Watch: Brawl breaks out between Argentina and Netherlands as Virgil van Dijk FLATTENS Leandro Parades
Netherlands vs Argentina breaks out into a brief chaotic moment, as Virgil van Dijk pole-axes Leandro Parades
Crying Cristiano Ronaldo mourns the end of a dream and, perhaps, an era
There were tears in the tunnel. Cristiano Ronaldo has spent too much of 2022 struggling to contain his emotions. This time, at least, he could be forgiven for displaying them. There may have been an element of selfishness about the way the substitute stalked off the pitch, leaving his teammates to commiserate with each other and acknowledge the outnumbered Portuguese contingent in the stands. Certainly, a man who knows the cameras are trained on him scarcely felt supportive when shaking his head as Ruben Dias and Diogo Costa erred while Youssef En-Nesyri headed in the only goal; it was...
The importance of Mike Dodds: Will he play his part in developing Sunderland’s future stars?
This World Cup has thrown up a number of interesting Sunderland AFC links, both past and present - and perhaps the most fascinating one is the emerging profile of Mike Dodds, our current Head of Player Development. Last February Dodds was - clearly reluctantly - thrown into the spotlight when...
"Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone": Portugal boss calls for end to World Cup 2022 sideshow
Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal's last 16 clash with Switzerland - and they thrived in his absence
All 8 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
We are past the most exciting group play stage in World Cup history. We are also through the round of 16. With just eight teams left standing, we now have a much better view of how each squad looks in advance of the World Cup Quarter-finals. Has our thinking changed?
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Sunderland youngster was 'the best player in League one' last season
Tony Mowbray getting close up look at a player he was urged to sign for Blackburn.
Portugal forced to deny sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE World Cup squad over Switzerland snub
PORTUGAL have strongly denied sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE the World Cup after being dropped for their emphatic win over Switzerland. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, started his country's opening four games in Qatar. But he was then left out of Fernando Santos' XI for the Switzerland...
Newcastle expects “one in, one out” in January transfer window
According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle’s board is planning for a “one in, one out” January transfer window. Craig Hope, writing for the outlet, informed that “Eddie Howe will hold a transfer meeting with sporting director Dan Ashworth and co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and Jamie Reuben” in the next few days before returning from Saudi Arabia.
Roberto Firimino Contract Update
Bobby Firmino, every Liverpool fan’s favorite mad man, has seen his role get progressively smaller on the team. With Jürgen Klopp adding both Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez to the roster, Firmino looked on his way out of the team in the summer. His contract is...
Ben Davies questionable for Boxing Day return after World Cup injury
This week we heard news that Rodrigo Bentancur picked up an injury while playing for Uruguay at the World Cup that could make him questionable for Tottenham’s first match on December 26. Today, we’re learning that Ben Davies is in a similar situation. Alasdair Gold is reporting on...
World Cup: 'I'll miss England's game to be home for Christmas'
A man who spends half of his working life in Qatar has told how a shortage of flights means he will go home before England's World Cup quarter-final. Instead of watching the match against France in person, Jonny Halstein will be at Portman Road to see Ipswich Town v Peterborough United in League One.
Spain announce ex-Newcastle flop Albert Luque will become sporting director after World Cup humiliation
ALBERT Luque will take over as Spain's sporting director after their last-16 elimination in the World Cup. Luque, 44, will be replacing Jose Francisco Molina in January, the Royal Spanish Football Federation revealed. The statement read " Official | Albert Luque, new director of @SEFutbol. "Jose Francisco Molina will leave...
World Cup Previews: England vs France | Serious Business
On Sunday, England bypassed an opponent that presented - prior to kickoff - a reasonable challenge with ease, crushing Senegal 3-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 game at the Al Bayt Stadium. Actually, the match had been a pretty tense affair until blown right open near the end of the first period by Jude Bellingham's dynamism, which the African champions could not live with. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had been called upon to make a great left-handed save, denying Boulaye Dia from close range as the favourites struggled to impose themselves.
Are so many televised fixtures a positive or a negative for Sunderland?
From an absolutely selfish point of view, move them. Move them all! For a bit of context, I live in Australia (my own fault, I know). When I did live at home and had a season ticket all those years, I hated games being moved for TV, but now I love it.
World Cup Recaps: Morocco 1-0 Portugal | Atlas Lions Make History
The battle of the green and red was about to take place in order to determine who would play the winner of the England/France match in the semi finals. Portugal arrived at the Al Thumama Stadium after absolutely thumping Switzerland 6-1. That result was surprising but not as surprising as the victory that Morocco recorded over Spain.
Liverpool Women vs. Leicester Women: Preview and Line-Up Predictions
Liverpool have a mighty eight points after their victory against West Ham last weekend. They are now up to ninth place. On Sunday, they’ll be taking on Leicester City, who are glued to the bottom of the table with zero points. A win could boost them up to solid...
Does the story of Ross Stewart’s future seem familiar? It should, we’ve been down this road before
Sunderland’s star striker, Ross Stewart, is closing in on fitness, with fans hoping he’ll hit the ground running to help provide competition as well as extra firepower for the upcoming Christmas period. But while we can’t wait to have him back at his best, could that ultimately cost...
Tottenham January transfer window primer: right wingbacks
Continuing with the January transfer window series, this article will discuss the all-important right wingback position — a position that every Tottenham Hotspur supporter and perhaps even Antonio Conte himself knows needs improvement. Antonio Conte has preferred the duo of Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty in that right wing...
On This Day (10 December 1952): Roker becomes the stadium of light!
Perhaps it is best that our game originally scheduled for today has been rearranged for Monday, because Sunderland have lost on the last seven occasions they have played on this date. The sequence even includes a shock friendly defeat to Bishop Auckland in 1986, although several years earlier there was a similar fixture that did prove more fruitful.
