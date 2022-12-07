ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Joyce Hyatt
2d ago

It should absolutely be celebrated. Tyrus is a great wrestler, and I love him on Gutfeld!

Barbara Rosa
2d ago

tyrus has come a long way..very likable good man great dad..solid dude

Janine Greenwalt
2d ago

Trust should be celebrated PERIOD. His book. JUST TYRUS is awesome.

News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
ringsidenews.com

Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors

Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
Fightful

Barry Windham Stabilized And Out Of ICU

A positive update on Barry Windham. Windham is currently stabilized and out of ICU according to Mika Rotunda, the daughter of Mike Rotunda, sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, and niece of Windham. Barry suffered a heart attack last Friday and went into cardiac arrest. He underwent an emergency...
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors

Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
wrestletalk.com

Roman Reigns Injury Details Revealed

Roman Reigns is unlikely to appear on WWE television for the short term after details of a recent injury have been revealed. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer clarifies the situation for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, stating:. “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of...
nodq.com

WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot

WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
wrestlinginc.com

Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status

It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE

Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury

Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
lastwordonsports.com

From Suplexes to Salvation: NWA Legend Nikita Koloff is a Champion in Faith Now

In the mid-1980s, one of wrestling’s most reviled heels was the Russian Nightmare, Nikita Koloff. This foreign menace came to the National Wrestling Alliance as a genetic masterpiece, built in a lab and trained by his Uncle Ivan. In the midst of the Cold War, this red invader was out to crush his supposedly inferior American opponents.
bodyslam.net

This Week’s SmackDown Pulls In Over Two Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership

The preliminary viewership for this week’s SmackDown is in. According to Spoiler TV, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on December 9 drew 2,098,000 viewers. This number is up from the 902,000 viewers that last week’s episode drew on FS1. This number is also up from the 2.064 million viewers the November 28 episode on FOX drew in preliminary viewership. Friday’s show drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
wrestlinginc.com

Sonjay Dutt Discusses Working With Tony Khan On AEW Creative

Since signing with AEW in the summer of 2021, Sonjay Dutt has become an important figure for the company. Dutt works as a producer alongside Tony Khan and members of the roster like QT Marshall, as well as appearing onscreen as the manager for Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and, most recently, Jeff Jarrett. Earlier this year, Dutt was promoted to Vice President of Production and Creative Coordination, and the retired wrestler elaborated on the process of working with Khan on AEW creative during a recent appearance on "The Sessions" with Renee Paquette.
PWMania

MLW Announces World Tag Team Title Match For Blood and Thunder

On January 7th, Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia at 2300 Arena as they present Blood and Thunder. MLW has added a World Tag Team Championship match to the event as the current MLW World Tag Team Champions Hustle and Power (EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman) defend the belts against The Samoan SWAT Team (Jacob Fatu, Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau).
bodyslam.net

The New Day Win NXT Tag Titles At NXT Deadline

The New Day squared off against Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship during the NXT Deadline premium live event tonight. The two teams had a lot of fun inside the squared circle. At one point during the match, all four members pulled off Eddie Guerrero’s iconic “pretend to...
bodyslam.net

Dax Harwood After Final Battle Loss: “It’s Over. Thank You All.”

FTR defended their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes in a insane double dog collar match at the Final Battle pay-per-view event this week. Harwood and Wheeler dropped the titles to Mark and Jay in a match that contained a lot of blood. Harwood took to Twitter after the incredible match and shared his thoughts, thanking fans after remarking “it’s over.”

