sunderland have lost on the last seven occasions they have played on this date. The sequence even includes a shock friendly defeat to Bishop Auckland in 1986, although several years earlier there was a similar fixture that did prove more fruitful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy