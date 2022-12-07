Read full article on original website
Joyce Hyatt
2d ago
It should absolutely be celebrated. Tyrus is a great wrestler, and I love him on Gutfeld!
Reply(1)
21
Barbara Rosa
2d ago
tyrus has come a long way..very likable good man great dad..solid dude
Reply
15
Janine Greenwalt
2d ago
Trust should be celebrated PERIOD. His book. JUST TYRUS is awesome.
Reply
10
Comments / 25